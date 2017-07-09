Love him or loathe him, we all love Alan Partridge.
Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions. And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.
Welcome to STRATAGEM, a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.
Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more. Its a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.
Devised, written, choreographed, performed and funded by Alan Partridge, Stratagem sees Alan not just treading the boards but pounding them, atop stages graced by such luminaries as Michael Ball, Jack Whitehall and Welsh rockers the Stereophonics.
General tickets go on sale Saturday 29th May at 9am on Ticketmaster.