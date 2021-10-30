« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1932 1933 1934 1935 1936 [1937]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FOOTBALL BETS thread  (Read 3240389 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,389
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77440 on: October 30, 2021, 06:38:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 30, 2021, 02:07:16 pm
Going to give Clay's BTTS a go.

Going with Watford & Peterhead games. Using similar stats as CB. £10 on @ 2.67 returns £26.65.
Cracking shout! One goal in two games.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77441 on: October 30, 2021, 07:50:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 30, 2021, 06:38:34 pm
Cracking shout! One goal in two games.

Had a mare as well. Still think its a good bet though
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,389
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77442 on: October 31, 2021, 05:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on October 30, 2021, 07:50:20 pm
Had a mare as well. Still think its a good bet though
Deffo. Will give it another go soon.
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,537
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77443 on: November 7, 2021, 01:45:14 pm »
I won £200 in Free Bets yesterday (8 x £25 Free Bets). What would you recommend doing with them? How many goals in a game being odd / even is usually 1.91 so if I bet on both outcomes it would return a guaranteed £95. Or go with the philosophy of I started with nothing and if I end up with nothing then I havent lost anything. Open to ideas!
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77444 on: November 7, 2021, 03:37:07 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on November  7, 2021, 01:45:14 pm
I won £200 in Free Bets yesterday (8 x £25 Free Bets). What would you recommend doing with them? How many goals in a game being odd / even is usually 1.91 so if I bet on both outcomes it would return a guaranteed £95. Or go with the philosophy of I started with nothing and if I end up with nothing then I havent lost anything. Open to ideas!

Depends what £95 means to you. If it's significant, do what you suggested. If it's not, find a 10/1 you fancy and fuck it all on for 2 grand
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77445 on: November 23, 2021, 07:19:45 pm »
Restarting the BTTS challenge

Bet 1: Colchester v Exeter, Shrewsbury v Sunderland, Chelsea v Juventus 7.5/1
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77446 on: November 23, 2021, 09:17:22 pm »
Crying in a Juve goal. Doesn't look good though  ::)
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,437
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77447 on: December 1, 2021, 10:12:00 pm »
Needed one more Everton card for  95

One booking in 50 mins is all I needed. Ha
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,802
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77448 on: December 2, 2021, 09:43:49 pm »
Had a nice 4 way acca tonight, three legs won, just waiting on Lazio to win, they were 3-1, went 4-3 up and then conceded a 99th minute equaliser. Do fuck off!
Logged

Offline Darkness

  • Tedious WUM, loves betting on Man U
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 186
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77449 on: December 3, 2021, 08:30:22 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on December  2, 2021, 09:43:49 pm
Had a nice 4 way acca tonight, three legs won, just waiting on Lazio to win, they were 3-1, went 4-3 up and then conceded a 99th minute equaliser. Do fuck off!
Similar thing happened to me with Napoli letting me down against Sassuolo after being 2-0 up with only 20 minutes to go.

I've realised Serie A is an absolute gold mine when it comes to putting bets on both team's to score nobody can defend in that league.
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77450 on: January 15, 2022, 11:48:43 am »
Haven't placed a bet in a few years but I'm feeling like I've got beginner's luck on my side again so putting this on here before the games just so I'm not an after timing twat!

Bet builder 4 fold:

Man City vs Chelsea - both teams to receive a card, De Bruyne to have over 0.5 shots on target
Newcastle vs Watford - both teams to receive a card, most goals in second half
Norwich vs Everton - over 1 goal, most goals in second half
Wolves vs Southampton - under 3 goals, either team to win by 1 goal margin

£7.50 on, returns £386.

Can already see myself scrambling to delete this post once it goes tits up ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77451 on: January 15, 2022, 12:33:20 pm »
Should've just put exactly 1 goal for the Wolves leg of that. Under 3 goals means you can have 0, 1 or 2, but either team to win by 1 goal means it can only be 1-0 for that to win.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77452 on: January 15, 2022, 12:37:51 pm »
Just checked - its 3/1 whichever way you do it as its essentially the exact same bet
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77453 on: January 15, 2022, 12:41:37 pm »
Ah yeah, you're right. I think I stupidly thought it was under 3.5 not 3 as I was just going to a single on that (so 2-1 would have also been in play), but bet365 doesn't let you do half goals on the bet builder from what I can see

Alonso booked inside the first 10 minutes. Good stuff.
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77454 on: January 15, 2022, 01:25:47 pm »
City have only not received a yellow card at home once this season, against Saints on GW5. Cant see one coming based on that first half to be honest, Chelsea arent really stretching their midfield or defence in any way. Laportes my best bet of a yellow against Lukaku.
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,681
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77455 on: January 15, 2022, 02:23:19 pm »
Ffs! Bernardo shouldve had a yellow there at one point, KDB too
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,389
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77456 on: January 22, 2022, 11:47:38 am »
Coutinho anytime scorer today at 3/1 and above. Thoughts?
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,823
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77457 on: January 30, 2022, 04:05:08 pm »
 :wave
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,011
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77458 on: January 30, 2022, 08:14:26 pm »
Sorry Paul but I hope you lose your bet and your team goes into liquidation. Then your owners fuck off and you're reborn as a fan owned club and make your way back to the prem then.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77459 on: January 30, 2022, 09:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Jake on January 30, 2022, 08:14:26 pm
Sorry Paul but I hope you lose your bet and your team goes into liquidation. Then your owners fuck off and you're reborn as a fan owned club and make your way back to the prem then.

