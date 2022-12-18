Yes, parked there the other day when I went collecting City tickets
Anyone know how long that single lane on the East Lancs at the M57 junction is going to last? Got caught out by it last night.
Any suggestions of where to park with minimal traffic back to the tunnel? My usual space is fully booked for Saturday. Dont mind paying upto £10
Hi all.Planning on driving up for the Forest game in a couple of weeks. Does anyone know if you can park in the big Asda in Clubmoor? And, do you have to pay? It looks like Just Park will let you book a space if you pay them £6???
Asda Breck Road is closer mate, it's free, but not sure if there's a time limit (or if it's enforced if there is) it's always full of Reds on Match day and I've never seen traffic wardens about.
