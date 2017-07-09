« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Down

Author Topic: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa  (Read 553579 times)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,938
  • Indefatigability
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5280 on: February 8, 2024, 11:54:26 am »
Quote from: Ray K on February  3, 2024, 02:47:46 pm
Sad news: Steve Brown, who played Glenn Ponder has died of lung cancer

Steve Brown, who composed music for many comedy TV, radio and live shows, has died of fibrosis lung disease
Brown most frequently collaborated with Harry Hill. The comedian previously labelled him "the best kept secret in showbiz"
In 1994, Brown memorably appeared on screen as bandleader Glenn Ponder in Knowing Me, Knowing You... With Alan Partridge

https://www.comedy.co.uk/people/news/7742/steve-brown-rip/
Only just caught this. Sad news. He toured with Coogan and was really good in KMKYWAP.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,062
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5281 on: February 9, 2024, 05:18:31 pm »
RIP Porn Legend.
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
  • Boss Tha
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5282 on: February 10, 2024, 12:20:07 pm »
Big Beacon is tremendous.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5283 on: February 10, 2024, 02:04:53 pm »
Shaking Stevens said it was "Lovely Stuff"
Logged

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,553
  • Big in Japan
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5284 on: February 10, 2024, 02:24:47 pm »
Quote from: elbow on February 10, 2024, 12:20:07 pm
Big Beacon is tremendous.

It's ruddy bloody great. If anyone hasn't listened to the audio book yet but doesn't really want to pay for audible, I may be able help (send me a PM)
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,810
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5285 on: February 10, 2024, 09:14:17 pm »
This is Sportsdesk, I'm Alan Partridge. Fishing news - the British angling competition latest score: anglers 532, fish nil.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5286 on: February 10, 2024, 09:35:02 pm »
Might be the greatest 4 minutes in TV comedy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edESzn4JcGo
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5287 on: February 14, 2024, 11:40:58 am »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,085
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5288 on: February 14, 2024, 11:52:14 am »
Quote from: slotmachine on February 10, 2024, 09:35:02 pm
Might be the greatest 4 minutes in TV comedy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edESzn4JcGo

"It's like a hardcore Benny Hill"

:lmao
 
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5289 on: February 14, 2024, 11:55:15 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 14, 2024, 11:40:58 am


For all the lovers out there. Please remember not to get chocolate mousse on the valence. Mousse from a bowl is very nice but to put it on a person is demented.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,968
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5290 on: February 14, 2024, 01:01:52 pm »
I got up this morning and couldnt open my door.
Logged
AHA!

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,852
  • Boss Tha
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5291 on: February 14, 2024, 09:16:14 pm »
Quote from: slotmachine on February 10, 2024, 09:35:02 pm
Might be the greatest 4 minutes in TV comedy:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=edESzn4JcGo

I'm going to be a heretic here, but I've never got on with the second series of IAP.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5292 on: February 15, 2024, 11:16:35 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 14, 2024, 01:01:52 pm
I got up this morning and couldnt open my door.

Lost your key?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,594
  • Truthiness
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5293 on: March 4, 2024, 04:40:12 pm »
Dublin's BGE Theatre announcing this as a world premier next February



But it's also playing first in London's Noel Coward Theatre, from October 8
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,821
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5294 on: March 4, 2024, 04:58:31 pm »
Quote from: elbow on February 14, 2024, 09:16:14 pm
I'm going to be a heretic here, but I've never got on with the second series of IAP.

I kind of agree. It has some great moments, but I always thought it was trying a bit too hard, trying to be more extreme, some of the jokes were forced (like the South African "can't" joke) and the awkward moments were dragged out too long. Alan was too much of a caricature of himself and less likeable - the first series was much more subtle and you actually felt sorry for him. Was it the same writers for both series?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,594
  • Truthiness
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5295 on: March 4, 2024, 05:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on March  4, 2024, 04:58:31 pm
I kind of agree. It has some great moments, but I always thought it was trying a bit too hard, trying to be more extreme, some of the jokes were forced (like the South African "can't" joke) and the awkward moments were dragged out too long. Alan was too much of a caricature of himself and less likeable - the first series was much more subtle and you actually felt sorry for him. Was it the same writers for both series?
I did not care for Sonja and that storyline at all.