I didn't want to be the one ti say it  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,823
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77460 on: January 31, 2022, 09:56:42 am »
Quote from: Jake on January 30, 2022, 08:14:26 pm
Sorry Paul but I hope you lose your bet and your team goes into liquidation. Then your owners fuck off and you're reborn as a fan owned club and make your way back to the prem then.
Aye Jake that's what you WANT to happen, but tell me what you think WILL happen.

PS, I loathe and despise the fucking Saudi's more than you do, more than anybody on here does and I have typed out on here several times over the years how I abhor  abuse / violence to not only any person but also to any animal. You typed out "your team" and you're right, Newcastle have been my team for over 30 year and they were me Da's team for over 60 years and I can't just switch off, I'm not gonna say "ahh well fuck them" then go support the Mackems.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,011
  • Fuck VAR
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77461 on: January 31, 2022, 04:08:00 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on January 31, 2022, 09:56:42 am
Aye Jake that's what you WANT to happen, but tell me what you think WILL happen.

PS, I loathe and despise the fucking Saudi's more than you do, more than anybody on here does and I have typed out on here several times over the years how I abhor  abuse / violence to not only any person but also to any animal. You typed out "your team" and you're right, Newcastle have been my team for over 30 year and they were me Da's team for over 60 years and I can't just switch off, I'm not gonna say "ahh well fuck them" then go support the Mackems.

Aye lad I don't envy your position. And I think they will stay up, and I'll hate it ;D.

Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,980
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77462 on: February 1, 2022, 08:23:03 am »
Hi guys,

I am considering running a Last Man Standing competition, I have around 9 people currently interested but would only start if its 25+

For anyone who doesnt know the rules its

1) Pick a team each week, if your team wins you progress to the next round, you cant pick a team more than once ever so you have to choose wisely.

2) If there isnt a last man standing the money rolls over into the next game

3) Prem & Championship only (Or else the game would go on for months zzz)

100% of the pot to the winner at a tenner entry, so 25 people enter winner takes £250?

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77463 on: March 5, 2022, 01:23:35 pm »
PP giving a free £5 bet builder on the Manc Derby tomorrow if you place a £5 bet builder on our game this evening
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77464 on: March 10, 2022, 10:19:35 pm »
Salah to have a shot on target is evens with Sky for Saturday. Max bet is £10, but its £10 every 24 hours, so if you get on now (or before 12.30 tomorrow) you'll be able to have another £10 24 hours later
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77465 on: March 11, 2022, 12:56:41 pm »
Sky Price Boost for Sunday

Chelsea, Southampton, Arsenal all to win at 4/1. Again, max bet £10 but every 24 hours, so you will be able to get on it 3 times if you back before 2pm.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77466 on: March 12, 2022, 09:29:11 pm »
Does no one bet on football anymore?

Had £30 on Ronaldo having 2 headed shots earlier at 4/1. Bargain.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77467 on: March 12, 2022, 09:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 10, 2022, 10:19:35 pm
Salah to have a shot on target is evens with Sky for Saturday. Max bet is £10, but its £10 every 24 hours, so if you get on now (or before 12.30 tomorrow) you'll be able to have another £10 24 hours later

Free money that was.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,389
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77468 on: March 12, 2022, 09:35:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 12, 2022, 09:29:11 pm
Does no one bet on football anymore?
Yes but not allowed on Sky Bet anymore ;D
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,537
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77469 on: March 14, 2022, 06:20:33 pm »
City @ Evens to beat Palace (Will Hill, up to £10).
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77470 on: March 15, 2022, 06:54:24 pm »
Ronaldo to have 2 headed shots at 9/2 on Boylesports
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77471 on: Today at 04:38:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 10, 2022, 10:19:35 pm
Salah to have a shot on target is evens with Sky for Saturday. Max bet is £10, but its £10 every 24 hours, so if you get on now (or before 12.30 tomorrow) you'll be able to have another £10 24 hours later

Same again for Watford on both Sky and PP.

£10 Max and can do it every 24 hours. I was able to put £20 on with PP
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77472 on: Today at 06:26:48 pm »
4/1 Celtic on Sunday with Boyles. Max £10.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,537
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77473 on: Today at 07:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:38:29 pm
Same again for Watford on both Sky and PP.

£10 Max and can do it every 24 hours. I was able to put £20 on with PP
Is there the risk that the cash out could go down if he starts on the bench or are you guaranteed to get your £10 / £20 back? 50/50 whether he starts at the moment.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,231
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77474 on: Today at 07:10:08 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 07:03:29 pm
Is there the risk that the cash out could go down if he starts on the bench or are you guaranteed to get your £10 / £20 back? 50/50 whether he starts at the moment.

No as it's boosted to evens. Price won't go up or down so you can cash for full stake.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 1932 1933 1934 1935 1936 [1937]   Go Up
« previous next »
 