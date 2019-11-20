Why would that be a conspiracy view?
I thought the conspiracy view of all this was that Sweden would take Assange to Stockholm on some trumped up charge and then swiftly extradite him to the United States?
So attempts to extradite Assange have moved up a notch with sentencing due 4th Jan and not many news outlets in the UK seems that interested all of a sudden... Apparently Trump offered immunity if he named DNC source US agents planned to poison him and bugged the Equadorian Embassy while spying on his visitors, are just some of things raised. The defence has also asked for proof of any deaths caused by him publishing Chelsea Manning's leak and like the hacking charge... No proof has been submitted.Oh and he's planning on suicide if extradited...
I am unconvinced that's the persuasive argument for not extraditing him that Assange imagines it to be.
Judge has ruled Assange cant be extradited to US.
Key witness in Assange case admits to lies in indictment.A major witness in the United States Department of Justice case against Julian Assange has admitted to fabricating key accusations in the indictment against the Wikileaks founder.https://stundin.is/grein/13627/
