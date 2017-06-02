« previous next »
Author Topic: Foo Fighters  (Read 14702 times)

Re: Foo Fighters
« Reply #160 on: June 2, 2017, 10:41:35 am »
Not a massive fan as such but Dave Grohl was interviewed on Absolute this morning and seemed like a really nice bloke and the song isn't bad either
Re: Foo Fighters
« Reply #161 on: December 17, 2017, 09:58:58 am »
Fuck the Foo fighters should be given their own Christmas show.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YIZcaYfrIms" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YIZcaYfrIms</a>
Re: Foo Fighters
« Reply #162 on: December 17, 2017, 12:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Trada on December 17, 2017, 09:58:58 am
Fuck the Foo fighters should be given their own Christmas show.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YIZcaYfrIms" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YIZcaYfrIms</a>

Awesome :) made me smile
Re: Foo Fighters
« Reply #163 on: December 20, 2017, 10:05:11 am »
Been reading through this thread and no one has mentioned their album One by One, which I find strange. It's brilliant. Can't compare it to the others though, as I'm not a fan and haven't listened to them as much.
Re: Foo Fighters
« Reply #164 on: July 20, 2020, 05:31:21 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on December 20, 2017, 10:05:11 am
Been reading through this thread and no one has mentioned their album One by One, which I find strange. It's brilliant. Can't compare it to the others though, as I'm not a fan and haven't listened to them as much.

Just came on this thread to mention "One By One" and the last post is about that album!!

I have "All my Life" on repeat at the moment. Absolutely Fucking incredible track.  SO heavy.

The performance on Jools Holland was legendary too.  Taylor Hawkins crashing fuck out of the drums and love it how Grohl takes it down on 2:30 then fires it right back up a minute later

TUNE!!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zs5bp6cB7Wg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zs5bp6cB7Wg</a>
Re: Foo Fighters
« Reply #165 on: July 20, 2020, 06:38:18 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 20, 2020, 05:31:21 pm
Just came on this thread to mention "One By One" and the last post is about that album!!

I have "All my Life" on repeat at the moment. Absolutely Fucking incredible track.  SO heavy.

The performance on Jools Holland was legendary too.  Taylor Hawkins crashing fuck out of the drums and love it how Grohl takes it down on 2:30 then fires it right back up a minute later

TUNE!!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zs5bp6cB7Wg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zs5bp6cB7Wg</a>

Have you seen the film Identity Pete? It features there and fits the scene quite nicely.
Re: Foo Fighters
« Reply #166 on: July 20, 2020, 09:00:38 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 20, 2020, 06:38:18 pm
Have you seen the film Identity Pete? It features there and fits the scene quite nicely.

Not seen the movie mate

Does the scene feature oral sex? :)
Re: Foo Fighters
« Reply #167 on: July 20, 2020, 09:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July 20, 2020, 09:00:38 pm
Not seen the movie mate

Does the scene feature oral sex? :)

Closer to the prize at the end of the rope?

No it doesnt!
Re: Foo Fighters
« Reply #168 on: November 10, 2020, 02:30:45 pm »
New album, 5th February 2021
Re: Foo Fighters
« Reply #169 on: December 11, 2020, 07:02:51 am »

Happy Hanukkah!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_pqGdwZ3zPo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_pqGdwZ3zPo</a>
Re: Foo Fighters
« Reply #170 on: Today at 04:46:02 am »

 :sad



RIP Taylor Hawkins.
Re: Foo Fighters
« Reply #171 on: Today at 05:07:51 am »
Is it just me or a lot of 50yos carking it?
