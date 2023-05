“I woke with a start, at first I thought I had trumped myself awake again - it was summer so there was lots of fresh vegetables in our diet. But as I listened through the darkness I realized that something far worse was going on. My mother and father were having the row to end all rows. A sudden shot of fear ripped through my pre-pubic body. And now I did trump. The noise fizzled out of my back passage like a child calling for help. That child was me.”



Reading this and literally shaking laughing trying not to wake anyone up. One of the (if not THE) funniest comedy characters of all time.These are Coogan's words and he is obviously much more than just Alan, but he will never beat him I'm afraid.