Same writing team for both series.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5296 on: March 4, 2024, 10:11:50 pm »
Weaker it may be but it has some absolute classic Alan in it.

Logged

Offline jedimaster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5297 on: March 5, 2024, 11:00:54 am »
The episodes with Dan and 'Bono' in them were 10 on 10.
Logged
We do beg your pardon, but we are in your garden

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,810
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5298 on: March 6, 2024, 09:02:23 pm »
Someone uploaded the Kate Bush medley in HD. Still haven't sorted the copyright:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3ySXSfo7eSc&amp;ab_channel=Memovids" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3ySXSfo7eSc&amp;ab_channel=Memovids</a>

Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5299 on: March 6, 2024, 10:37:37 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on March  5, 2024, 11:00:54 am
The episodes with Dan and 'Bono' in them were 10 on 10.

Let's make love
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,938
  • Indefatigability
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5300 on: March 8, 2024, 02:09:58 pm »
Quote from: elbow on February 14, 2024, 09:16:14 pm
I'm going to be a heretic here, but I've never got on with the second series of IAP.
Totally agree. I am a Partridge obsessive - have been since the The Day Today and radio stuff in his early days, playing his shows over and over. Just comedy perfection and followed by glorious television. Yet, series 2 of I'm Alan Partridge is a total misfire in so many ways. Coogan stops playing Partridge and replaces him with a cartoonish, unnuanced alternative which comes over like an approximate impersonation - some decent moments but a lot of cheap fluff. Even his makeup is badly done - over-aging him.

I suspect that it was written in a rush possibly and that Coogan himself wasn't as secure in himself, with his career yet to properly take off after the initial high of late 90s Partridge, which was so good. He'd lost his way with the second series, which was just a series of comedy skits and some low-hanging gags.

The Gibbons brothers were needed at this point to allow the character to rekindle the magic that had been lost. While it is tonally a bit different to the early work, I think the newer stuff has allowed an older Coogan to mature properly with his character, moving away from the overdone bombastic incarnation that it was turning into by the second series.

To still be a great character after 30 years is brilliant and testament to the acting and comedy chops of Coogan and his ability to surround himself with genuine talent - both writers and performers.
Logged

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,553
  • Big in Japan
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5301 on: March 8, 2024, 04:16:33 pm »
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,567
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5302 on: March 8, 2024, 04:19:43 pm »
Quote from: elbow on February 14, 2024, 09:16:14 pm
I'm going to be a heretic here, but I've never got on with the second series of IAP.

Watched the DVD commentary a while back and Iannucci was not happy with the second series of it and considered it weak.

The newer stuff, starting from mid morning matters and the books, is better than much of the second series.

The only misstep being that live show which was a bit crap.
« Last Edit: March 8, 2024, 04:22:16 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,384
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5303 on: March 8, 2024, 07:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on March  8, 2024, 02:09:58 pm
I suspect that it was written in a rush possibly and that Coogan himself wasn't as secure in himself, with his career yet to properly take off after the initial high of late 90s Partridge, which was so good. He'd lost his way with the second series, which was just a series of comedy skits and some low-hanging gags.
What?! Are we talking about different series and actor?

Coogan insecure, and career hadn't really taken off in the year 2002? He'd played and written for the character for over a decade.

Script written in a rush, when it was released five years after the preceding series?

I'd definitely agree it's tonally different, but wouldn't say it's lower quality - it's hilarious and filled with plenty of great writing, even if it is more brash.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,636
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5304 on: March 8, 2024, 09:42:06 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on March  6, 2024, 09:02:23 pm
Someone uploaded the Kate Bush medley in HD. Still haven't sorted the copyright:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3ySXSfo7eSc&amp;ab_channel=Memovids" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3ySXSfo7eSc&amp;ab_channel=Memovids</a>


I remember watching it just for this .

The running up that hill bit is brilliant
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5305 on: March 8, 2024, 09:48:44 pm »
He actually does 'Wow' justice.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,938
  • Indefatigability
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5306 on: March 10, 2024, 08:47:26 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on March  8, 2024, 07:47:34 pm
What?! Are we talking about different series and actor?

