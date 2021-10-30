Sorry Paul but I hope you lose your bet and your team goes into liquidation. Then your owners fuck off and you're reborn as a fan owned club and make your way back to the prem then.



Aye Jake that's what you WANT to happen, but tell me what you think WILL happen.PS, I loathe and despise the fucking Saudi's more than you do, more than anybody on here does and I have typed out on here several times over the years how I abhor abuse / violence to not only any person but also to any animal. You typed out "your team" and you're right, Newcastle have been my team for over 30 year and they were me Da's team for over 60 years and I can't just switch off, I'm not gonna say "ahh well fuck them" then go support the Mackems.