Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Instead of sending some hand cream to Greg Wallace she sent some wallets to Greg Hands
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Golly! An alien judge!

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Was at the Abba Voyage thing in London on Saturday.

When Voulez-Vous was on I couldn't help thinking about that Abba medley, Alan danced to on KYKMWAP

Can someone post the vid up from YouTube please? :)
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Cant embed sorry. Liquid television. :lmao

Take a chance chance take a take chance chance

https://youtu.be/gnFT2eQy_Cw?si=ZWp59sgYlEXh-iKn
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
The face when he realises where his hand is :lmao
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Cheers Nick :)

SO good!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Its amazing! Must be about 20 years since I last watched it!

Also have a strange guilty pleasure crush on Rebecca Front. The intensity with the way he belts out the last bit!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Better than the Kate Bush medley? I think it might be!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Sorry Michael, that was just a noise
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Have we got the copyright clearance for that?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
It is great though, as is Rebecca Front!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
It's a sort of fin-de-siècle ghost in the machine.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Imagine there really was a Domingo in Little Oakley at the time? 😂
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
It's not Alan, but it might as well be. Richard Madeley promoting his crime novel on Radio 2 is the purest essence of Partridge

https://xcancel.com/jasemonkey/status/1795140042584670377
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
That is pure essence of partridge
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
"He's very dead..."
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Caught the KYKMWAP interview with gangster Terry Norton on Gold last night.

MURDERER! YOU KILLED MY SON

The reconstruction of the murder scene :lmao

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
:lmao

Wiiiiv a little bit, wiiiv a little bit, wig a little bit ah bloomin luck

This is how it could have happened

Whats that Alan? Thats a couple of nonces mincing about

Do you wanna get sucked in Alan?

Love that whole episode. :D
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
:)

Alan Ford is brilliant

Check this out. :lmao

https://youtu.be/tAGlUUAmjxk?si=WbKuDpemAbYhmRc0
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Reading Big Beacon poolside. Love his metaphors. And also love the names of minor characters from his life, theyre always so evocative and spot on. And the way he throws people under the bus. Marvellous. For example:

Id often find myself in the middle of Norwich looking up at the building that used to be North Norfolk Digitals home. Now a Roman-style 24-hour massage sauna, it was a seedy, crumbly relic of our once glorious past. Although Id never seen inside such a place, I could nonetheless imagine that the walls echoed to the sound of Eddie Shepherd coughing news into his microphone, Barbara Bickerton recounting one of her long stories, yours truly telling a single mum she has won £50 of Iceland vouchers, or the ghost of Wally Banter haunting the corridors, although I knew the real Wally Banter could often be found in there as well, certainly on the days his ex had the kids.

Wally Banter. Such a great name for a local radio DJ. :D

And then, talking about a shipwreck:

And suddenly the front section starts its deathly descent into the depths, its plunge almost reluctant, like a hand gingerly reaching into a blocked U-bend at the home of an elderly relative.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
I must have listened to the audiobook of this a dozen times. It is bloody brilliant. I would highly recommend getting the audiobooks read by Alan. I listen to them almost every night.


https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/tv/features/alan-partridge-steve-coogan-b2215541.html

Sack Chilton for being unloyal, disloyal.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Crikey Ive just read his sex scene. :lmao
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Yeaaahhhhh!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
I can't remember the names of the constellations, but I'm pretty sure one is named after a ride at Alton Towers
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Did Alan do a gay radio character called Camp David?

Someone please confirm it. Saw a bloke earlier at the holiday breakfast buffet with a printed shirt with Camp David on. Been gigglimg to myself all morning. If I remember correctly, he was a totally Un-pc Alan creation.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Oohhello Alan.

Oohmince!

Yes, he did.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Cheers mate. Knew either you or Nick would educate me :)
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Ooh, hello Alan. :lmao

Alan asked him what he had for breakfast and his answer was oooh mince.

Here you go: https://youtu.be/bV0ynB0KmLY?si=LMpxnunaJspLA3bm
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
It's Alan's "mmmmmmm!" afterwards that always gets me.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Just watched the clip :lmao

Mmmmmh, indeed
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
From I, Partridge on accusations of being homophobic.

"I'm friends with Dale Winton, one of the gayest men in Europe"
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
"You and I, share a common language, When you and I, ate a sausage sandwich.

:lmao

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pc2DicTI1EI
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
#babsforscabs
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Autumn Leaves - Alan Partridge

How sad the falling of leaves of autumn.
How melancholic the passing, autumn,
Half 'twixt summer and winter.
How melancholic the brown sludge of fallen autumn leaves;
Gone the crunch underfoot;
Now the squelch of rain-sodden brown.

How sad;
How triste:
This season 'twixt summer,
Not yet winter.

And yet it is not bleak like the mid-winter;
It is not unforgiving.

So let us stay a while here.
Replete in the clemency of autumn;
Swaddled in coat but not too big;
Replete in jumper, chunky socks.

My hair grows longer now
Warm strands of my lower hair
To keep warm my neck.
Heck it's cold.

But now winter comes

And autumn leaves.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Clive Myrie asks the questions as four more contenders brave the black chair. Subjects include Alan Partridge, Madhuri Dixit and English wine in the 21st century.

14 October 2024

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002415d

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Can I shock you? I like wine.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Clive, you've started so you can try to finish, I'll just talk over you.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Clive Myrie, the quiz show host Magnus Magnusson could have been.
