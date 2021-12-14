It is possible though that there's a different perspective to this than yours, isn't there? I think most of us would agree with your underlying assertion that we want corrupt governments exposed, but surely you/we aren't insouciant about people lives being put in danger and about the safety of us all?



As figliuzzi said, we, or in particular you, have no idea how long its takes to get a camera in to the room of someone dangerous to society and whether the person that achieved it is still alive because of Assanges' actions.



Of course there are many different perspectives other than my own life is'nt black and white there's many shades of grey and yes we dont know for certain if Manning and Assange's actions led to anyone's death. We do however know for certain, that other peoples actions directly and indirectly caused plenty of deaths. (along with a whole catalogue of nefarious acts carried out with impunity on behalf of so called liberal democracy's. )Personally I think because of the way he's wired ( for want of a better phrase) the only repercussion's he'd of considered regarding threats to life, would of been his own life. Just because he's paranoid, doesn't mean people aren't out to get him though.But even if he'd of looked out from behind his shield of truth and considered the risk to other people... Well, like the politicians and various people he rages against, I'm fairly certain he wouldn't feel any responsibility/guilt, nor would he accept any either if there was any deaths.Have you ever read any of those leaks/cables ?A lot of people I ask that question of (particularly US citizens ) are too scared to read them...Just in case.Ps'Insouciant' thats a good word isn't it but yeah i give a f*ck about 'peoples lives been put in danger and about the safety of all of us' hence my advice.Be like Iwazaru