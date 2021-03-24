5/6 for us to finish outside the top four is well worth a compensation bet as a Liverpool fan imo. Might be able to get better than that by laying on the exchange but I cba getting into that, don't fully understand how it all works to be honest.Even as a neutral I'd think that's way too long. United will probably fuck us over with their team against Leicester tomorrow, and with our record there and recent performances it's hard to see us getting the win we almost certainly need.I'd imagine those odds could be about 1/5 by Thursday evening if the worst happens on both fronts.Mad how football works. Had a huge stake on us winning the league at the start of the season as I felt our odds were too good to refuse, but thankfully cashed out for the same amount when Gomez's injury was confirmed as season ending...six months later I'm sitting here thinking we're too long to finish 5th.