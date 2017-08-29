I saw the BBC are showing Alan talking about his Bond marathon as a kind of public service broadcast about the importance of having a routine at the moment. Lovely stuff!





Inspred me to dig out the DVD and watch the full episode last night, funnily enough. So many great lines:"I love you...in a way""Do you chat to other men, Michael?"and the whole "Stop getting Bond wrong", leading into his entire description of the opening scene of The Spy Who Loved MePlus Partridge destroying his cereals, which is one of Coogan's funniest physical comedy moments.