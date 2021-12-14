« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wikileaks:  (Read 114519 times)

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,679
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1280 on: December 14, 2021, 09:00:11 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on December 14, 2021, 09:04:18 am
The irony! Imagine writing those dozens of lines you wrote last night, and then suggesting I'm trying too hard haha

The irony!

Honestly never imagined I could draw that response from a cricket.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,679
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1281 on: December 14, 2021, 09:22:59 pm »
Where's my pen advice from Yorky?
That's the important thing, it's nearly Christmas, a man wants pens at Christmas.

Sorry Carra, you seem upset.
No idea why, you always win your arguments.
Mostly by haybaling through them till everybody gives up but that's not a criticism, it's a good strategy.
Farmers still use it.

I think there is an allusion to hacking your way through in The Shropshire Lad but unfortunately at the moment my shelves are untidy. Neverthenonetheless my recollection is Housman supporting the supposition of your assertion, if not necessarily asserting the supportability of what you supposed.
And, as I now remember, all in the image of a pink bud on a sticky twig.
Incredibly dangerous, these poety people.

Thankfully I can't remember what you were saying.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,219
  • The first five yards........
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1282 on: December 15, 2021, 07:21:38 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on December 14, 2021, 09:22:59 pm
Where's my pen advice from Yorky?
That's the important thing, it's nearly Christmas, a man wants pens at Christmas.

I don't know. Felt tip maybe. Crayons? 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,679
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1283 on: December 16, 2021, 10:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 15, 2021, 07:21:38 pm
I don't know. Felt tip maybe. Crayons?
No. Never liked felt tips. Nor crayons.
I was asking a BBC published playwright for advice on the matter.
Waste of time wasn't that.

I'll head off back to https://www.cultpens.com/
then and get a little bag.

And I will send my parents old Parkers
https://www.penhome.co.uk/
which is The Battersea Pen Home

I just want to write, so asked someone clearly cleverer than me a couple of questions that may have helped me better myself at writing.






Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline SOHC

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1284 on: December 18, 2021, 04:34:05 pm »
https://twitter.com/DanielEllsberg/status/1443309619581882369

@DanielEllsberg

Biden should drop his appeal to extradite Julian Assange and dismiss all charges against him, on the new disclosures that Assange has been subjected to the same governmental crimes that led to the dismissal of my own prosecution half a century ago.
Logged

Offline John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,202
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1285 on: December 18, 2021, 06:29:20 pm »
There was a short but good discussion about Assange with Ex-FBI deputy Director Frank Figliuzzi on the Daily Beans pod on Thursday. Among other things they emphasised that the prick cannot be regarded as a journalist.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,219
  • The first five yards........
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1286 on: December 18, 2021, 06:46:22 pm »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on December 18, 2021, 06:29:20 pm
There was a short but good discussion about Assange with Ex-FBI deputy Director Frank Figliuzzi on the Daily Beans pod on Thursday. Among other things they emphasised that the prick cannot be regarded as a journalist.

That's true. He hadn't read the materials he released into the public domain. I'm sure he had a certain understanding that they would be embarrassing to his enemies (ie western liberal democracies) but he only had a faint idea of what he was leaking. He was the sewer in other words. That's all.

"Not being a journalist", however, should not affect anything in a legal sense. 

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1287 on: December 18, 2021, 07:04:56 pm »
Lesson to be learned. If you witness war-crimes or anything that might embarrass your government, whether your a journalist or not. keep your f#ck*ng mouth shut...
Logged

Offline John C

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,202
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1288 on: December 18, 2021, 11:59:03 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on December 18, 2021, 07:04:56 pm
Lesson to be learned. If you witness war-crimes or anything that might embarrass your government, whether your a journalist or not. keep your f#ck*ng mouth shut...
It is possible though that there's a different perspective to this than yours, isn't there? I think most of us would agree with your underlying assertion that we want corrupt governments exposed, but surely you/we aren't insouciant about people lives being put in danger and about the safety of us all?

