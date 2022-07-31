« previous next »
Author Topic: "You English? No, we're Scouse."  (Read 19165 times)

Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #120 on: July 31, 2022, 08:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July 31, 2022, 05:20:00 pm
It's a stupid, shit, cringey song but i'd rather LFC fans just sang YNWA over it, or said nothing, rather than booed it,
Fuck that. Boo it. Boo it with force and passion. And when the Daily Fail pisses and whinges about it, boo it some more.

It's a fucking travesty that we have that shite as an anthem. I'm rather fond of national anthems as a musical phenomenon - I can sing nearly a dozen in their respective languages.

I never sing 'ours'.
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #121 on: July 31, 2022, 09:17:39 pm »
Never boo'd it because it never got a chance to fill my ears. It always has, and always will be muted in my house.
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 07:24:06 am »
Whilst theres plenty of reasons for us to boo the national anthem, doing so in an environment where thats not the accepted sentiment is clearly going to put you in danger or at least discomfort others who dont have the understanding what theyre supporting. Silent protest on it for me, that one.
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 11:27:26 am »
God Save the Queen shouldn't be the National Anthem for England she is the Queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.
F...ing England should get there own song.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:24:06 am
Whilst theres plenty of reasons for us to boo the national anthem, doing so in an environment where thats not the accepted sentiment is clearly going to put you in danger or at least discomfort others who dont have the understanding what theyre supporting. Silent protest on it for me, that one.

I don't feel any discomfort from those who don't understand. And most people just don't want to understand anyway, not arsed about them.
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 02:20:24 pm »
The British Bulldog's theme song 'Rule Brittania' should be the national anthem. fuck GSTQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-ymEgVERbE
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 04:15:54 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 02:20:24 pm
The British Bulldog's theme song 'Rule Brittania' should be the national anthem. fuck GSTQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i-ymEgVERbE

All that stuff about us ruling the waves is a bit of a stretch these days, the Royal Navy has got more admirals than ships. The US coastguard never mind the US Navy would probably knock us into a cocked hat.
I think Jerusalem would probably be the best shout although that song has a checkered history itself given its use as a WWI recruitment tool during at a time in the war when the numbers volunteering had tailed off dramatically. Jerusalem was a siren song which led fellas to their death.
Waterloo Sunset would probably be the best bet, that or the Sex Pistols version of GSTQ.
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 04:46:22 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 07:24:06 am
Whilst theres plenty of reasons for us to boo the national anthem, doing so in an environment where thats not the accepted sentiment is clearly going to put you in danger or at least discomfort others who dont have the understanding what theyre supporting. Silent protest on it for me, that one.
What's wrong with a bit of discomfort? Discomfort can eventually lead to a change of position. And danger? A slagging from the Daily Mewl?
Re: "You English? No, we're Scouse."
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 04:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 04:15:54 pm

I think Jerusalem would probably be the best shout although that song has a checkered history itself given its use as a WWI recruitment tool
Not just WWI but also the WI! Jam anyone? ;)

I've said before that Jerusalem has the advantage of the words being written by an insane visionary genius, which rather nicely sums up the more worthwhile British contributions to the world, but the muscal setting is still rather ponderous and conservative and establishment, albeit admittedly rousing in its build-up and finality.
« Reply #129 on: Today at 08:28:11 am »
If you think the booing of the national anthem is something , wait until the first champions league home game with the uefa anthem 😂
« Reply #130 on: Today at 08:53:21 am »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 08:28:11 am
If you think the booing of the national anthem is something , wait until the first champions league home game with the uefa anthem 😂

Hopefully a very loud rendition of YNWA instead.
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:37:45 am
I don't feel any discomfort from those who don't understand. And most people just don't want to understand anyway, not arsed about them.

Same here, looking forward to the day when those signing that awful dirge and homage to subservience are the ones discomforted.
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:43:30 pm »
Fuck the national anthem, utter dirge and worst anthem on planet earth.
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:44:20 pm »
I remember going to something in Cheshire years ago, some outdoor event where loads of posh folk brought wicker hampers and their own wine glasses, totally out of our depth. Then they played the national anthem and everyone (except us) stood up.


