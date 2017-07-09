« previous next »
Alan Partridge was a specialist subject on Mastermind tonight.
Questions:
1. Who was band leader on KMKY?
2. The prop he uses to explain the group stages of World Cup 1994 is called what?
3. In Alpha Papa, what was the media company that bought North Norfolk Digital.
4. Who was previous male host of This Time who died?
5. In KMKY the by-election had a joke candidate with a student from what university?
6. In I'm alan partridge, what detective program did he pitch to Tony Hayers?
7. Who was the drag television chef in KMKY?
8. What book did Alan claim would save time if called Church Puzzle Collection?
9. What was jockey's name who Alan thought was a schoolboy in The Day Today?
10. In the climax to Alpha Papa, Alan sings what song to Pat to distract him?


Answers
1. Glen Ponder
2. The soccermeter
3. Gordale Media
4. John Baskell
5. Warwick Univ
6. Swallow
7. Fanny Thomas
8. The Da Vinci Code
9. Mickey Doolan
10. You were always on my mind

How many did you get? The guy got 5.
Only got four. Ruddy awful. :(
Check out this episode of Tales of the Unexpected I watched last night

The voiceover is pure Alan on I, Partridge audiobook.  I'd even love to think Coogan got his inspiration from the lead character played by Michael Jayston.  Jayston is renowned for his audiobook work.

"Paula was excellent value for money.  I gave her a house, a horse, a Ferrari and a clothes account.  She graced my table and shared my bed".

"Although after time, we mutually deleted sex from the agreement"

:lmao

Listen from 4:29 onward.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7wfwTozy9A
DOUBLE 0 FECKIN BOLLOCKS
A cheese sandwich. With cooked meat. And a hot egg. A crescent of crisps. And a side clump of cress.
Quote from: Dench57 on April 16, 2021, 11:56:26 am
A cheese sandwich. With cooked meat. And a hot egg. A crescent of crisps. And a side clump of cress.

Any time in the next 15 minutes.
Quote from: Dench57 on April 16, 2021, 11:56:26 am
A cheese sandwich. With cooked meat. And a hot egg. A crescent of crisps. And a side clump of cress.

Actually. A pipe of Pringles will suffice
You're in a remarkably cheery mood Lynn... Considering its the first anniversary of your mothers death.
I mean, at first I was mortified, then you were born and I grew to like you
Quote from: Buck Pete on April 16, 2021, 03:57:59 pm
You're in a remarkably cheery mood Lynn... Considering its the first anniversary of your mothers death.

All part of the bereavement dividend.
IVE ARRIVED AT DISS. My feet and legs hurt but the mental battle is won. Road 0, Partridge 1. And Partridge goes through to the next round! Partridge! Partridge! Partridge! Partridge, hes our man! If he cant do it, no one can! Iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiits PARTRIDGE! I realise Im chanting out loud so I pack it in, quick-style. Youre not in the shower now, Alan!
Fanny hair
Not Partridge directly, but...

"They'll quite simply say 'John Major punched the Queen,' everything else will be a footnote."
Youve all got TEA AIDS!!!
All these conversations about the Super League reminds me of:

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:44:43 pm
All these conversations about the Super League reminds me of:



Brought to you by Ginster's pasties!
Would love the ESL to be sponsored by Ginsters Pasties ;D
