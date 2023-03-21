Alan on "I, Partridge" describing the meal he received in his cell following his arrest for shooting Forbes McAllister, is still the funniest thing I have ever heard from him.Through the hatch comes a tray of food. I paw at it listlessly until I notice it contains chicken nuggets.And what chicken nuggets! These boast all the smoky zing of McCain Southern coating with the tenderest cuts of white meat.The beans are lukewarm but not overcooked and a generous dollop of smash adds a buttery finish that sets the plate off beautifully.To drink, a mug of steaming tea. A really, really good meal.