So attempts to extradite Assange have moved up a notch with sentencing due 4th Jan and not many news outlets in the UK seems that interested all of a sudden...

Apparently Trump offered immunity if he named DNC source US agents planned to poison him and bugged the Equadorian Embassy while spying on his visitors, are just some of things raised.

The defence has also asked for proof of any deaths caused by him publishing Chelsea Manning's leak and like the hacking charge... No proof has been submitted.

Oh and he's planning on suicide if extradited...

