Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
Reply #77280 on: June 13, 2021, 12:26:34 pm
Belgium are evens to beat Denmark on Thursday.
Crazy value even without yesterday's events, but even more so now.


buttersstotch

  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77281 on: June 13, 2021, 12:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June 13, 2021, 12:26:34 pm
Belgium are evens to beat Denmark on Thursday.
Crazy value even without yesterday's events, but even more so now.

Nice - I had not spotted that, but gone in for that. You're right that is crazy value.

Turkey 11/8 to beat Wales too, that looks fairly tasty.


Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77282 on: June 13, 2021, 04:13:30 pm »
Anybody get close/win their bet builder in the England game?


Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77283 on: June 13, 2021, 07:46:23 pm »
For the Holland game

BTTS, over 1 card each andover 3 corners each 20/1  hills


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77284 on: June 13, 2021, 07:48:17 pm »
Another free bet builder on Paddy Power for England v Scotland


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77285 on: Yesterday at 09:14:35 am »
Small stake on Hungary and Slovakia to score 0 goals at 50/1.

Neither side known for a lot of goals. Hungary are self explanatory. Slovakia up against 3 better sides. I don't expect it to come in but worth a shot at those odds.


Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77286 on: Yesterday at 11:37:00 am »
Just put on a horrifically poor value bet just now in the scotland game with the Hill build a bet

Over 2.5 goals/over 0.5 cards and over 6.5 corners @2/1

I took leave of my senses for a second. Tried to cash it out but no dice.

Overs by itself is 13/8 in the Goals section.




Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77287 on: Yesterday at 04:29:51 pm »
Lewandowski 3 shots on target 4/1 Hills

To score 2+ he is best priced 11/2 with Skybet. Will probably regret not taking that but I'll take the extra insurance of shots on target. Lewandowski had 41 goals from 65 shots on target this season


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77288 on: Yesterday at 05:34:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:14:35 am
Small stake on Hungary and Slovakia to score 0 goals at 50/1.

Neither side known for a lot of goals. Hungary are self explanatory. Slovakia up against 3 better sides. I don't expect it to come in but worth a shot at those odds.

That lasted long


Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77289 on: Yesterday at 05:57:13 pm »
Think im gonna bin off these shot on target bets, at least until knockouts


Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77290 on: Yesterday at 06:03:15 pm »
Think they're a good bet for the right player in the right team. Lewandowski has nobody to create any chances, whereas Lukaku will have De Bruyne and maybe Hazard. Somebody that operates shoot on sight can work too.


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77291 on: Yesterday at 07:29:53 pm »
Having a crack at Seb Larsson 2 right footed shots on target at 20/1. Takes free kicks and penalties. That could come in with a saved penalty and scores the rebound.
Also 1 left footed shot on target at 25/1
Betfair/Paddypower


Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77292 on: Today at 08:16:48 am »
Love Jota but need him to not take any balls off of Ronaldos head today.

Hopefully Ronaldo is at his self absorbed best today


kesey

  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77293 on: Today at 03:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:16:48 am
Love Jota but need him to not take any balls off of Ronaldos head today.

Hopefully Ronaldo is at his self absorbed best today

I seen your bet a few days ago. Good luck.

Iam thinking about getting Jota top scorer e/w before the match starts. I've got quite a few for top scorer already as been using a few free bets to back against my Lukaku one . I reckon if I throw in him and a German I should be covered.

Watch Ronaldo smash it !    ;D

He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.





J_Kopite

  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77294 on: Today at 04:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on June 13, 2021, 04:13:30 pm
Anybody get close/win their bet builder in the England game?

Let down by Kane not having a single shot on target sadly


Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77295 on: Today at 06:53:49 pm »
Didn't have anything on Ronaldo ags but those goals will put the record in sight so hopefully he scores a couple of headers in next two games. The win means pretty much means they have qualified so 3 more games at least
« Last Edit: Today at 06:56:51 pm by Clayton Bigsby »


kesey

  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77296 on: Today at 07:20:35 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 03:30:29 pm

Watch Ronaldo smash it !    ;D


Oops !

He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.





Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77297 on: Today at 07:49:26 pm »
Mbappe AGS, each team 1 card, each team 5+ corners 12/1 Hills


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77298 on: Today at 08:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 07:49:26 pm
Mbappe AGS, each team 1 card, each team 5+ corners 12/1 Hills

Is there a reason you stick with Hills mate? I always find them to be worst for odds when compared to PP/Betfair or Bet365

