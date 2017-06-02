Fuck the Foo fighters should be given their own Christmas show.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YIZcaYfrIms" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YIZcaYfrIms</a>
Been reading through this thread and no one has mentioned their album One by One, which I find strange. It's brilliant. Can't compare it to the others though, as I'm not a fan and haven't listened to them as much.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Just came on this thread to mention "One By One" and the last post is about that album!!I have "All my Life" on repeat at the moment. Absolutely Fucking incredible track. SO heavy. The performance on Jools Holland was legendary too. Taylor Hawkins crashing fuck out of the drums and love it how Grohl takes it down on 2:30 then fires it right back up a minute laterTUNE!!<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zs5bp6cB7Wg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zs5bp6cB7Wg</a>
people like big dick nick.
Have you seen the film Identity Pete? It features there and fits the scene quite nicely.
Not seen the movie mateDoes the scene feature oral sex?
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.78]