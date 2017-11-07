« previous next »
Author Topic: Your Desert Island Discs [10 song variation]  (Read 8339 times)

Re: Your Desert Island Discs [10 song variation]
« Reply #40 on: November 7, 2017, 08:20:59 pm »
Steely Dan  - Do it again
Angie Stone - Green Grass Vapors
Air - La Femme d'Argent
Jimi Hendrix - All Along Watchtower
Talk Talk - The Rainbow
The Beatles - Tomorrow Never Knows
Perfume - Dream Fighter
Tedd Patterson - Magnifique (Chus & Ceballos Iberican Mix)
Zero 7 - Look up
Kad Achouri - Vue Sur La Mer
Re: Your Desert Island Discs [10 song variation]
« Reply #41 on: November 8, 2017, 10:49:52 am »
Was an absolute pleasure to listen to Phil
Re: Your Desert Island Discs [10 song variation]
« Reply #42 on: November 8, 2017, 11:45:17 am »
Nice to see Talk Talk there!
Re: Your Desert Island Discs [10 song variation]
« Reply #43 on: November 8, 2017, 01:22:04 pm »
A friend of mine interviewed his friends and family about their desert island discs for a personal podcast series a few years ago (2009). At the time, I said:

Guns 'N' Roses - Welcome To The Jungle
The Clash - Complete Control
The Smiths - This Charming Man
The Beatles - Hey Bulldog
Super Furry Animals - Ice Hockey Hair
The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again
Blur - For Tomorrow
LCD Soundsystem - All My Friends
Love - You Set The Scene
Gerry & The Pacemakers - You'll Never Walk Alone

It's eight years on, and I definitely think most of those would still be in there. Bowie would replace The Smiths though...
Re: Your Desert Island Discs [10 song variation]
« Reply #44 on: November 8, 2017, 01:39:34 pm »
Phil - fantastic stuff. I've got the podcast of your episode downloaded to keep me company on a long flight on Sunday. Looking forward to it. Thanks to Jim for the heads-up, too!
Re: Your Desert Island Discs [10 song variation]
« Reply #45 on: November 8, 2017, 02:08:57 pm »
My 10 off the top of my head would be:

From The Ritz to the Rubble - Arctic Monkeys
Cigarettes and Alcohol - Oasis
I Feel Fine - The Beatles
A Different Corner - George Michael
The Man Who Sold The World - Nirvana
Plush - Stone Temple Pilots
Regulate - Warren G
Express Yourself - NWA
Don't Be Cruel - Bobby Brown
We Belong Together - Mariah Carey

Re: Your Desert Island Discs [10 song variation]
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:38:28 am »
6 Years since anyone posted here but rather than start a new thread I thought I would dredge it up and start again
Picking 8 or 10 records is near impossible, even moreso when you are younger because things change, anyway, most of these have stood the test of time for me so here goes 
In no particular order 
1. GLENN CAMPBELL-WICHITA LINEMAN 
Don't know why I love this, just do 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XCcoLNRNipo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XCcoLNRNipo</a> 
2. JOHNNY CASH-HURT 
Not sure how much I would play this on a desert island but I could not do without it, one for the down days, brilliant though 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8AHCfZTRGiI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8AHCfZTRGiI</a>
 
3. GIL SCOTT-HERON-B MOVIE 
Value for money because its like 2-3 songs, mesmeric towards the end 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xSOp507HJMA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xSOp507HJMA</a> 
4. VAUGHAN WILLIAMS-FANTASIA ON A THEME BY THOMAS TALLIS 

One of the few pieces of music that have made me shiver, worth watching Master and Commander again for this 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ihx5LCF1yJY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ihx5LCF1yJY</a>
 
5. EARTH, WIND & FIRE-SEPTEMBER 
Well, you need a bit of fun on your own 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gs069dndIYk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gs069dndIYk</a> 

6. THE BEACH BOYS-SAIL ON SAILOR 
Something to sing along to, Carl Wilson's Beach Boys 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RQOaLP-qPmk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RQOaLP-qPmk</a> 
7. LHASA DE SELA-DE CARER A LA PARED 
The only recent discovery but I know this will stand the test of time 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AJaOptRE00E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AJaOptRE00E</a> 
8. PINK FLOYD-FEARLESS 

I have to have a Floyd song and this was one of the earliest I remember, double value as some of you who last till then end will already know   

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IkgaMFjo_lI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IkgaMFjo_lI</a> 
9. IAN DURY & THE BLOCKHEADS-HIT ME WITH YOUR RHYTHM STICK   
Music and attitude have never been matched better 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0WGVgfjnLqc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0WGVgfjnLqc</a> 

10. WILCO-I AM TRYING TO BREAK YOUR HEART   
A song that just gets better the more you play it 
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3RQcPC8KY_g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3RQcPC8KY_g</a>
