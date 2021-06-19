Not sure what to do for matchday two in the 'last standing' that I've entered. Used Austria in the first round and they came good for me.



Matchday 1 - Austria 3-1 North Macedonia

3-1 North Macedonia Matchday 2 - Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia

2-1 North Macedonia Matchday 3 - Switzerland 3-1 Turkey

Pretty satisfied to have safely progressed to the 'Round of 16' with only group A having been completed my three picks so far have been:Rest of the week to 'relax' now, before making my pick for the Round of 16 - managed not to touch any of the 'big' teams yet.Our competition started with 32 in it, reduced (mostly Denmark) to 22 after matchday one, and 12 after matchday two (England and Croatia). 2 of us are safely through after yesterday, with the Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, and Ukraine the picks amongst the other 10.