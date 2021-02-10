The Tifo video was great. I like Rob McElhenney a lot, as a big Sunny fan and I think some of the things they've done in the ongoing transformation of the club have been really nice touches, like the Ifor Williams adverts, keeping the pre-existing sponsors on long-term, pre-agreed discounted deals whilst sharing the space with new global sponsors paying 10 x the amount. It's savvy but it's also showing respect to the town. I had no idea Reynolds was worth over half a billion, that's crazy. Some of the players they've got are way below their level too; I follow Crewe Alex as my family are from that area of Cheshire originally and James Jones was a cracking player at League Two level, probably League One/ Championship standard if he could've stayed fit consistently.



They'll be back in the league within a couple of seasons. They're 9 points off top with a game in hand at the moment and only lost 1 in the last 6.