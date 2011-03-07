« previous next »
Author Topic: The survival of Wrexham FC  (Read 7416 times)

Offline planet-terror

Re: The survival of Wrexham FC
« Reply #120 on: March 7, 2011, 10:24:17 AM »
Certainly loks like its time for change at Wrexham fc,,Literally....
bollocks

Online Dim Glas

Ryan Reynolds wants to invest in Wrexham AFC
« Reply #121 on: September 24, 2020, 12:05:02 AM »
Its true! With his pal Rob McElhenney.

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are interested in investing in Wrexham, the club have announced.

Deadpool and Detective Pikachu star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's McElhenney will put forward their vision for the club to members at a special general meeting.

The fan-owned club's members have voted overwhelmingly for talks to proceed.

Any potential takeover could lead to £2m being invested in the club, which has been in fan ownership since 2011.

A total of 1,223 Wrexham Supporters Trust members - over 95% of those asked - voted for the move and 31 against at a special general meeting on Tuesday.

Rest of the story here:

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/54274142

Also he confirmed it in typical fashion replying to an ancient tweet.

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1308860252910125057?s=20

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Ryan Reynolds wants to invest in Wrexham AFC
« Reply #122 on: September 24, 2020, 12:09:48 AM »
He's got a shedload of freshly minted gin money in his pocket:

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/aug/17/daigeo-to-buy-ryan-reynolds-aviation-gin-in-deal-of-up-to-610m

Good news for them though, especially with so many lower tier clubs having trouble paying the bills.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Ryan Reynolds wants to invest in Wrexham AFC
« Reply #123 on: September 24, 2020, 12:23:00 AM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September 24, 2020, 12:09:48 AM
He's got a shedload of freshly minted gin money in his pocket:

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/aug/17/daigeo-to-buy-ryan-reynolds-aviation-gin-in-deal-of-up-to-610m

Good news for them though, especially with so many lower tier clubs having trouble paying the bills.

indeed! Be amazing news for a club like Wrecsam.

Their official statement:

SGM | NAMES OF POTENTIAL INVESTORS RELEASED FOLLOWING VOTE

The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank all members who took part in the Special General Meeting yesterday (Tuesday September 22) and took the time to vote.

As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the Resolution.

As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC.

Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, producer and business entrepreneur whose credits include Marvels Deadpool.

In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting.

From here
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Ryan Reynolds wants to invest in Wrexham AFC
« Reply #124 on: September 24, 2020, 07:32:07 AM »
Mac will have them all cultivating mass.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Ryan Reynolds wants to invest in Wrexham AFC
« Reply #125 on: September 24, 2020, 08:44:50 AM »
Give me Lebron James any day!
Online bradders1011

Re: Ryan Reynolds wants to invest in Wrexham AFC
« Reply #126 on: September 24, 2020, 10:14:23 AM »
The Gang Buy A Soccer Team
Offline Qston

« Reply #127 on: September 24, 2020, 10:27:44 AM »
Bizzare, and then more so when you read that Mindy Kaling from the american Office has a stake in Swansea !

Hope it works out well for Wrexham. I wonder if Reynolds will go to a derby game when they play Chester ? I am reliably informed that it is always a bit tasty that match
Online AndyMuller

« Reply #128 on: September 24, 2020, 10:41:20 AM »
Hes half Welsh isnt he? His nan is Giggs side piece.
Offline Big Red Richie

« Reply #129 on: September 24, 2020, 10:42:48 AM »
I'm sure there's a deadpool joke in there somewhere.
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

« Reply #130 on: September 24, 2020, 11:52:04 AM »
I may be well of the mark, but I think he is following the Vincent Tan idea of the Welsh dragon being a good badge to market, as well as playing in red.

I was listening to The Athletic about Wolves owners, and they talked about how the look of their badge and their shirt colour was one of the main reasons they bought them. Led to a bizarre wolf mascot wreaking havoc in a Shanghai shopping centre, when they launched their club shop mind you :D .

Can see this being the case too.
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

« Reply #131 on: September 24, 2020, 12:41:12 PM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 24, 2020, 10:14:23 AM
The Gang Buy A Soccer Team

It's Not Always Sunny in Wrexham...
Offline LOKKO

« Reply #132 on: September 24, 2020, 01:06:03 PM »
Offline BarryCrocker

« Reply #133 on: September 25, 2020, 09:39:31 AM »
I thought he was shit in 'Only God Forgives'.
Offline Drinks Sangria

« Reply #134 on: September 25, 2020, 01:47:22 PM »
Quote from: LOKKO on September 24, 2020, 01:06:03 PM

.com

Ocular pat downs for all incoming fans with Ass Pounder 4000's replacing cross trainers in the player's gym.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

« Reply #135 on: September 25, 2020, 02:08:19 PM »
Offline Pheeny

« Reply #136 on: September 26, 2020, 09:40:44 AM »
As a Wrexham born and bred lad I think its great news.

They have some loyal fans and often get crowds that some 2nd division teams can only dream of.

