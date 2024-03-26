Reading Big Beacon poolside. Love his metaphors. And also love the names of minor characters from his life, theyre always so evocative and spot on. And the way he throws people under the bus. Marvellous. For example:Id often find myself in the middle of Norwich looking up at the building that used to be North Norfolk Digitals home. Now a Roman-style 24-hour massage sauna, it was a seedy, crumbly relic of our once glorious past. Although Id never seen inside such a place, I could nonetheless imagine that the walls echoed to the sound of Eddie Shepherd coughing news into his microphone, Barbara Bickerton recounting one of her long stories, yours truly telling a single mum she has won £50 of Iceland vouchers, or the ghost of Wally Banter haunting the corridors, although I knew the real Wally Banter could often be found in there as well, certainly on the days his ex had the kids.Wally Banter. Such a great name for a local radio DJ.And then, talking about a shipwreck:And suddenly the front section starts its deathly descent into the depths, its plunge almost reluctant, like a hand gingerly reaching into a blocked U-bend at the home of an elderly relative.