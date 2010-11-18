« previous next »
Author Topic: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons  (Read 3930 times)

Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #40 on: November 18, 2010, 10:01:19 pm »
Jumped from the couch and screamed when wimbledon equalised in the last second. Didn't think I cared so much. Extra time now.

Fanny.
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #41 on: November 18, 2010, 10:06:36 pm »
Didn't realise MK Dons were already out :( Wanted them to play each other
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #42 on: November 18, 2010, 10:21:02 pm »
Anywho, Sammy Moore again in the last second and afc wimbledon are through.
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #43 on: November 19, 2010, 02:25:26 am »
I am watching a replay of Ebbsfleet and Wimbeldon. 

I just did the same thing LOL
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #44 on: November 21, 2010, 05:20:05 pm »
I was in a pub in Wimbledon when they scored, was a great atmosphere.
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 pm »
Revenge is a dish best served cold  :lickin

Official AFC Wimbledon Twitter absolutely cock-a-hoop over MK Dons relegation to League Two today  ;D

This is a story about a man who lied, cheated and stole a football clubs league position. He promised the Premiership but he took them to the bottom rung of the football league time and again. And despite looking like a wizard, he couldnt put that back in the fucking bottle

https://twitter.com/fcwimbledon/status/1655251176328241154
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm »
whenever I think of these two clubs I somehow get Liverpool/Everton vibes ;D
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm »
Good point! I couldn't have explained it better.

Northampton and Stevenage are close and Cambridge not much further away, yet there is absolutely zero local rivalry from any of them with MK Dons. I'm in Bedford so sort of right in the middle of that triangle. Nobody gives a hoot about them ... I'd call them a sort of lower division Abu Dhabi in the way they are ignored/tolerated by proper supporters but without the power, prestige and fawning media that City have.

So not a geographic rivalry and a bit of a stretch to say historic when they've been going less than 20 years, but the hate from the Wombles to the Dons is absolutely visceral  ;D
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm »
What's brilliant is that everyone who thinks of the Wimbledon who won the FA Cup now immediately associates them with the new Wimbledon, no one thinks of MK Dons as a previous Premier League club, they're essentially a club with no history in the eyes of every other supporter.
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm »
Northampton and Stevenage are close and Cambridge not much further away, yet there is absolutely zero local rivalry from any of them with MK Dons. I'm in Bedford so sort of right in the middle of that triangle. Nobody gives a hoot about them ... I'd call them a sort of lower division Abu Dhabi in the way they are ignored/tolerated by proper supporters but without the power, prestige and fawning media that City have.

So not a geographic rivalry and a bit of a stretch to say historic when they've been going less than 20 years, but the hate from the Wombles to the Dons is absolutely visceral  ;D

Aye, it's the way a club has split from it's home and set up shop someplace else. And whilst technically they're supposed to be the club with all the history, nobody bats an eyelid at them. Everyone looks to the club that stayed. ;D
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:23:30 am »
And another thing...why have they kept the Dons in their name ? Just to wind Wimbledon up ! Milton Keynes is a city so surely it should be MK City.

I have a mate in London who is an old school Wimbledon supporter in his fifties now...and on the rare occasion these two teams meet this genuinely lovely fella is actually trying to fight MK fans. He just loses it on that day such is their hatred towards them.
Re: AFC Wimbeldon could play MK Dons
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:38:10 am »
Always thought it was ridiculous why Milton Keynes felt the need to steal someone else's league place rather than work their way up the pyramid like everyone else.

I can't stand Salford City and their owners but at least they worked their way up the pyramid. Fleetwood Town also went from the bottom of the pyramid to League One in the time since Milton Keynes decided to steal another football club.  Earn it.

It's on the bastard FA though. They sanctioned it.
