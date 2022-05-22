« previous next »
Author Topic: REM Appreciation Thread

Offline ToneLa

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #240 on: May 22, 2022, 12:00:37 am »
Shiny Happy muppets as above lol //
What? Tell me I'm wrong.
😳

This one goes out to the one I love😕🍭

<a href="https://YouTube.com/v/VU3CNb8g3nc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://YouTube.com/v/VU3CNb8g3nc</a>

Quote from: Ray K on May 21, 2022, 11:57:41 pm
This thread also existed
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267127.0

Last post by me. A year ago

Happy to get it going again. It was dead then, I got replies tonight - I needed it by the way, maybe so did others

You
Fucking contribute music lad.

I don't know if you have to refer to previous times you needed REM but tonight I needed REM
Some of you fucks will mewl about anything but God I love you
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #241 on: May 22, 2022, 12:23:04 am »

The Great Beyond

From when I was pushing an elephant up the stairs (...........I still am)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k_JnCWT-_O8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k_JnCWT-_O8</a>





Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #242 on: May 22, 2022, 12:26:45 am »
Orange Crush-Wiesbaden 2003

This is the live performance (the whole concert that is) that keeps dragging me back

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2BvXBwtrs_k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2BvXBwtrs_k</a>

All The Way To Reno-Wiesbaden 2003

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/G-vP94xOgSw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/G-vP94xOgSw</a>
Offline Ray K

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #243 on: May 22, 2022, 12:35:02 am »
Rock n Roll Hall of Fame induction concert, and they play Gardening at Night, a song from their debut EP.  Bill Berry back on the sticks.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rl5TdBcAUts" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rl5TdBcAUts</a>
Offline jackh

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #244 on: May 22, 2022, 01:10:49 am »
Nice one, ToneLa - going to spend some time with R.E.M. next week thanks to this prompt!
Offline Linudden

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #245 on: May 22, 2022, 01:39:53 am »
Throwing my two cents in with some hidden gems:

The best R.E.M. solo. Amazing song that very few heard.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j-DXNxIlU1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j-DXNxIlU1I</a>

I also really love this demo from the Automatic for the People sessions.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MjK8Si0t0ik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MjK8Si0t0ik</a>

This 1985 indie song is quite something too:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IxNUOQh65ik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IxNUOQh65ik</a>

However, I just can't get tired of this song. Alongside Fall on Me it's probably my favourite song of theirs. From the Document golden era of the band:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/baq3K5fsER0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/baq3K5fsER0</a>

:wave
Offline Filler.

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #246 on: May 22, 2022, 02:39:31 am »
They were THE band to listen to in 1988 when I was 17. I'm 50 and it's utterly nuts to me that 33 years have gone by since 88. 33 years previous to 88 is 1955. The fuck? It was REM and then Dinosaur Jr. Then it was the early 90's and let's face it... we were blessed to have all that in our 20's. Fuck Britpop.
Offline nuts100

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #247 on: May 22, 2022, 04:02:02 am »
Find the River
One of the most underrated songs ever. Just brilliant
Offline ToneLa

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #248 on: May 22, 2022, 04:30:40 am »
will recommend The Wrong Child, Let Me In, Chorus and the Ring and Camera as ones that make me cry.

See ya x
Offline ToneLa

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #249 on: May 22, 2022, 04:44:16 am »
Divock Origi seems to leave the club,
Yes yeah yeah yeah
Guardiola claims we stole it all,
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
last day I hope Villa score four or more
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
I hope that Mo Salah scores four or five.
Yesh yeah, yeah yeah

Let's play football, let's plan this
Yeah, yeah yeah yeah
see you at Anfield if you make the list
Yeah yeah yeah

Jurgen did you hear about this one?
tell me are you locked in for the cups?
Jurgen are you our king like elvis baby
Will we do the lot?

IF YOU BELIEVE
we will win the league
IF YOU BELIEVE
We've got the champions league and that's cool
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #250 on: May 22, 2022, 06:40:43 am »
I saw them at Slane Castle in '95, they were ace, also saw them on 2 nights during their residency in the Olympia in Dublin in around '07 (I think), probably in my top 3 bands ever, really surprised that Stipe hasn't released much solo stuff, or even went on tour as a solo act.
Offline Linudden

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #251 on: May 22, 2022, 10:05:01 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 22, 2022, 06:40:43 am
I saw them at Slane Castle in '95, they were ace, also saw them on 2 nights during their residency in the Olympia in Dublin in around '07 (I think), probably in my top 3 bands ever, really surprised that Stipe hasn't released much solo stuff, or even went on tour as a solo act.

The Olympia is on Spotify in full.

Was definitely an epic setlist. I also really love their gigs in Athens (GA) 1992 on the Automatic 25th anniversary (also on Spotify) and their 1995 performance in Milton Keynes (on Spotify via the R.E.M. at the BBC album). Special ones.

Offline Red Raw

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #252 on: May 22, 2022, 11:48:42 am »
Quote from: Filler. on May 22, 2022, 02:39:31 am
They were THE band to listen to in 1988 when I was 17. I'm 50 and it's utterly nuts to me that 33 years have gone by since 88. 33 years previous to 88 is 1955. The fuck? It was REM and then Dinosaur Jr. Then it was the early 90's and let's face it... we were blessed to have all that in our 20's. Fuck Britpop.
Was just saying: "I saw these a few years back..." *checks setlist* "...fuck me, that was in 1989!" :butt

Good times, but fuck getting old!  :)
Offline ToneLa

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #253 on: May 22, 2022, 01:48:23 pm »
Having a look at their gig stats


Most played songs

    The One I Love (534)
    Losing My Religion (529)
    Man on the Moon (485)
    It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (475)
    So. Central Rain (435)
Offline KillieRed

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #254 on: May 22, 2022, 07:55:43 pm »
Just got the two rarities albums. Excellent stuff.
Offline cormorant

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 07:02:35 pm »
Nice bump ToneLa. I believe we've both had a little discussion about Shack before...smiles.

