All of the above are still open except The Lady of Mann which up until recently was closed.
Another good tour which is worth considering is the other end of town.
Start off at Peter Kavanagh's, Egerton Street off Catharine Streetm then the rest are mere two minute strolls/walks/staggers tops;
The Blackburne Arms
The Belvedere
The Ye Cracke
The Pilgrim
The Fly in The Loaf
The Roscoe Head
The Grapes.
All Rolls Royce of pubs and defo worth consideration.
This is my preferred pub crawl as well. Reckon this might be one of those North Ender versus South Ender things
Also, you can throw in the Dispensary and the Caledonia on there as well.
Depending on your stamina, if you want a slightly shortened version of that I´d go:
Peter Kavanaghs
Pick one of the Blackburne Arms/Caledonia/The Belvedere
One of Ye Cracke or the Pilgrim
The Grapes
The Roscoe Head
The Dispensary
Personally I´m usually happy to spend most of my night in Peters Kavanghs followed by Ye Cracke, finished off by the Grapes which opens later.