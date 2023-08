6 Years since anyone posted here but rather than start a new thread I thought I would dredge it up and start again



Picking 8 or 10 records is near impossible, even moreso when you are younger because things change, anyway, most of these have stood the test of time for me so here goes





In no particular order





1. GLENN CAMPBELL-WICHITA LINEMAN





Don't know why I love this, just do





Not sure how much I would play this on a desert island but I could not do without it, one for the down days, brilliant though









3. GIL SCOTT-HERON-B MOVIE





Value for money because its like 2-3 songs, mesmeric towards the end









5. EARTH, WIND & FIRE-SEPTEMBER

Well, you need a bit of fun on your own

6. THE BEACH BOYS-SAIL ON SAILOR





Something to sing along to, Carl Wilson's Beach Boys





7. LHASA DE SELA-DE CARER A LA PARED

The only recent discovery but I know this will stand the test of time





9. IAN DURY & THE BLOCKHEADS-HIT ME WITH YOUR RHYTHM STICK





Music and attitude have never been matched better

















One of the few pieces of music that have made me shiver, worth watching Master and Commander again for thisI have to have a Floyd song and this was one of the earliest I remember, double value as some of you who last till then end will already knowA song that just gets better the more you play it