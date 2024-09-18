« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?  (Read 192427 times)

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,946
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #520 on: September 18, 2024, 07:09:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 18, 2024, 07:02:27 pm
Anyone know how long the main LFC Priory Road car park stays open for after the match ends?
Its open all the time.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Darren88

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 56
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #521 on: September 18, 2024, 08:04:10 pm »
For Sevilla and Brentford I parked on Townsend lane on the central divide in the middle of the road, facing the shops as you come in a few hundred yards off Queens Drive.

Walked up Townsend Lane, take a right on to Pinehurst Avenue then across Stanley park car park right to the ground.

There's around 40 spaces there if you're early enough, it's then an easy exit on to Queens Driver getting back. Probably about a 10-20 min walk depending how fast you walk. Postcode L13 9DN use street view on google maps to see the central parking, no restrictions there.

On Saturday for Forest I parked on Heyworth Street not far up from the One Stop shop (L5 4LH). That's a bit was closer but definitely busier getting out in the traffic going towards town.

Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,233
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #522 on: September 18, 2024, 11:07:58 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on September 18, 2024, 07:09:02 pm
Its open all the time.

Thanks, wasn't sure if it had a gate that locked :thumbup
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline LVPCopilot

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #523 on: October 1, 2024, 12:37:19 pm »
I've searched everywhere for information about how to pre-book Stanley Carpark.... can not find anything other than "you need to pre-book". Please help... I've run out of things to Google.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #524 on: October 1, 2024, 12:41:33 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline LVPCopilot

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #525 on: October 1, 2024, 12:46:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October  1, 2024, 12:41:33 pm
i put this in the othrer thread


have you tried this

https://en.parkopedia.co.uk/parking/carpark/stanley_park/l4/liverpool/?arriving=202410011300&leaving=202410011500#google_vignette



0151 233 3011

Yea, it's one of the sites driving me mad - no info on there what so ever. I can't find out if Stanley is turn up and pay, pre-book, restricted to staff etc. It's like the place doesn't exist even though I walk past 10x a season. Having to drive for tomorrows nights game and wanted to see if it was an option rather than having to be snide in the side streets  ;D
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #526 on: October 1, 2024, 12:52:07 pm »
Quote from: LVPCopilot on October  1, 2024, 12:46:51 pm
Yea, it's one of the sites driving me mad - no info on there what so ever. I can't find out if Stanley is turn up and pay, pre-book, restricted to staff etc. It's like the place doesn't exist even though I walk past 10x a season. Having to drive for tomorrows nights game and wanted to see if it was an option rather than having to be snide in the side streets  ;D

have u rang that number?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline LVPCopilot

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #527 on: October 1, 2024, 12:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October  1, 2024, 12:52:07 pm
have u rang that number?

I'm a millennial.... I haven't rung anyone since 1998, the idea brings me out in a panic.  ;D
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #528 on: October 1, 2024, 12:59:21 pm »
Quote from: LVPCopilot on October  1, 2024, 12:55:00 pm
I'm a millennial.... I haven't rung anyone since 1998, the idea brings me out in a panic.  ;D

What have you got to lose.

If you call and get nowhere we are in no worse a situation

He who dares wins,

(I feel like Im back in work)


Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #529 on: October 1, 2024, 01:05:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October  1, 2024, 12:59:21 pm
What have you got to lose.

If you call and get nowhere we are in no worse a situation

He who dares wins,

(I feel like Im back in work)

Ive just called it for you and its just the council not the actual car park
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #530 on: October 1, 2024, 01:21:15 pm »
The number I called said Stanley park car park is not open on match days. 

The guy on the phone was a match going red and said there is nursing home at 219 LBR and you can park there for £10
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,233
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #531 on: October 1, 2024, 02:31:18 pm »
Stanley Park car park is just for STH and hospitality parking I think, you deffo can't turn up on the day and I'm not sure you can pre-book unless you're one of the above.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline LVPCopilot

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #532 on: October 1, 2024, 02:42:46 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  1, 2024, 02:31:18 pm
Stanley Park car park is just for STH and hospitality parking I think, you deffo can't turn up on the day and I'm not sure you can pre-book unless you're one of the above.

Ah amazing... thanks guys, mystery solved.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,874
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #533 on: October 2, 2024, 11:48:44 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  1, 2024, 02:31:18 pm
Stanley Park car park is just for STH and hospitality parking I think, you deffo can't turn up on the day and I'm not sure you can pre-book unless you're one of the above.

You can apply to be in a ballot for it if you are over 65 or have accessibility needs as well
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #534 on: October 2, 2024, 12:30:16 pm »
Where can you actually purchase Stanley Park car parking on your account? I'm a STH and don't see it anywhere.
Logged

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,133
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #535 on: October 2, 2024, 12:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on October  2, 2024, 12:30:16 pm
Where can you actually purchase Stanley Park car parking on your account? I'm a STH and don't see it anywhere.

