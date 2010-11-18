whenever I think of these two clubs I somehow get Liverpool/Everton vibes



Good point! I couldn't have explained it better.Northampton and Stevenage are close and Cambridge not much further away, yet there is absolutely zero local rivalry from any of them with MK Dons. I'm in Bedford so sort of right in the middle of that triangle. Nobody gives a hoot about them ... I'd call them a sort of lower division Abu Dhabi in the way they are ignored/tolerated by proper supporters but without the power, prestige and fawning media that City have.So not a geographic rivalry and a bit of a stretch to say historic when they've been going less than 20 years, but the hate from the Wombles to the Dons is absolutely visceral