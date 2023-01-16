Was looking for somewhere to watch the game last minute yesterday which would allow a 14 year old in. Ended up in Fletcher's, Allerton Golf Course.



Been a couple of times and its been sound, but yesterday the atmosphere was horrible. The gaff was full of the carpet carrying types who'd been on the sniff. It seemed like one spark would set off absolute murder.



If anyone knows of anywhere you can take in a 14-year old during the day for the game, ideally so you can pre-book, let me know.