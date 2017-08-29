« previous next »
Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
like she's been squeezed out of a giant tube of Colgate lady paste
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
I saw the BBC are showing Alan talking about his Bond marathon as a kind of public service broadcast about the importance of having a routine at the moment. Lovely stuff!
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
I saw the BBC are showing Alan talking about his Bond marathon as a kind of public service broadcast about the importance of having a routine at the moment. Lovely stuff!


Inspred me to dig out the DVD and watch the full episode last night, funnily enough. So many great lines:

"I love you...in a way"
"Do you chat to other men, Michael?"
and the whole "Stop getting Bond wrong", leading into his entire description of the opening scene of The Spy Who Loved Me

Plus Partridge destroying his cereals, which is one of Coogan's funniest physical comedy moments.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Plus Partridge destroying his cereals, which is one of Coogan's funniest physical comedy moments.

Folk might say you're a cereal killer.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
like she's been squeezed out of a giant tube of Colgate lady paste

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
and the whole "Stop getting Bond wrong", leading into his entire description of the opening scene of The Spy Who Loved Me


Chased by these Russian shits in black jumpsuits with lemon piping

8.20, "DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER". PUT THE ROAST ON AS SOON AS YOU SEE THE MOON BUGGY.
Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
Do you have the book or the audiobook narrated by Alan?

Yep to both books! Though the Nomad one seems worse quality despite being purchased from Audible

Both stellar though. Coogan reading these books makes them even better!
