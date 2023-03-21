« previous next »
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5080 on: March 21, 2023, 09:23:25 am »
Two fat ladies, 88!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5081 on: March 21, 2023, 09:35:32 am »
I'm sorry, I'm being called ludicrous by Mrs Whippy Head
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5082 on: March 21, 2023, 09:36:25 am »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on March 21, 2023, 09:35:32 am
I'm sorry, I'm being called ludicrous by Mrs Whippy Head

:lmao

What if his arm bursts?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5083 on: March 21, 2023, 09:55:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 21, 2023, 09:36:25 am
:lmao

What if his arm bursts?
...my arm's just burst, can you play a dedication?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5084 on: March 21, 2023, 02:22:28 pm »
Ben, can I have a sandwich please.

A cheese sandwich.

With cooked meat.

And a hot egg.

A crescent of crisps.

And a side-clump of cress.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5085 on: March 21, 2023, 02:24:23 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 21, 2023, 02:22:28 pm

A crescent of crisps.


A pipe of Pringles will suffice



*different scene I know, but still funny :)
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5086 on: March 21, 2023, 02:25:46 pm »
Have you got any tonic water?

With some ice and a segment of lemon

...and can you top it up with some Gordons gin?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5087 on: March 21, 2023, 02:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 21, 2023, 02:25:46 pm
Have you got any tonic water?

With some ice and a segment of lemon

...and can you top it up with some Gordons gin?

A gin & tonic?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5088 on: March 21, 2023, 04:49:02 pm »
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5089 on: March 21, 2023, 04:51:43 pm »
:D

I dont know why all of those recent quotes are so funny, but they just are. Id have to say that first series of Im Alan Partridge is The Best of Partridge for me.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5090 on: March 21, 2023, 07:16:48 pm »
The way Jed in his mask screams 'ah ya bastid' after the Chinese burn cracks me up every time. Think every episode is at least a 9/10 in the first series of IAP

Rewatched KMKY a couple of months ago and it's much more up and down than I recalled it being.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5091 on: March 21, 2023, 09:27:33 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on March 21, 2023, 07:16:48 pm
The way Jed in his mask screams 'ah ya bastid' after the Chinese burn cracks me up every time. Think every episode is at least a 9/10 in the first series of IAP

Che...Ches-tah. Near North Wales off the M56.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5092 on: March 22, 2023, 08:30:07 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 21, 2023, 02:24:23 pm
A pipe of Pringles will suffice

Had some Pringles with a sandwich on Monday for lunch and I did arrange them in a crescent on the plate. Mad how these things resonate down the years.

Quote from: TheKid. on March 21, 2023, 04:49:02 pm
Thats the one

You've never had a lager and gin & tonic and Baileys Irish cream chaser?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5093 on: March 22, 2023, 09:10:51 am »
Oooh, Sex.



Look at his face  ;D classic Alan.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5094 on: March 22, 2023, 09:11:24 am »
Id like to have it off with her.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5095 on: March 22, 2023, 09:40:19 am »
No. She sounds weird.... bit odd.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5096 on: March 22, 2023, 09:49:25 am »
Hang on, you cant book me and ask me to pull out when Cliff Thorburn becomes available again.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5097 on: March 22, 2023, 09:55:41 am »
He's just using the forecourt to turn round. He thinks he's Rod Stewart.



Great line, made me laugh like a drain, but does anyone know if there's anything behind it? Is it a reference to something Rod Stewart has done in the past or just a random one from the innards of Coogan's mind.

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5098 on: March 22, 2023, 10:02:12 am »
I think "Hands up, gimme all your petrol!" every time I go into a petrol station.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5099 on: March 22, 2023, 10:16:04 am »
Alan on "I, Partridge" describing the meal he received in his cell following his arrest for shooting Forbes McAllister, is still the funniest thing I have ever heard from him. :lmao


Through the hatch comes a tray of food. I paw at it listlessly until I notice it contains chicken nuggets.

And what chicken nuggets! These boast all the smoky zing of McCain Southern coating with the tenderest cuts of white meat.

The beans are lukewarm but not overcooked and a generous dollop of smash adds a buttery finish that sets the plate off beautifully.

To drink, a mug of steaming tea. A really, really good meal.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5100 on: March 22, 2023, 10:46:45 am »
:D

Forgot about I, Partidge. Theres a whole chapter dedicated to the death of Forbes McAllister isnt there?
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5101 on: March 22, 2023, 10:47:56 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 22, 2023, 10:46:45 am
:D

Forgot about I, Partidge. Theres a whole chapter dedicated to the death of Forbes McAllister isnt there?

Yeah Alan gets interrogated by the Police

"Please, Ive told you all I know.  Please just let me go home.  I'm doing a store opening for World of Leather tomorrow"

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5102 on: March 22, 2023, 10:50:15 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 22, 2023, 10:02:12 am
I think "Hands up, gimme all your petrol!" every time I go into a petrol station.

:)

When I see someone look behind them to check their pump number before paying, I always think

"Nice pump"
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5103 on: March 22, 2023, 11:11:29 am »
Not listened to the books since the first lockdown, I think you may have just persuaded me.

I love the chapter in Nomad where hes talking to the tramp.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5104 on: March 22, 2023, 11:36:26 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March 22, 2023, 11:11:29 am
Not listened to the books since the first lockdown, I think you may have just persuaded me.

I love the chapter in Nomad where hes talking to the tramp.

I love the very start of Nomad where it includes a couple of dictionary definitions of the word Nomad. And then adds not angry (Scottish). :lmao
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5105 on: March 22, 2023, 12:45:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 22, 2023, 10:46:45 am
:D

Forgot about I, Partidge. Theres a whole chapter dedicated to the death of Forbes McAllister isnt there?
He basically blames Forbes for his own death IIRC.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5106 on: March 25, 2023, 10:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 22, 2023, 10:46:45 am
:D

Forgot about I, Partidge. Theres a whole chapter dedicated to the death of Forbes McAllister isnt there?

Theres whole chapters devoted to Forbes McAllister, Glenn Ponder, Michael, etc and yet, not once does he mention Lynn by name. My assistant!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5107 on: March 29, 2023, 08:45:00 pm »
Can't sit down or stand up without going "Eeeeee" these days and then I have to go "'appen he thinks I'm a right indecisive tit."
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #5108 on: Today at 01:10:20 am »
How often does Lynn wear that snazzy cardigan? Just realised it's the same one she wears when she's about to go on a date with Gordon iirc, and Alan compliments her hair, calling it snazzy. Wonder if that was intentional or if she just wears it more often than I remember.
