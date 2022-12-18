« previous next »
Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?

Biscuitman

Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
December 18, 2022, 06:20:47 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on December 18, 2022, 03:17:25 pm
Yes, parked there the other day when I went collecting City tickets

Spot on mate thanks to you and others for help
bradders1011

Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
December 31, 2022, 02:01:23 pm
Anyone know how long that single lane on the East Lancs at the M57 junction is going to last? Got caught out by it last night.
stonecold_jpm

Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
January 1, 2023, 01:02:11 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 31, 2022, 02:01:23 pm
Anyone know how long that single lane on the East Lancs at the M57 junction is going to last? Got caught out by it last night.

A while yet accoding to this:

https://www.navbug.uk/incident33866199104050000/roadworks_scheduled_12_09_2022_24_02_2023_knowsley_metropolitan_borough_council.htm
Kls89

Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
January 3, 2023, 12:04:38 am
Any suggestions of where to park with minimal traffic back to the tunnel? My usual space is fully booked for Saturday. Dont mind paying upto £10
Murphy23

Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
January 14, 2023, 12:07:20 pm
Been lucky enough to ticket a ticket foe the Derby. Is Asda still alright for parking?
gray19lfc

Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
February 20, 2023, 02:49:26 pm
Quote from: Kls89 on January  3, 2023, 12:04:38 am
Any suggestions of where to park with minimal traffic back to the tunnel? My usual space is fully booked for Saturday. Dont mind paying upto £10

Park in the Sainsburys
Voronins ponytail

Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
Today at 12:00:51 pm
Hi all.
Planning on driving up for the Forest game in a couple of weeks. Does anyone know if you can park in the big Asda in Clubmoor? And, do you have to pay? It looks like Just Park will let you book a space if you pay them £6???
mikeb58

Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
Today at 01:49:16 pm
Quote from: Voronins ponytail on Today at 12:00:51 pm
Hi all.
Planning on driving up for the Forest game in a couple of weeks. Does anyone know if you can park in the big Asda in Clubmoor? And, do you have to pay? It looks like Just Park will let you book a space if you pay them £6???

Asda Breck Road is closer mate, it's free, but not sure if there's a time limit (or if it's enforced if there is) it's always full of Reds on Match day and I've never seen traffic wardens about.
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
Today at 03:16:08 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 01:49:16 pm
Asda Breck Road is closer mate, it's free, but not sure if there's a time limit (or if it's enforced if there is) it's always full of Reds on Match day and I've never seen traffic wardens about.

I think they have a three hour limit in theory, never seen anyone ticketed or anyone checking though.
Re: Match Day Parking - Around Anfield?
Today at 10:36:20 pm
Thanks. Appreciate it.
