Offline Riquende

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4280 on: August 22, 2019, 09:36:08 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August 20, 2019, 04:16:07 PM
:lmao

Even when I type it I think of it the way Alan says it.

Bank holiday weekend coming up, anyone got any plans?

Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online bradders1011

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4281 on: September 18, 2019, 03:35:38 PM »
Maybe a wet t-shirt competition?

Ooooh could be, could be!

How would that work on radio?
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Buck Pete

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4282 on: October 15, 2019, 03:51:48 PM »
Accidental Partridge moment

The daughters boyfriend was telling me his boss (who's minted) is getting married and hiring Chris Rea to sing at his wedding.  Apparently Tom Jones was too expensive :)

Do you mind if I bring my guitar?', "I'd rather you didn't"
Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4283 on: October 15, 2019, 03:58:14 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 15, 2019, 03:51:48 PM
Accidental Partridge moment

The daughters boyfriend was telling me his boss (who's minted) is getting married and hiring Chris Rea to sing at his wedding.  Apparently Tom Jones was too expensive :)

Do you mind if I bring my guitar?', "I'd rather you didn't"

Just forget it!
Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4284 on: October 16, 2019, 07:27:52 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on October 15, 2019, 03:51:48 PM
Accidental Partridge moment

The daughters boyfriend was telling me his boss (who's minted) is getting married and hiring Chris Rea to sing at his wedding.  Apparently Tom Jones was too expensive :)

Do you mind if I bring my guitar?', "I'd rather you didn't"

Please tell me they're serving mini kievs at the wedding.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4285 on: October 16, 2019, 07:31:16 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on October 16, 2019, 07:27:52 PM
Please tell me they're serving mini kievs at the wedding.

What are they?
Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4286 on: October 16, 2019, 07:45:23 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 16, 2019, 07:31:16 PM
What are they?

Oh forget it. You people.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4287 on: November 5, 2019, 11:16:01 AM »
I became scared of an imaginary water monster, named Quaddy.

:lmao
AHA!

Online bradders1011

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4288 on: December 1, 2019, 01:04:40 PM »


Glory be!

It took fourteen hours! I fainted three times!
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4289 on: December 1, 2019, 01:11:43 PM »
Does he have David Copperfield on his back?
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4290 on: December 19, 2019, 08:36:16 PM »
Haha. Jill who sleeps with Alan Partridge in season 1 is in Holby City.
Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4291 on: December 19, 2019, 09:07:34 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on December 19, 2019, 08:36:16 PM
Haha. Jill who sleeps with Alan Partridge in season 1 is in Holby City.

What was wrong with her? Please tell me it was chocolate mousse related?
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4292 on: December 19, 2019, 09:31:11 PM »
Some sort of owl attack?
AHA!

Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4293 on: December 19, 2019, 10:24:14 PM »
Pringle's tube lodged?
Online Buck Pete

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4294 on: December 20, 2019, 09:35:44 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on December 19, 2019, 08:36:16 PM
Haha. Jill who sleeps with Alan Partridge in season 1 is in Holby City.

Brilliant!!  I HAVE to see her.  Is she a regular?

Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on December 19, 2019, 09:07:34 PM
What was wrong with her? Please tell me it was chocolate mousse related?

Quote from: gerrardisgod on December 19, 2019, 09:31:11 PM
Some sort of owl attack?

You two are SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Dirty.

Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4295 on: December 20, 2019, 09:42:20 AM »
We really call a spade a spade.

Actually, we probably call it a big tool.
AHA!

Online Buck Pete

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4296 on: December 20, 2019, 10:13:12 AM »
Just watched the whole Jill/Alan flirting scene

So funny.

"Do you like me sex wise?"

:lmao
Online Buck Pete

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4297 on: December 20, 2019, 10:14:38 AM »
I WANT!!!

Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4298 on: December 20, 2019, 10:24:53 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 20, 2019, 10:13:12 AM
Just watched the whole Jill/Alan flirting scene

So funny.

"Do you like me sex wise?"

:lmao

The whole thing is one of the great TV romances of our time.

This is a romantic tribute, to a lovely lady over there, with orange hair, and a cigarette in her mouth
Offline Dench57

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4299 on: December 20, 2019, 10:32:11 AM »
Go to the casting agency and ask them to get me a 40 year old scorcher, and make sure you use those words.
Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4300 on: December 20, 2019, 10:55:07 AM »
Quote from: Dench57 on December 20, 2019, 10:32:11 AM
Go to the casting agency and ask them to get me a 40 year old scorcher, and make sure you use those words.

Not just any casting agency, Sol Dangerfields.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4301 on: December 20, 2019, 10:58:40 AM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on December 20, 2019, 10:24:53 AM
The whole thing is one of the great TV romances of our time.

This is a romantic tribute, to a lovely lady over there, with orange hair, and a cigarette in her mouth

"That is the best Valentine's I've had in eight years."
Jill: "What did you do eight years ago?"
"Just had a better one... Went to Silverstone. Shook Jackie Stewart's hand. Superb. My marriage fell apart soon after that."
Online bradders1011

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4302 on: December 20, 2019, 11:10:45 AM »
So, just to re-emphasise, one more time: her contract *has* been terminated.

Offline elbow

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4303 on: December 20, 2019, 12:45:04 PM »
You dont remember me doooo yoooo
We are Liverpool!

Offline Dench57

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4304 on: December 20, 2019, 04:39:11 PM »
This band are the words I said to my girlfriend last week on her birthday; UB40... Four
Online Buck Pete

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4305 on: December 20, 2019, 04:41:12 PM »
Quote from: elbow on December 20, 2019, 12:45:04 PM
You dont remember me doooo yoooo

:lmao

Every time that song comes on the radio I sing that line Partridge style.  Missus looks at me like I've gone potty.
Offline OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4306 on: December 20, 2019, 04:48:59 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 20, 2019, 04:41:12 PM
:lmao

Every time that song comes on the radio I sing that line Partridge style.  Missus looks at me like I've gone potty.

Its also compulsory to sing Why do birds suddenly appear in a too high pitched voice.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4307 on: Yesterday at 08:13:31 PM »
Just been to Tandys and played with a CD player, it had a nice action.
AHA!

Online bradders1011

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4308 on: Yesterday at 10:25:43 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:13:31 PM
Just been to Tandys and played with a CD player, it had a nice action.

Private tour?
Online Buck Pete

Re: Alan Partridge - including Alpha Papa
« Reply #4309 on: Today at 12:29:03 AM »
The smoky zing of McCain Southern coating with the tenderest cuts of white meat.