Talk about sore thumbs, it felt like Germany in the 1930s except for the fact we'd have probably been executed back then. The Queen, because she does command some respect, has stood in the way of any debate about the Monarchy for years whist the hangers on and wastrels have milked us. It will be interesting in the next few years although they have dropped on with William as as the future, anyone else and it could have spelt the end.
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:49:54 pm »
I Vow To Thee My Country (written by Holst, English born but German Parents, including an Adolph), it's effectively the section from 'Jupiter' with words by someone else (Cecil Rice I think), might want to review the words (and take any monarchy references out) but the Tunes good.
« Reply #135 on: Today at 02:30:14 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Yesterday at 11:27:26 am
God Save the Queen shouldn't be the National Anthem for England she is the Queen of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth.
F...ing England should get there own song.
It certainly doesn't help with the perception that 'British' is in fact 'English by another name'. Hard sell the notion of 'Unioin of equals' when the culture and identity of 'Britishj' is basically a conduit for English nationalism.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:44:20 pm
I remember going to something in Cheshire years ago, some outdoor event where loads of posh folk brought wicker hampers and their own wine glasses, totally out of our depth. Then they played the national anthem and everyone (except us) stood up.


Talk about sore thumbs, it felt like Germany in the 1930s except for the fact we'd have probably been executed back then. The Queen, because she does command some respect, has stood in the way of any debate about the Monarchy for years whist the hangers on and wastrels have milked us. It will be interesting in the next few years although they have dropped on with William as as the future, anyone else and it could have spelt the end.

Not a fan of the Royals, where they are due to murder, incest and other shite, but Diana was the "queen of hearts" or something,, so was adored by millions (not me)  but her two kids have always seemed OK to me as far as royals go. Charlie shagging around behind Di's back would make a lot of people hate him, so no matter how much he wants it, they'll likely give it to William to appeal to those who were Diana fans.

Shite anthem and you can get to fuck if I'm bowing and scraping to any of them.
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:32:15 pm »

I wouldn`t peg William as a future benevolent leader. There`s a reason Harry moved half way around the world from his family.
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:49:54 pm
I Vow To Thee My Country (written by Holst, English born but German Parents, including an Adolph), it's effectively the section from 'Jupiter' with words by someone else (Cecil Rice I think), might want to review the words (and take any monarchy references out) but the Tunes good.
Brings a tear to me eyes that one, love it.
« Reply #139 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:32:15 pm
I wouldn`t peg William as a future benevolent leader. There`s a reason Harry moved half way around the world from his family.

Was he the one who made the comments about the baby?

He's always seemed OK in public, which will attract a lot of the Royalists, over the last few years I've read loads about how Charlie should not be king but william should - we'll find out soon enough.

How many days off work do we get when Liz pops her clogs, must be worth 3 or 4 surely?
« Reply #140 on: Today at 04:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:49:54 pm
I Vow To Thee My Country (written by Holst, English born but German Parents, including an Adolph), it's effectively the section from 'Jupiter' with words by someone else (Cecil Rice I think), might want to review the words (and take any monarchy references out) but the Tunes good.
Not a bad shout. The original first verse is a bit dodgy, but with the rewritten version I think it could work well. It's unabashedly religious in the second verse, which doesn't bother me, but might annoy some.

Mind you, I'd keep thinking the rugby has started on the telly...
« Reply #141 on: Today at 04:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:00:40 pm
Not a bad shout. The original first verse is a bit dodgy, but with the rewritten version I think it could work well. It's unabashedly religious in the second verse, which doesn't bother me, but might annoy some.

Mind you, I'd keep thinking the rugby has started on the telly...
It was one of the hymns we sang at school.
« Reply #142 on: Today at 04:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:04:03 pm
It was one of the hymns we sang at school.
Yeah same. Which first verse did you sing? Were there dead bodies lying around?
« Reply #143 on: Today at 04:11:59 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:32:15 pm
I wouldn`t peg William as a future benevolent leader. There`s a reason Harry moved half way around the world from his family.

heh heh heh, apparently someone is willing to peg him though...

*horrible leer*
« Reply #144 on: Today at 04:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:05:45 pm
Yeah same. Which first verse did you sing? Were there dead bodies lying around?
To be perfectly honest I can only remember the first line. We should come up with a scouse version - for special occasions, if you know what I mean.
« Reply #145 on: Today at 04:28:32 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:43:30 pm
Fuck the national anthem, utter dirge and worst anthem on planet earth.

It's not necessarily the quality of the song that I'm booing when at Wembley. Or what the anthem actually says in my mind.

It's more of what it stands for. And that isn't just the Royal family in my opinion. It's protesting against the establishment. There's many well documented reasons for this that I won't go into.

I think for many who do boo the national anthem, it's an anti-establishment protest rather than an exclusively anti-Royal or anti-national anthem protest.
