I remember going to something in Cheshire years ago, some outdoor event where loads of posh folk brought wicker hampers and their own wine glasses, totally out of our depth. Then they played the national anthem and everyone (except us) stood up.





Talk about sore thumbs, it felt like Germany in the 1930s except for the fact we'd have probably been executed back then. The Queen, because she does command some respect, has stood in the way of any debate about the Monarchy for years whist the hangers on and wastrels have milked us. It will be interesting in the next few years although they have dropped on with William as as the future, anyone else and it could have spelt the end.