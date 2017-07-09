« previous next »
Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa

Loved it as it's more Alan but saw a few jokes coming miles off:

"She's been destroyed. The dog, not Clare Balding"

Didn't find the Simon advertising thing very funny

Think basically with this format, unlike Mid Morning Matters where nearly every line was a joke (and IMO it is the best Partridge), this is half-straight stuff and Jenny reeling off what's on the show is boring, it is just to set up Alan's madness

But still, MORE ALAN!
I think the trouble that This Time has, conceptually, is that it's an unusual success for Alan (even if he's taking steps to self sabotage it).

KMKYWAP was funny enough, but it was I'm Alan Partridge that cemented the character as an icon and set the tone of him being on an ever-downward spiral away from his one shot at TV fame, and no matter what he was doing or what temporary success he had it was underpinned by the bitterness that he had never made it big. The early Gibbons' material went along with this, both in real life (after all, Mid Morning Matters started life on Youtube) and also in the Partridgeverse as his career on radio was going down the pan onto some local digital station.

This Time bucks both trends in a way that is perhaps too jarring.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

On the flip side, From The Oasthouse and Nomad podcasts are still firmly rooted in the bitterness of the I'm Alan Partridge days.
We are Liverpool!

Did he just do a Jimmy Saville impression at the start?


Also, Jenny isn't wearing her engagement ring anymore
Where's the 12th Queen song?

The show Must Go On is coming....
The Nazi salute with Simon *facepalm.gif
Quote from: Welshred on May 21, 2021, 09:33:46 pm
Did he just do a Jimmy Saville impression at the start?

Yeah and then he realised what he did :D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

The chemsex bit was outstanding, best VT of the series for me.

Simon Farnaby must write it into his contracts that they can have a dig at his eyes.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Quote from: Riquende on May 17, 2021, 10:23:04 pm
I think the trouble that This Time has, conceptually, is that it's an unusual success for Alan (even if he's taking steps to self sabotage it).

KMKYWAP was funny enough,

KMKYWAP is a masterpiece - the Radio 4 originals are on YouTube (I think) and are seriously well written half hours of comedy. The TV show was extremely strong also. AP had already landed by the time I'm Alan Partridge arrived, as good as that was.
Nobody will be quoting This Time in a few years.

Steve just topping his pension fund up Im afraid. :(
 

Jenny is lovely.
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 24, 2021, 02:03:26 pm
Nobody will be quoting This Time in a few years.

Steve just topping his pension fund up Im afraid. :(
 



I honestly think thats a bit harsh. Might just be the nature of everything these days (same with music for me) but I can quite and recall everything from the 90s/00s a lot more readily than current stuff.

I can endlessly quote Im Alan Partridge but not Mid Morning Matters or the one offs, or even the books. I think theyre all still very decent though.
Quote from: Fitzy. on May 24, 2021, 01:06:45 pm
KMKYWAP is a masterpiece - the Radio 4 originals are on YouTube (I think) and are seriously well written half hours of comedy. The TV show was extremely strong also. AP had already landed by the time I'm Alan Partridge arrived, as good as that was.

You're not wrong (and I had those radio shows on tape way back when, and now have them on vinyl, weirdly enough) - but without making the move to I'm Alan Partridge, the character wouldn't have become the truly iconic titan of comedy. Things like regular Comic Relief guest spots, in-character interviews from Clive Anderson etc, all span off that, and pushed Alan out of just being an excellent character in a well written spoof.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Quote from: Riquende on May 24, 2021, 06:40:13 pm
You're not wrong (and I had those radio shows on tape way back when, and now have them on vinyl, weirdly enough) - but without making the move to I'm Alan Partridge, the character wouldn't have become the truly iconic titan of comedy. Things like regular Comic Relief guest spots, in-character interviews from Clive Anderson etc, all span off that, and pushed Alan out of just being an excellent character in a well written spoof.
I agree.
I've found the last couple of episodes well funny personally.
I'm enjoying this more and more after being pretty underwhelmed with the first series. Feels like it's flowing a lot better when at first it all felt quite disjointed. It's so densely packed with little lines and moments that I find I'm watching the episodes twice.

Loved the accidental Saville this week, the Nazi salute, and Alan's jolly literally wiped Dresden off the map". The drug bit wasn't as good as the one in Scissored Isle though.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 12:53:33 pm
I'm enjoying this more and more after being pretty underwhelmed with the first series. Feels like it's flowing a lot better when at first it all felt quite disjointed. It's so densely packed with little lines and moments that I find I'm watching the episodes twice.

Loved the accidental Saville this week, the Nazi salute, and Alan's jolly literally wiped Dresden off the map".

Those lines were brilliant.

The little sub plots developing are great as well. Simon making good contributions to the show that Alan hates, Lynn not being afraid to speak her mind around the set anymore and Alan's little thing with the make up artist that I can't help but feel is going to lead onto some sort of scandal.

It's not his best work but it's a very good show in its own right
"mud, drizzle and bearded men getting excited over a broken cup"
i like the way the little things really annoy him like the make up girl's 'long laugh' or the passive racism when he said 'the guy with the big hair' (i think it was)

i just think the show needs more punch as sometimes it can be quite 'flat' - ramp it up to 11 possibly

and it works best when alan is pushed to a breakdown moment - the chemsex piece, which had the brilliant moment when he squat-walked over to the next chalk drawing, could have been soooooo much better
∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Love him or loathe him, we all love Alan Partridge.
 
Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions. And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.
 
Welcome to STRATAGEM, a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.
 
Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more. Its a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.
 
Devised, written, choreographed, performed and funded by Alan Partridge, Stratagem sees Alan not just treading the boards but pounding them, atop stages graced by such luminaries as Michael Ball, Jack Whitehall and Welsh rockers the Stereophonics.
 
General tickets go on sale Saturday 29th May at 9am on Ticketmaster.
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 10:11:11 am


Love him or loathe him, we all love Alan Partridge.
 
Over a multi-decade broadcasting career, this wonderful and surprisingly well-read man has brought delight to millions. And now, in a country riven with discord and disease, Alan is touring the country with a message of hope.
 
Welcome to STRATAGEM, a live stage show that promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure.
 
Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more. Its a manifesto for the way we can move forward, a roadmap to a better tomorrow, an ABC for the way to be.
 
Devised, written, choreographed, performed and funded by Alan Partridge, Stratagem sees Alan not just treading the boards but pounding them, atop stages graced by such luminaries as Michael Ball, Jack Whitehall and Welsh rockers the Stereophonics.
 
General tickets go on sale Saturday 29th May at 9am on Ticketmaster.
Anyone know about Sue Cook's availability?
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Sue Cooks pulled out.
Internet terrorist

Love him to get Bill Oddie on stage.  Perhaps even return his binoculars in front of a live audience.
https://youtu.be/7KtatC06xds

Hes got a YouTube channel now.
AHA!

Oh yes!
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:41:47 am
https://youtu.be/7KtatC06xds

Hes got a YouTube channel now.

Superb

When that vid finished playing it started playing a Partridge interview with Simon Pegg discussing safe sex.  It may have been comic relief from the early 90's.

Never seen it before but I laughed like a drain :lmao
Yep, think its Comic Relief that one. Also interviews Noel (Nigel) Gallagher at the end.

Custards OK.
AHA!
