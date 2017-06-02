Been reading through this thread and no one has mentioned their album One by One, which I find strange. It's brilliant. Can't compare it to the others though, as I'm not a fan and haven't listened to them as much.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zs5bp6cB7Wg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zs5bp6cB7Wg</a>

Just came on this thread to mention "One By One" and the last post is about that album!!I have "All my Life" on repeat at the moment. Absolutely Fucking incredible track. SO heavy.The performance on Jools Holland was legendary too. Taylor Hawkins crashing fuck out of the drums and love it how Grohl takes it down on 2:30 then fires it right back up a minute laterTUNE!!