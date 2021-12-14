Yes your right he was moved to a medical wing after legal appeals .But given all the complexities and extraordinary issues regarding his case, solitary confinement is a minor issue.

Is it that you don't know how Covid spreads ? or you don't know that when your in solitary confinement, you do still have access to food drinks legal teams, family visits, guards coming in your cell and escorting you to visits and exercise etc etc ?

I'd guess your talking about jumping bail for which he has served the maximum sentence and as I know people who have previously absconded, whilst on bail and home-leave but still gotten bail, It cant be that either...

Yes, he has moved. In 2020, so it was slightly exaggerated I'd say?When I've visited prisoners in segregation, they have a set amount of time to walk outdoors around the yard alone, then one shower a day. Food/books brought to door, opened for a moment. They don't have regular visiting opportunities though, communication with legal team has to be written.It was more to do with the making up he's in solitary confinement for the full length of the pandemic - that's mostly why i joked about weddings not occurring when you're in solitary confinement either.The judge for that particular proceeding cited the Mexican invitation as a particular flight risk, but then there was also previous record. Had these people you knew absconded to another state? Did they have a public invitation to abscond to another state (again) that was known when they were at their bail hearings?If so, you've got a point, seems a different rule for him and them. If you think it's laughable, can you show me an example of someone in a relatively similar position being granted bail? It should presumably be easy to find one.Seems pretty uncontroversial to try to avoid a repeat of previous fiasco - and the tens of millions of pounds that it cost the public to entertain his notion - and try to avoid dedicating horrifically limited resources, from an already creaking system that barely functions adequately as it is, to letting him leave on bail. For context, there's a budget of around £2.10 per prisoner per day to feed them - it's scandalous (this isn't his fault, obviously, just bothers me a lot)