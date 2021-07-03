My worst bet of the tourney that. Think im gonna get involved in player of tournament bet. Sterling looks good but he a little short, who are people thinking?
From Italy Chiellini or from Spain that young lad in midfield.This is decided by UEFA?
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Is the 3rd place final play off not counted?
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
Been given a free bet on the Italy v Spain match. Think Italy 2-1 is my gut feel
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.27]