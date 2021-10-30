Haven't placed a bet in a few years but I'm feeling like I've got beginner's luck on my side again so putting this on here before the games just so I'm not an after timing twat!
Bet builder 4 fold:
Man City vs Chelsea - both teams to receive a card, De Bruyne to have over 0.5 shots on target
Newcastle vs Watford - both teams to receive a card, most goals in second half
Norwich vs Everton - over 1 goal, most goals in second half
Wolves vs Southampton - under 3 goals, either team to win by 1 goal margin
£7.50 on, returns £386.
Can already see myself scrambling to delete this post once it goes tits up