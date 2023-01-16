« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bars/Clubs in town  (Read 312469 times)

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2440 on: January 16, 2023, 01:12:32 pm »
Thanks Alpha, that list looks spot on and a bit more manageable, will give it a good crack!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,938
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2441 on: January 16, 2023, 01:42:43 pm »
My mate got turfed out of that Kittys bar last weekend for being too loud during a quiz. First person to ever be turfed out of there apparently and that was the first time he's even been in there haha.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2442 on: January 16, 2023, 02:10:36 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on January 16, 2023, 12:43:22 pm
All of the above are still open except The Lady of Mann which up until recently was closed.

Another good tour which is worth considering is the other end of town.

Start off at Peter Kavanagh's, Egerton Street off Catharine Streetm then the rest are mere two minute strolls/walks/staggers tops;

The Blackburne Arms

The Belvedere

The Ye Cracke

The Pilgrim

The Fly in The Loaf

The Roscoe Head

The Grapes.

All Rolls Royce of pubs and defo worth consideration.

This is my preferred pub crawl as well. Reckon this might be one of those North Ender versus South Ender things  :D

Also, you can throw in the Dispensary and the Caledonia on there as well.

Depending on your stamina, if you want a slightly shortened version of that I´d go:

Peter Kavanaghs

Pick one of the Blackburne Arms/Caledonia/The Belvedere

One of Ye Cracke or the Pilgrim

The Grapes

The Roscoe Head

The Dispensary




Personally I´m usually happy to spend most of my night in Peters Kavanghs followed by Ye Cracke, finished off by the Grapes which opens later.
« Last Edit: January 16, 2023, 02:13:16 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,062
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2443 on: January 16, 2023, 02:33:23 pm »
Was out with a few friends from back in the day that used to work in Renshaws when it was the trebles for £2:10 bar.

We went in for one for "nostalgia" it's worse now than it was back then.

Anyone who went in around the early 2000's will know what a statement that is
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2444 on: January 16, 2023, 04:40:24 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on January 16, 2023, 12:43:22 pm
All of the above are still open except The Lady of Mann which up until recently was closed.

Another good tour which is worth considering is the other end of town.

Start off at Peter Kavanagh's, Egerton Street off Catharine Streetm then the rest are mere two minute strolls/walks/staggers tops;

The Blackburne Arms

The Belvedere

The Ye Cracke

The Pilgrim

The Fly in The Loaf

The Roscoe Head

The Grapes.

All Rolls Royce of pubs and defo worth consideration.


Where's the Cali ?   ;)
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,270
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2445 on: January 16, 2023, 06:51:33 pm »
Quote from: kesey on January 16, 2023, 04:40:24 pm
Where's the Cali ?   ;)

:) you know what Kes, I've never took to the Cali and I can't explain why, odd one.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2446 on: January 19, 2023, 05:56:44 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on January 16, 2023, 06:51:33 pm
:) you know what Kes, I've never took to the Cali and I can't explain why, odd one.

Iam the same with PK's  ;)
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2447 on: January 20, 2023, 02:16:26 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on January 16, 2023, 06:51:33 pm
:) you know what Kes, I've never took to the Cali and I can't explain why, odd one.



Even with live music on most nights .  If anyone can name a better pub in Liverpool with free live music I'll donate a tenner to a charity of their choice .   :D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Damo58

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2448 on: January 20, 2023, 04:14:47 pm »
Quote from: kesey on January 20, 2023, 02:16:26 pm


Even with live music on most nights .  If anyone can name a better pub in Liverpool with free live music I'll donate a tenner to a charity of their choice .   :D

Cooper's.  :P
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,418
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2449 on: January 22, 2023, 01:38:39 pm »
Quote from: kesey on January 20, 2023, 02:16:26 pm


Even with live music on most nights .  If anyone can name a better pub in Liverpool with free live music I'll donate a tenner to a charity of their choice .   :D

Peter Ks gets live music as well, some good stuff too. The bands in the Cali are better overall and there is more frequent live music - but Peter Ks as a pub is the best in the city for me. Love it.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2450 on: January 22, 2023, 02:07:49 pm »
Quote from: kesey on January 20, 2023, 02:16:26 pm


Even with live music on most nights .  If anyone can name a better pub in Liverpool with free live music I'll donate a tenner to a charity of their choice .   :D

jazz??

