6 Years since anyone posted here but rather than start a new thread I thought I would dredge it up and start again

Picking 8 or 10 records is near impossible, even moreso when you are younger because things change, anyway, most of these have stood the test of time for me so here goes

In no particular order

1. GLENN CAMPBELL-WICHITA LINEMAN

Don't know why I love this, just do

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCcoLNRNipo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCcoLNRNipo</a>

2. JOHNNY CASH-HURT

Not sure how much I would play this on a desert island but I could not do without it, one for the down days, brilliant though

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8AHCfZTRGiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8AHCfZTRGiI</a>



3. GIL SCOTT-HERON-B MOVIE

Value for money because its like 2-3 songs, mesmeric towards the end

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xSOp507HJMA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xSOp507HJMA</a>

4. VAUGHAN WILLIAMS-FANTASIA ON A THEME BY THOMAS TALLIS



One of the few pieces of music that have made me shiver, worth watching Master and Commander again for this

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ihx5LCF1yJY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ihx5LCF1yJY</a>



5. EARTH, WIND & FIRE-SEPTEMBER

Well, you need a bit of fun on your own

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gs069dndIYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gs069dndIYk</a>



6. THE BEACH BOYS-SAIL ON SAILOR

Something to sing along to, Carl Wilson's Beach Boys

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RQOaLP-qPmk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RQOaLP-qPmk</a>

7. LHASA DE SELA-DE CARER A LA PARED

The only recent discovery but I know this will stand the test of time

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AJaOptRE00E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AJaOptRE00E</a>

8. PINK FLOYD-FEARLESS



I have to have a Floyd song and this was one of the earliest I remember, double value as some of you who last till then end will already know



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IkgaMFjo_lI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IkgaMFjo_lI</a>

9. IAN DURY & THE BLOCKHEADS-HIT ME WITH YOUR RHYTHM STICK

Music and attitude have never been matched better

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0WGVgfjnLqc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0WGVgfjnLqc</a>



10. WILCO-I AM TRYING TO BREAK YOUR HEART

A song that just gets better the more you play it



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3RQcPC8KY_g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3RQcPC8KY_g</a>