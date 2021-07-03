« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1931 1932 1933 1934 1935 [1936]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FOOTBALL BETS thread  (Read 3145956 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,781
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77400 on: July 3, 2021, 10:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on July  3, 2021, 10:09:44 pm
My worst bet of the tourney that. Think im gonna get involved in player of tournament bet. Sterling looks good but he a little short, who are people thinking?
From Italy Chiellini or from Spain that young lad in midfield.

This is decided by UEFA?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,296
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77401 on: July 3, 2021, 10:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on July  3, 2021, 10:09:44 pm
My worst bet of the tourney that. Think im gonna get involved in player of tournament bet. Sterling looks good but he a little short, who are people thinking?

Got Sterling 22/1 the other day

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,726
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77402 on: July 4, 2021, 10:12:23 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on July  3, 2021, 10:35:49 pm
From Italy Chiellini or from Spain that young lad in midfield.

This is decided by UEFA?
chiellini missed a couple injured
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,296
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77403 on: July 4, 2021, 10:15:29 am »
Italy top scorers at 15/8. They're a goal behind Spain. If they win the semi final by 1 they'll win this with a goal in the final.
Logged

Offline gary75

  • Despite all his care, he suffers from a sticky ring.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 394
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77404 on: July 4, 2021, 03:48:53 pm »
Is the 3rd place final play off not counted? Might be worth considering the extra game there.
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,927
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77405 on: July 4, 2021, 03:49:53 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on July  4, 2021, 03:48:53 pm
Is the 3rd place final play off not counted?

There isn't one.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,556
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77406 on: Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm »
Been given a free bet on the Italy v Spain match.

Think Italy 2-1 is my gut feel
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,265
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77407 on: Today at 12:31:28 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:57:49 pm
Been given a free bet on the Italy v Spain match.

Think Italy 2-1 is my gut feel
I think Spain are quietly purring. If they could stick the ball in the back of the net theyd be favourites. Hopefully itll be a decent game but can only see 1 goal either way.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online adruk87

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
  • YNWA
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77408 on: Today at 07:10:01 pm »
Gone on both Chiellini and Bonnuci to be booked 5/1 each and 33/1 double.
Logged
"Corner taken quickly, ORIGI!"

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77409 on: Today at 07:12:03 pm »
BTTS and each team over 5 corners at 12/1 for me

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1931 1932 1933 1934 1935 [1936]   Go Up
« previous next »
 