Ace
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2451 on: January 23, 2023, 12:02:06 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 22, 2023, 02:07:49 pm
jazz??

Ace


It's every Sunday afternoon . Keiths on Lark Lane has live jazz every Wednesday.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline aedge659

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,340
  • Through wind and rain..
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2452 on: February 8, 2023, 09:16:19 pm »
Booked the first day of the Cheltenham Festival off this year, going to make my way in to town. What's the best boozers to catch the racing these days? I know the Richmond and the Central from past experience. Any other ideas?
Logged

Offline call me red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 70
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2453 on: February 8, 2023, 10:14:11 pm »
Rileys, Mount Pleasant is always full of people watching the racing and theres a bookies near, Lots of irish lads stay when the match is on.
Logged

Offline Momos_righteye

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,017
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2454 on: February 17, 2023, 10:36:21 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on January 16, 2023, 06:51:33 pm
:) you know what Kes, I've never took to the Cali and I can't explain why, odd one.

I always feel its just a bit too small. I like it but there are nights where the band take up half the pub
Logged

Offline adruk87

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,521
  • YNWA
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2455 on: February 17, 2023, 06:29:30 pm »
Looking for somewhere to catch the second half of the game tomorrow, in Liverpool for a course near the passport office, any decent boozers around there/the top end of town?
Logged
"Corner taken quickly, ORIGI!"

Offline howman

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 42
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2456 on: February 25, 2023, 07:18:14 am »
I'm in town for the United match and am coming with my boss, who's an MW. Where can we go after the game that has a decent wine list, by the glass and / or does great cocktails? I'd rather have cider but there we are  ;D
Logged

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,731
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2457 on: April 5, 2023, 05:47:01 pm »
Criminal yeno

Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,175
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2458 on: April 5, 2023, 05:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Snail on April  5, 2023, 05:47:01 pm
Criminal yeno


That's beyond grim. What the fuck is wrong with people?
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,716
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2459 on: April 5, 2023, 06:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Snail on April  5, 2023, 05:47:01 pm
Criminal yeno



Fucking hell thats disgusting.

Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,062
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2460 on: April 5, 2023, 06:23:08 pm »
Reckon the last time I was in there was 2009. Can't say it ever appealed when I walk past.

Actually the last time I definitely remember being in there was 2006.
« Last Edit: April 5, 2023, 06:26:53 pm by red_Mark1980 »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,047
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2461 on: April 5, 2023, 08:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Snail on April  5, 2023, 05:47:01 pm
Criminal yeno



Think when Cooper's goes, I'll be done with town
Logged

Offline ewok-red-97

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • go easy, step lightly, stay free
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2462 on: April 6, 2023, 11:45:22 pm »
Quote from: damomad on January 16, 2023, 12:04:22 pm
Over early on Saturday and taking mate over to show the city inbetween the game. Wondering if this list is still good?

Thanks for putting this together!

Anyone got recommendations for an abridged, 10 pup highlights version of this?

And any recommendations for late opening pubs? somewhere that isn't too loud and can just chat away till 1/2am.

Thanks in advance. X
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2463 on: April 8, 2023, 12:10:17 pm »
More a bar / cafe but Tabac is open til 1 weekends and if you can get a booth / table there you're free to talk and there's table service for ale
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2464 on: July 1, 2023, 02:23:44 pm »
Kazimier is still boss

Unisex bogs confused me mate haha
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,340
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2465 on: July 29, 2023, 01:12:25 am »
The Dispensary and the Baltic Fleet
Town has some good pubs
Logged

Offline jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2466 on: July 31, 2023, 02:40:54 pm »
Anywhere showing the Liverpool v Bayern game on wednesday in town.

cheers guys
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2467 on: August 7, 2023, 01:04:22 pm »
Not in town but the Beeswing on Smithdown is a cracking little bar. Been going there for about a year and I've never seen a divvie in there. They also have boss musicians playing and Irish trad every Sunday afternoon.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,062
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2468 on: August 7, 2023, 05:55:23 pm »
Quote from: kesey on August  7, 2023, 01:04:22 pm
Not in town but the Beeswing on Smithdown is a cracking little bar. Been going there for about a year and I've never seen a divvie in there. They also have boss musicians playing and Irish trad every Sunday afternoon.

