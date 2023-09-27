Tried that new Queen of Hope Street last Saturday. Got to say, really impressed. Its a huge place (opposite the Philharmonic) and not too pricey for town, a Cruzcampo and a Heineken £9.



On the subject of that part of town, the Phil really needs to up its game, they never have issues bringing people through the doors (into the toilets), but the staff always seem miserable, the ale isn't the greatest and the whole place could do with a refresh.

It's one of my favourite buildings in the city, shame to see it going to pot.