Coogan insecure, and career hadn't really taken off in the year 2002? He'd played and written for the character for over a decade.

Script written in a rush, when it was released five years after the preceding series?

I'd definitely agree it's tonally different, but wouldn't say it's lower quality - it's hilarious and filled with plenty of great writing, even if it is more brash.
Im fine with you enjoying it. However, it being written five years after the original series isnt evidence that it was written with the care and attention of the original - which I think it wasnt.

As for Coogan, having read his autobiography and listened to podcasts with him, Im of the understanding that he was coked-up pretty badly in the years after the first series, with other projects getting mixed reception.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5307 on: March 10, 2024, 08:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 10, 2024, 08:47:26 pm
Im fine with you enjoying it. However, it being written five years after the original series isnt evidence that it was written with the care and attention of the original - which I think it wasnt.

As for Coogan, having read his autobiography and listened to podcasts with him, Im of the understanding that he was coked-up pretty badly in the years after the first series, with other projects getting mixed reception.

Often when artists do their best work to be fair.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,810
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5308 on: March 10, 2024, 09:24:28 pm »
Quote from: elbow on February 14, 2024, 09:16:14 pm
I'm going to be a heretic here, but I've never got on with the second series of IAP.

Series 1 is significantly better imo. A more subdued Alan in the dull environment of the travel tavern, with a stronger ensemble cast, was pretty perfect for the character. Series 2 becomes far too broad and full-on for me. Not to say it's bad by any stretch, still loads of great moments (pierced my foot on a spike, Norfolk Bravery Awards etc)

Quote from: TepidT2O on March  8, 2024, 09:42:06 pm
The running up that hill bit is brilliant

i can't hear that song without Alan's voice creeping in
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,938
  • Indefatigability
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5309 on: March 10, 2024, 09:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on March 10, 2024, 08:59:13 pm
Often when artists do their best work to be fair.
Possibly. But I think that era of Partridge was a little manic, lacking nuance. Also, Coogan doesnt characterise that period as being inspiringly creative.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,779
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5310 on: March 10, 2024, 10:56:34 pm »
Was that the era when he was either working with lepers in the Gambia or working as a PR consultant...for Nestle?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5311 on: March 11, 2024, 11:03:02 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 10, 2024, 09:35:19 pm
Possibly. But I think that era of Partridge was a little manic, lacking nuance. Also, Coogan doesnt characterise that period as being inspiringly creative.

Who...whooo...do you think you aaaare
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,938
  • Indefatigability
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5312 on: March 11, 2024, 11:03:53 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on March 11, 2024, 11:03:02 am
Who...whooo...do you think you aaaare
Hahaha :)
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,594
  • Truthiness
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5313 on: March 11, 2024, 01:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on March 10, 2024, 09:35:19 pm
Possibly. But I think that era of Partridge was a little manic, lacking nuance. Also, Coogan doesnt characterise that period as being inspiringly creative.
You're not the only one who thinks that.

Phillip Parsons in the Times called the series 'moribund'.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,938
  • Indefatigability
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5314 on: March 11, 2024, 07:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March 11, 2024, 01:46:49 pm
You're not the only one who thinks that.

Phillip Parsons in the Times called the series 'moribund'.
Meaning dying or about to die
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,085
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5315 on: March 14, 2024, 12:41:47 pm »
Seen this on Reddit :lmao

Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,938
  • Indefatigability
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5316 on: March 14, 2024, 12:51:45 pm »
Oasthouse series 3 adverts had me chuckling:

- Leather Without Limits at the heart of the meat processing industrial estate...where you can get leather towels.


- The Eamon Holmes bidet advert - talking about hygiene for him and his family. Grotesque imagery.
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,284
  • JFT96
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5317 on: Yesterday at 06:49:19 pm »
The interview with Peter Baxendale Thomas is as good as comedy gets
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,911
  • Truth , Love and Simplicity ♡
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5318 on: Yesterday at 11:10:39 pm »
The traffic cone incident.

Where are you going now ?

Straight Home .

What's your address  ?

Er 33 Kings Street .

Or something like that I think.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5319 on: Today at 02:18:14 am »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 