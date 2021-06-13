Belgium are evens to beat Denmark on Thursday. Crazy value even without yesterday's events, but even more so now.
Small stake on Hungary and Slovakia to score 0 goals at 50/1. Neither side known for a lot of goals. Hungary are self explanatory. Slovakia up against 3 better sides. I don't expect it to come in but worth a shot at those odds.
Love Jota but need him to not take any balls off of Ronaldos head today.Hopefully Ronaldo is at his self absorbed best today
Anybody get close/win their bet builder in the England game?
I am all for authoritarian rule
Watch Ronaldo smash it !
Mbappe AGS, each team 1 card, each team 5+ corners 12/1 Hills