Well, it's pretty much a what side of bed did I get up on kinda thing as who are my favourite ever band...them or REM.

Can't do REM justice in words in any way whatsoever but will give it a little go to get a feel of things. Tiny band who knew next to nothing when they started out. Made it all the way up to be one of the biggest on the planet in the nicest way possible. Went from writing ABC songs (in Peter Buck's words) to making some really accomplished stuff, with their only real initial advantage being that the band included talented musicians. Total democratic approach to royalties. Evolved their style constantly. All of the band came across as proper decent human beings. Politically, environmentally and socially aware and/or activists. Also, Michael Stipe giving the shrugged shoulder kinda attitude to coming out as bi was brilliant (really felt like a big fuck you who cares to those that it stupidity bothered).

Fantastic and outrageously large back catalogue. Again, sort of what mood you're in for favourites. Would probably say that if I had to choose, Country Feedback would be number one. That revolving chord guitar solo is a thing of indescribable beauty to me. Too many highlights to mention. Recently, Ignoreland has been a big one for me... still sounds so fresh today. Tongue, Let Me In, thought Reveal was criminally underrated, bootlegs from live shows early on in Athens...so, so many.

Had the privilege of seeing them live 3 times. First was in Huddersfield in '95 on the Monster tour (I was 15 and absolutely begged my parents to be allowed to travel with a mate from school on our own from Merseyside), second was the Up tour in Manchester when I was at uni ('99 I think) then the last was traveling specifically to Milan in 2008 just for the gig. The Milan one turned out to be a couple of days after my mum's funeral. Would have missed it but my dad insisted that I went as my mum was always one for saying that life is for enjoying and she knew how much I loved them. Dunno why, but felt weirdly at peace when they played Driver 8 that night.

Edit: just whacked on a YouTube compilation. Begin the Begin. A philanderer's tie, a murderer's shoe... massive grin  :D
Offline Speedy Molby

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 08:15:00 pm »
A personal top 10 (chronological order, one song per album)

Gardening at Night
Perfect Circle
Feeling Gravitys Pull
These Days
Oddfellows Local 151
World Leader Pretend
Half a World Away
Try Not to Breathe
Strange Currencies
Electrolite
Offline tubby

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 08:16:31 pm »
There's a really good performance of Begin the Begin with Eddie Vedder knocking about on YouTube, but really shitty resolution.  Sound is fine, love that song live.

Anyone else own Tourfilm?  Think I pretty much wore that VHS out I played it so much.  Stipe's ponytail was... something.
Offline cormorant

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 08:31:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:16:31 pm
There's a really good performance of Begin the Begin with Eddie Vedder knocking about on YouTube, but really shitty resolution.  Sound is fine, love that song live.

Anyone else own Tourfilm?  Think I pretty much wore that VHS out I played it so much.  Stipe's ponytail was... something.

Yeah, got Tourfilm on dvd. To replace my worn out VHS copy when I think of it as well.

Favourite b-sides? (now I feel bloody old, ha!!). Can't remember what single it''s off (Automatic era?) but First We Take Manhattan is one that springs to mind.
Offline KillieRed

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 08:43:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:16:31 pm
There's a really good performance of Begin the Begin with Eddie Vedder knocking about on YouTube, but really shitty resolution.  Sound is fine, love that song live.

Anyone else own Tourfilm?  Think I pretty much wore that VHS out I played it so much.  Stipe's ponytail was... something.

I used to watch Tourfilm with my mates before going out at the weekend, it got later & later and eventually was after 11. I also wore out the vhs, lost a dvd, and bought another.

That better not be styrofoam, pal
Offline KillieRed

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 08:44:50 pm »
Quote from: cormorant on Yesterday at 08:31:19 pm
Yeah, got Tourfilm on dvd. To replace my worn out VHS copy when I think of it as well.

Favourite b-sides? (now I feel bloody old, ha!!). Can't remember what single it''s off (Automatic era?) but First We Take Manhattan is one that springs to mind.

Wall of Death & Witchita Lineman are favourites of mine.
Offline cormorant

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 08:57:25 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 08:43:26 pm

That better not be styrofoam, pal

This song goes out to the Exxon corporation
Offline Filler.

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 11:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on May 22, 2022, 11:48:42 am
Was just saying: "I saw these a few years back..." *checks setlist* "...fuck me, that was in 1989!" :butt

Good times, but fuck getting old!  :)

Speak for yourself!  ;D

Had Murmur on yesterday. Loved it again.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: REM Appreciation Thread
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:00:48 am »
When I dont know what Im in the mood to listen to, I always stick on an REM album. I lost my virginity with Automatic for the people playing on repeat for the night. Good times.


... They paved the way for so much that came in the 90s. They were one of the first to sign to a major, go mainstream and retain credibility. They released great music right up to the last record. I Caught them live 7-8 times, I was drunk as fuck and dont remember a lot of the 95 gig, but I can remember the rest. I was at 2 of the nights recorded in Dublin for the live album, Festivals, indoors, small and big crowds. They were great every time and mixed up their setlists brilliantly, I heard them play so many tunes from the first few albums, they were great for that.

REM soundtracked some of the best times of my life....
