« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1926 1927 1928 1929 1930 [1931]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FOOTBALL BETS thread  (Read 3115594 times)

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77200 on: March 24, 2021, 10:51:00 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on February  9, 2021, 03:31:20 pm
Surprised to see Gundogan 10/1 to win player of the year - I guess Fernandes is probably right to be the favourite but that seems big

I think it is very big to be honest and whilst I have Fernandes as favourite I would defo have a flutter at that price.

Gundagon only has one penalty in his 12 league goals whereas Bruno has 8 in his 16. Also Gundagon has as many league goals now  as he did in the last 3 full league seasons. He has the story (replacing maybe the greatest city player of the last 25 years), he has the stats, and he has the silverware as City will piss the league.

Well worth the 8/1 that he can still be backed at
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,759
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77201 on: March 24, 2021, 11:13:46 am »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on March 24, 2021, 10:20:34 am
Used to love an obscure league, especially Colombia.

How did this shout out come about?

I think I noticed that it looked very underpriced for Esteli to win. They were 1/7 or something but should have been far shorter. I made money on the handicaps, Phil made money on the HT and FT scores. Finished 11-0.
As for the shout out, Phil was doing his own research and noticed they were streaming it on YouTube. Both of us started firing in random comments then I noticed they were actually reading them out so Phil used Google translate to ask them to give us a shout  :D
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,764
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77202 on: March 24, 2021, 05:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on March 24, 2021, 10:51:00 am
I think it is very big to be honest and whilst I have Fernandes as favourite I would defo have a flutter at that price.

Gundagon only has one penalty in his 12 league goals whereas Bruno has 8 in his 16. Also Gundagon has as many league goals now  as he did in the last 3 full league seasons. He has the story (replacing maybe the greatest city player of the last 25 years), he has the stats, and he has the silverware as City will piss the league.

Well worth the 8/1 that he can still be backed at

Yup and his form over January and February really drove City on in a decisive way - I think he deserves it myself, been a class act.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,947
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77203 on: March 24, 2021, 07:16:43 pm »
I reckon this belongs in here and not the horsey one.

I've been doing trebles and including a horse that's running in the National . I usually do over 1.5 goals in the second half which is around about evens then throw in a decent priced horse for the National. So far Iam needing Kimberlite Kandy for a 35/1 treble ( ew ) and Yala Enki for 70/1 treble which is also each way.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,942
  • Sound
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77204 on: March 25, 2021, 08:51:38 pm »
 :D
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77205 on: April 13, 2021, 07:54:59 pm »
PSG and Bayern to have over 1 corner each in both halves 7/2. William Hill

Feel like this is a mistake. An open game with all to play for and teams that play wide I think this has very good chance of coming in (famous last words)
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,759
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77206 on: April 13, 2021, 08:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 13, 2021, 07:54:59 pm
PSG and Bayern to have over 1 corner each in both halves 7/2. William Hill

Feel like this is a mistake. An open game with all to play for and teams that play wide I think this has very good chance of coming in (famous last words)

Abysmal odds mate. 5/1 on PP/Betfair
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77207 on: April 13, 2021, 08:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 13, 2021, 08:00:05 pm
Abysmal odds mate. 5/1 on PP/Betfair

Ouch

Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77208 on: April 13, 2021, 08:42:06 pm »
It's all to play for in the 2nd half. 2 corners each from both teams in first half
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77209 on: April 13, 2021, 09:24:35 pm »
Crying in 1 Bayern corner!
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,759
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77210 on: April 13, 2021, 09:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on April 13, 2021, 09:24:35 pm
Crying in 1 Bayern corner!

Glad I followed on PP  :D
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77211 on: April 14, 2021, 06:06:39 am »
Doing this corner bet again with Dortmund City

11/2 Hill

Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,524
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77212 on: April 14, 2021, 12:03:26 pm »
is this each team to have 2+ corners in each half ?

6/1 on pp for the dortmund city game

im thinking jota 2 headers on target 50/1

been trying it in recent games
« Last Edit: April 14, 2021, 12:05:26 pm by paulrazor »
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,759
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77213 on: April 14, 2021, 12:27:40 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 14, 2021, 12:03:26 pm
is this each team to have 2+ corners in each half ?

6/1 on pp for the dortmund city game

im thinking jota 2 headers on target 50/1

been trying it in recent games

Yeah. I wouldn't touch it for City games. They either get no corners or 15 I find. Bunch of c*nts they are.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,524
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77214 on: April 14, 2021, 12:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 14, 2021, 12:27:40 pm
Yeah. I wouldn't touch it for City games. They either get no corners or 15 I find. Bunch of c*nts they are.
for liverpool its 2 corners in each half for each team and 1 card each is 6/1
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,764
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The FOOTBALL BETS thread
« Reply #77215 on: Today at 03:43:50 pm »
5/6 for us to finish outside the top four is well worth a compensation bet as a Liverpool fan imo. Might be able to get better than that by laying on the exchange but I cba getting into that, don't fully understand how it all works to be honest.  ;D

Even as a neutral I'd think that's way too long. United will probably fuck us over with their team against Leicester tomorrow, and with our record there and recent performances it's hard to see us getting the win we almost certainly need.

I'd imagine those odds could be about 1/5 by Thursday evening if the worst happens on both fronts.

Mad how football works. Had a huge stake on us winning the league at the start of the season as I felt our odds were too good to refuse, but thankfully cashed out for the same amount when Gomez's injury was confirmed as season ending...six months later I'm sitting here thinking we're too long to finish 5th.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:57 pm by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1926 1927 1928 1929 1930 [1931]   Go Up
« previous next »
 