Spoiler 1. Glen Ponder

2. The soccermeter

3. Gordale Media

4. John Baskell

5. Warwick Univ

6. Swallow

7. Fanny Thomas

8. The Da Vinci Code

9. Mickey Doolan

10. You were always on my mind





Alan Partridge was a specialist subject on Mastermind tonight.Questions:1. Who was band leader on KMKY?2. The prop he uses to explain the group stages of World Cup 1994 is called what?3. In Alpha Papa, what was the media company that bought North Norfolk Digital.4. Who was previous male host of This Time who died?5. In KMKY the by-election had a joke candidate with a student from what university?6. In I'm alan partridge, what detective program did he pitch to Tony Hayers?7. Who was the drag television chef in KMKY?8. What book did Alan claim would save time if called Church Puzzle Collection?9. What was jockey's name who Alan thought was a schoolboy in The Day Today?10. In the climax to Alpha Papa, Alan sings what song to Pat to distract him?AnswersHow many did you get? The guy got 5.