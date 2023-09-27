« previous next »
September 27, 2023, 12:42:46 pm
Tried that new Queen of Hope Street last Saturday. Got to say, really impressed. Its a huge place (opposite the Philharmonic) and not too pricey for town, a Cruzcampo and a Heineken £9.

On the subject of that part of town, the Phil really needs to up its game, they never have issues bringing people through the doors (into the toilets), but the staff always seem miserable, the ale isn't the greatest and the whole place could do with a refresh.
It's one of my favourite buildings in the city, shame to see it going to pot.
September 27, 2023, 01:17:02 pm
Anyone tried Chamber 36? Going tomorrow before a candlelight concert at the cathedral.
October 21, 2023, 10:13:40 am
Anywhere around Dale St decent to watch the match in? Plenty of screens etc?
October 21, 2023, 10:19:31 am
Rose & Crown is always my go to.
October 24, 2023, 11:07:35 am
6 of us travelling over for the Forest game this weekend. Arriving Saturday evening around 7.

Any suggestions for pubs/late bars? Stayibng near city centre, all of us in our mid/early 30's.

Dont want a nightclub but some spots that have decent atmosphere, not run down!, and have people of similar age.

Also, for Sunday after the game, what would be the best course of action for a few pints?

Thanks lads.
December 27, 2023, 08:26:35 pm
Any recommendations for going out after the Newcastle match on Monday night? Obviously not ideal with it being New year's Day but we didn't get much choice in the matter after the changed it from Saturday.
Today at 09:33:17 pm
Brass Monkey, on School Lane.

If youre in town with your Judy, thats the place. Most festive place in town as well, a close second the VC.
