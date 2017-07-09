I think the trouble that This Time has, conceptually, is that it's an unusual success for Alan (even if he's taking steps to self sabotage it).



KMKYWAP was funny enough, but it was I'm Alan Partridge that cemented the character as an icon and set the tone of him being on an ever-downward spiral away from his one shot at TV fame, and no matter what he was doing or what temporary success he had it was underpinned by the bitterness that he had never made it big. The early Gibbons' material went along with this, both in real life (after all, Mid Morning Matters started life on Youtube) and also in the Partridgeverse as his career on radio was going down the pan onto some local digital station.



This Time bucks both trends in a way that is perhaps too jarring.