Plus they went to Manchester and kicked the shite out of some Nazi's ;)
Offline Original

« Reply #137 on: September 26, 2020, 11:05:55 AM »
Have we arrived at why this is a thing yet, because I'm dead curious
Online LiamG

« Reply #138 on: November 16, 2020, 11:14:36 AM »
Looks like this will be going through after the members voted on the weekend
Online Dim Glas

« Reply #139 on: November 16, 2020, 03:20:06 PM »
Ifor Williams Trailers just got the best advertising they could imagine  ;D

https://twitter.com/Wrexham_AFC/status/1328339177746927624?s=20
Online bradders1011

« Reply #140 on: November 16, 2020, 03:20:31 PM »
Online Robinred

« Reply #141 on: November 16, 2020, 03:34:12 PM »
It will be 73 years this February since my birth in a long-since-demolished prefab, opposite the Racecourse Ground.

So this is good news, the clubs been in the doldrums for far too long.
Online Elzar

« Reply #142 on: November 16, 2020, 03:46:16 PM »
So Netflix/Amazon documentary on it's way?
Offline Ziltoid

« Reply #143 on: November 16, 2020, 03:59:40 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on November 16, 2020, 03:34:12 PM
It will be 73 years this February since my birth in a long-since-demolished prefab, opposite the Racecourse Ground.


Quote from: Elzar on November 16, 2020, 03:46:16 PM
So Netflix/Amazon documentary on it's way?

Let's hope so.  Can't wait for the birth re-enactments.
Online irc65

« Reply #144 on: November 16, 2020, 04:04:26 PM »
This is good news. Hope they get back in the league at some point. I used to live just over the border in Oswestry and went to a couple of matches with my mate and his dad who used to work for the Border Brewers back in their late 70s heyday when they were in the old 2nd Division. Wrexham was the only league club with a pub in the ground, which Border owned at the time. You walked in through the pub's front door, up some stairs and you were in a box in the main stand.
Online Welshred

« Reply #145 on: November 16, 2020, 04:22:09 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on November 16, 2020, 03:20:06 PM
Ifor Williams Trailers just got the best advertising they could imagine  ;D

https://twitter.com/Wrexham_AFC/status/1328339177746927624?s=20

Yeah the way Reynolds says Ifor Williams is going to stick in my mind haha
Online Robinred

« Reply #146 on: November 16, 2020, 04:44:48 PM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on November 16, 2020, 03:59:40 PM
Let's hope so.  Can't wait for the birth re-enactments.

😳😆
Online AndyMuller

« Reply #147 on: November 16, 2020, 07:19:13 PM »
Get Ted Lasso in as manager.
Offline Pheeny

« Reply #148 on: November 16, 2020, 07:26:44 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on November 16, 2020, 03:34:12 PM
It will be 73 years this February since my birth in a long-since-demolished prefab, opposite the Racecourse Ground.

So this is good news, the clubs been in the doldrums for far too long.
Great news for the town. All my mates from Wrexham are buzzing.
Offline Pheeny

« Reply #149 on: November 16, 2020, 07:29:43 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on November 16, 2020, 04:04:26 PM
you walked in through the pub's front door, up some stairs and you were in a box in the main stand.
Almost true but not quite. The main stand is on the opposite side and the Pub Balcony was separate from the old stand on that side of the ground and it was not easy to get an invite ;)
Online irc65

« Reply #150 on: November 17, 2020, 03:39:25 PM »
Quote from: Pheeny on November 16, 2020, 07:29:43 PM
Almost true but not quite. The main stand is on the opposite side and the Pub Balcony was separate from the old stand on that side of the ground and it was not easy to get an invite ;)
Ah, right, well it was a very long time ago. I think Dixie McNeil and Micky Thomas (pre Mancs) were playing for Wrexham at that point. I imagine it was difficult to get an invite, so deffo helped to know a manager from the company that owned the pub.
Online LiamG

« Reply #151 on: November 17, 2020, 07:32:04 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on November 16, 2020, 04:22:09 PM
Yeah the way Reynolds says Ifor Williams is going to stick in my mind haha

Eeefor williams  ;D
Offline Statto Red

« Reply #152 on: November 17, 2020, 08:32:34 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on November 17, 2020, 03:39:25 PM
Ah, right, well it was a very long time ago. I think Dixie McNeil and Micky Thomas (pre Mancs) were playing for Wrexham at that point. I imagine it was difficult to get an invite, so deffo helped to know a manager from the company that owned the pub.

Thy've rebuilt the stand since, & the view of the pitch from the pub is blocked off
Offline dudleyred

« Reply #153 on: Today at 01:24:00 PM »
Offline Pheeny

« Reply #154 on: Today at 07:32:47 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on November 17, 2020, 08:32:34 PM
Thy've rebuilt the stand since, & the view of the pitch from the pub is blocked off
Quite a tidy ground now, just needs the "Kop" sorting out and perhaps they'll play a few Wales games in Wrexham again.
Online Phil M

« Reply #155 on: Today at 07:41:46 PM »
All well and good until Sweet Dee shows up and their plans go to shit, the stupid bird.
Online Welshred

« Reply #156 on: Today at 07:45:46 PM »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 07:41:46 PM
All well and good until Sweet Dee shows up and their plans go to shit, the stupid bird.

Are you kidding? It'll all be fine until Charlie turns up!
Offline Statto Red

« Reply #157 on: Today at 07:57:25 PM »
Quote from: Pheeny on Today at 07:32:47 PM
Quite a tidy ground now, just needs the "Kop" sorting out and perhaps they'll play a few Wales games in Wrexham again.

Yep i went there a couple of times about 10 years ago when St Helens played Crusaders in super league, after Crusaders moved North to Wrexham.
