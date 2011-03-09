Less likely to happen from Sweden to US than from UK to US, so nah not really



Yeah I really don't get the narrative. If the UK really are just vassals of the US then surely the US would have just asked us to scoop him up and send him over 10 years ago. Why would they mess around concocting this Swedish rape business to get him to a less friendly country first?There was never a request from the US to extradite him back then, he just didn't want to face justice in Sweden. But unfortunately for him, the combination of a Trump presidency and several years of him sitting in the embassy flicking Vs at the US meant that they got interested and so here we are.