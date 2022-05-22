Nice bump ToneLa. I believe we've both had a little discussion about Shack before...smiles.Well, it's pretty much a what side of bed did I get up on kinda thing as who are my favourite ever band...them or REM.Can't do REM justice in words in any way whatsoever but will give it a little go to get a feel of things. Tiny band who knew next to nothing when they started out. Made it all the way up to be one of the biggest on the planet in the nicest way possible. Went from writing ABC songs (in Peter Buck's words) to making some really accomplished stuff, with their only real initial advantage being that the band included talented musicians. Total democratic approach to royalties. Evolved their style constantly. All of the band came across as proper decent human beings. Politically, environmentally and socially aware and/or activists. Also, Michael Stipe giving the shrugged shoulder kinda attitude to coming out as bi was brilliant (really felt like a big fuck you who cares to those that it stupidity bothered).Fantastic and outrageously large back catalogue. Again, sort of what mood you're in for favourites. Would probably say that if I had to choose, Country Feedback would be number one. That revolving chord guitar solo is a thing of indescribable beauty to me. Too many highlights to mention. Recently, Ignoreland has been a big one for me... still sounds so fresh today. Tongue, Let Me In, thought Reveal was criminally underrated, bootlegs from live shows early on in Athens...so, so many.Had the privilege of seeing them live 3 times. First was in Huddersfield in '95 on the Monster tour (I was 15 and absolutely begged my parents to be allowed to travel with a mate from school on our own from Merseyside), second was the Up tour in Manchester when I was at uni ('99 I think) then the last was traveling specifically to Milan in 2008 just for the gig. The Milan one turned out to be a couple of days after my mum's funeral. Would have missed it but my dad insisted that I went as my mum was always one for saying that life is for enjoying and she knew how much I loved them. Dunno why, but felt weirdly at peace when they played Driver 8 that night.Edit: just whacked on a YouTube compilation. Begin the Begin. A philanderer's tie, a murderer's shoe... massive grin