If you are disabled or over 65, then it is on the main tickets page, where all other tickets appear. "Disabled & Over 65 Car Park Space Registration - Season 2024/25"

You can then register and you are put in a ballot for each game you have a ticket for.

Then every Friday before a home you will get this email  ;D
Not mine, it's my mates dad. I think it is heavily over subscribed.

Quote
Unfortunately, we were over subscribed for car parking for the AFC Bournemouth fixture and are unable to offer you a car park pass on this occasion.
Your details will remain on file for the remainder of this season, and we will contact you prior to the next fixture to confirm if you have been successful or not.
« Last Edit: October 2, 2024, 12:34:20 pm by Craig S »
Logged

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,196
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #536 on: October 2, 2024, 01:07:07 pm »
Ah ok so you can only purchase/register for it if youre 65+ and/or disabled?
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,098
  • YNWA
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #537 on: October 17, 2024, 12:31:25 pm »
Is the old high school on Utting Ave still used for matchday parking?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,106
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #538 on: October 17, 2024, 12:57:29 pm »
I always park in North Liverpool academy car park. Easy walk to the ground down St Domingos.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,094
  • Now listen here son
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #539 on: October 20, 2024, 11:39:21 pm »
Police closed another unofficial car park today, the one by the King Harry.
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline WaffleHouse

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #540 on: October 23, 2024, 10:45:20 am »
I usually park at the Sainsbury's just off Scotland Road / Kirkdale Road / A59. You can book it in the JustPark app for a fiver. It's handy for those who are coming via the Kingsway tunnel. It's about a 20 min walk to the stadium.
Logged

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,094
  • Now listen here son
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #541 on: October 31, 2024, 06:20:19 pm »
Does anyone park at Goodson for our games? Is it contract or first come first served?

Anyone use Walton Lane Parking which is right by Goodison where it meets Priory Road?

Might be back on the soccerbus  :(
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline D🐶G

  • Sworn enemy of C🙀T
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,051
  • YNWA
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #542 on: October 31, 2024, 11:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boys Dad on October 31, 2024, 06:20:19 pm
Does anyone park at Goodson for our games? Is it contract or first come first served?

Anyone use Walton Lane Parking which is right by Goodison where it meets Priory Road?

Might be back on the soccerbus  :(
Weve got a pass at Goodison. They do take cash but generally you need to be there early to be guaranteed.
Logged
Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  16 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Offline Danny Boys Dad

  • Errol Flynn when he's had a few
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,094
  • Now listen here son
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #543 on: November 1, 2024, 09:11:22 am »
Quote from: D🐶G on October 31, 2024, 11:20:44 pm
Weve got a pass at Goodison. They do take cash but generally you need to be there early to be guaranteed.

Cheers
Logged
Legacy fan

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,075
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #544 on: November 1, 2024, 09:18:59 am »
There's a sign up on the fence by Walton Lane Parking about them booking you in advance or something, I can get a photo of it in the morning if anyone wants the details.

Priory Road is closed from Walton Lane side and only access to the crem/garage and I guess Stanley car park.
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,625
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #545 on: November 1, 2024, 10:16:38 am »
Quote from: Claire. on November  1, 2024, 09:18:59 am
There's a sign up on the fence by Walton Lane Parking about them booking you in advance or something, I can get a photo of it in the morning if anyone wants the details.

Priory Road is closed from Walton Lane side and only access to the crem/garage and I guess Stanley car park.

You can pre book and be guaranteed a space, but you can turn up as well.  £25 last time I asked though!
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,075
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #546 on: November 1, 2024, 10:41:12 am »
£25 and then having to wait 3 hours to be able to get out, I'd expect someone in a suit driving the car to the exit for that!
Logged

Offline pistol

  • ot of the time
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,625
  • My cat's name is mittens
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #547 on: November 1, 2024, 10:53:29 am »
Quote from: Claire. on November  1, 2024, 10:41:12 am
£25 and then having to wait 3 hours to be able to get out, I'd expect someone in a suit driving the car to the exit for that!

Exactly.  Only benefit is the guaranteed space if arriving close to kick off.  Other than that, its barely any cheaper than parking anywhere you want and getting a ticket!
Logged

Online theshirtmyfatherwore

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
  • we had dreams and songs to sing.
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
« Reply #548 on: Today at 07:25:35 am »
Anyone still use everton community the peoples hub centre next to iceland / maccies in kirkdale havent done it since last season as been using trains but taking my son on saturday. Is it still cash on arrival ?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 