Is that where Evil Eye was?

Watched the 2019 European Cup Final there.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2469 on: August 8, 2023, 01:08:46 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on August  7, 2023, 05:55:23 pm
Is that where Evil Eye was?

Watched the 2019 European Cup Final there.

Yep.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,399
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2470 on: August 9, 2023, 05:17:31 am »
Quote from: kesey on August  7, 2023, 01:04:22 pm
Not in town but the Beeswing on Smithdown is a cracking little bar. Been going there for about a year and I've never seen a divvie in there. They also have boss musicians playing and Irish trad every Sunday afternoon.

Yep cracking little bar.often do a bit of a crawl round then ways and always add that as one of the places to visit along the way.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,399
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2471 on: August 12, 2023, 07:54:58 am »
The crafty swine is also a very good boozer.especially if you like your ales.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2472 on: August 12, 2023, 12:51:27 pm »
Had a boss day in the Beeswing yesterday. Me , and me two mates and the barman played around the clock and the loser had to get the ale in. The barman lost and goes ' fuck it , I'll put it down as spillages ' .    ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,270
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2473 on: August 14, 2023, 12:43:20 pm »
Was looking for somewhere to watch the game last minute yesterday which would allow a 14 year old in. Ended up in Fletcher's, Allerton Golf Course.

Been a couple of times and its been sound, but yesterday the atmosphere was horrible. The gaff was full of the carpet carrying types who'd been on the sniff. It seemed like one spark would set off absolute murder.

If anyone knows of anywhere you can take in a 14-year old during the day for the game, ideally so you can pre-book, let me know.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Roady

  • Streety's long lost brother. AKA the Shit Buhunt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,399
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2474 on: August 14, 2023, 12:57:05 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on August 14, 2023, 12:43:20 pm
Was looking for somewhere to watch the game last minute yesterday which would allow a 14 year old in. Ended up in Fletcher's, Allerton Golf Course.

Been a couple of times and its been sound, but yesterday the atmosphere was horrible. The gaff was full of the carpet carrying types who'd been on the sniff. It seemed like one spark would set off absolute murder.

If anyone knows of anywhere you can take in a 14-year old during the day for the game, ideally so you can pre-book, let me know.
of

To be fair it quickly turned into that establishment as soon as it got done up.its a great looking place and great for a bevvy after a game of golf.come any major sporting events it is full to the rim with beak heads.
Logged
Giant sponges. That is the answer for flooding.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,993
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2475 on: August 14, 2023, 01:28:40 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on August 14, 2023, 12:43:20 pm
carpet carrying types who'd been on the sniff

 :lmao
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,090
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2476 on: September 10, 2023, 11:38:11 pm »
Haven't been on a night/day out in Liverpool in a very long time, Me and a load of work mates are heading up there next month, Just wondering any suggestions of bars to head to on  a sunday? Been told mathew street is pretty good on a sunday? Also any suggestions for a good pint of guinness?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,251
  • Kloppite
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2477 on: September 11, 2023, 05:32:32 am »
Take a load of money with you [you can go through £100 in no time if your in a round], prices are around £6.50 a pint now particularly in the touristy areas like Matthew Street, your better off going for the day, early evening rather than night, but depends when you want to go.
« Last Edit: September 11, 2023, 05:34:52 am by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,090
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Bars/Clubs in town
« Reply #2478 on: Today at 02:14:40 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on September 11, 2023, 05:32:32 am
Take a load of money with you [you can go through £100 in no time if your in a round], prices are around £6.50 a pint now particularly in the touristy areas like Matthew Street, your better off going for the day, early evening rather than night, but depends when you want to go.

Yeah thats when we plan to start drinking, in the afternoon sometime after checking into our hotel at 3pm
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 