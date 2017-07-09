I'm going to be a heretic here, but I've never got on with the second series of IAP.



Totally agree. I am a Partridge obsessive - have been since the The Day Today and radio stuff in his early days, playing his shows over and over. Just comedy perfection and followed by glorious television. Yet, series 2 of I'm Alan Partridge is a total misfire in so many ways. Coogan stops playing Partridge and replaces him with a cartoonish, unnuanced alternative which comes over like an approximate impersonation - some decent moments but a lot of cheap fluff. Even his makeup is badly done - over-aging him.I suspect that it was written in a rush possibly and that Coogan himself wasn't as secure in himself, with his career yet to properly take off after the initial high of late 90s Partridge, which was so good. He'd lost his way with the second series, which was just a series of comedy skits and some low-hanging gags.The Gibbons brothers were needed at this point to allow the character to rekindle the magic that had been lost. While it is tonally a bit different to the early work, I think the newer stuff has allowed an older Coogan to mature properly with his character, moving away from the overdone bombastic incarnation that it was turning into by the second series.To still be a great character after 30 years is brilliant and testament to the acting and comedy chops of Coogan and his ability to surround himself with genuine talent - both writers and performers.