As figliuzzi said, we, or in particular you, have no idea how long its takes to get a camera in to the room of someone dangerous to society and whether the person that achieved it is still alive because of Assanges' actions.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1289 on: December 19, 2021, 04:29:23 am »
Quote from: JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way on December 18, 2021, 11:59:03 pm
It is possible though that there's a different perspective to this than yours, isn't there? I think most of us would agree with your underlying assertion that we want corrupt governments exposed, but surely you/we aren't insouciant about people lives being put in danger and about the safety of us all?

As figliuzzi said, we, or in particular you, have no idea how long its takes to get a camera in to the room of someone dangerous to society and whether the person that achieved it is still alive because of Assanges' actions.
Of course there are many different perspectives other than my own life is'nt black and white there's many shades of grey and yes we dont know for certain if Manning and Assange's actions led to anyone's death. We do however know for certain, that other peoples actions directly and indirectly caused plenty of deaths. (along with a whole catalogue of nefarious acts carried out with impunity on behalf of so called liberal democracy's. )
Personally I think because of the way he's wired ( for want of a better phrase) the only repercussion's he'd of considered regarding threats to life, would of been his own life. Just because he's paranoid, doesn't mean people aren't out to get him though.
But even if he'd of looked out from behind his shield of truth and considered the risk to other people... Well, like the politicians and various people he rages against, I'm fairly certain he wouldn't feel any responsibility/guilt, nor would he accept any either if there was any deaths.
   
Have you ever read any of those leaks/cables ?
A lot of people I ask that question of  (particularly US citizens ) are too scared to read them...Just in case.

Ps
'Insouciant' thats a good word isn't it but yeah i give a f*ck about 'peoples lives been put in danger and about the safety of all of us' hence my advice.
Be like Iwazaru
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,730
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1290 on: May 11, 2022, 02:50:44 pm »
Quote from: idontknow on December 16, 2021, 10:40:37 pm
No. Never liked felt tips. Nor crayons.
I was asking a BBC published playwright for advice on the matter.
Waste of time wasn't that.

I'll head off back to https://www.cultpens.com/
then and get a little bag.

And I will send my parents old Parkers
https://www.penhome.co.uk/
which is The Battersea Pen Home

I just want to write, so asked someone clearly cleverer than me a couple of questions that may have helped me better myself at writing.
A bit late to this. Have you tried penisland.net? Apparently, they 'specialize in wood'.
« Last Edit: May 11, 2022, 03:20:05 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,224
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 11:08:28 pm »
Just been reading about that sexual predator Jordan McSweeney who sexually assaulted and kicked Zara Aleena to death whilst out on licence... Following his previous 28 convictions for 69 offenses.

This week Paedophile Matthew Thompson has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months for 10 counts including rape of two girls under the age of 13... Last month he was given bail after admitting his crimes, so he could fly off to the island of Kos for a two week holiday...The Greeks obviously didn't want him there. 

Meanwhile Assange is still locked in Belmarsh in solitary confinement No trial, no bail, but he has had a stroke and caught Covid... Teach him to publish embarrassing documents .

At one time the British Justice System used to be held in high esteem around the World.   
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,871
Re: Wikileaks:
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 02:38:00 am »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 11:08:28 pm
Just been reading about that sexual predator Jordan McSweeney who sexually assaulted and kicked Zara Aleena to death whilst out on licence... Following his previous 28 convictions for 69 offenses.

This week Paedophile Matthew Thompson has been sentenced to 15 years and 8 months for 10 counts including rape of two girls under the age of 13... Last month he was given bail after admitting his crimes, so he could fly off to the island of Kos for a two week holiday...The Greeks obviously didn't want him there. 

Meanwhile Assange is still locked in Belmarsh in solitary confinement No trial, no bail, but he has had a stroke and caught Covid... Teach him to publish embarrassing documents .

At one time the British Justice System used to be held in high esteem around the World.   
Do you realise Assange isn't in solitary confinement, and are just using it to exaggerate, or did you just make a mistake?

Would be quite an impressive feat to both get married and to catch covid while in extended solitary confinement!

I'm sure you can think of a reason why he has not been granted bail - i feel like it's quite an obvious one, and it's quite consistently applied across the british justice system
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 