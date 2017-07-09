IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Accidental Partridge momentThe daughters boyfriend was telling me his boss (who's minted) is getting married and hiring Chris Rea to sing at his wedding. Apparently Tom Jones was too expensive Do you mind if I bring my guitar?', "I'd rather you didn't"
people like big dick nick.
Please tell me they're serving mini kievs at the wedding.
What are they?
Haha. Jill who sleeps with Alan Partridge in season 1 is in Holby City.
What was wrong with her? Please tell me it was chocolate mousse related?
Some sort of owl attack?
Just watched the whole Jill/Alan flirting sceneSo funny."Do you like me sex wise?"
Go to the casting agency and ask them to get me a 40 year old scorcher, and make sure you use those words.
The whole thing is one of the great TV romances of our time.This is a romantic tribute, to a lovely lady over there, with orange hair, and a cigarette in her mouth
You dont remember me doooo yoooo
Every time that song comes on the radio I sing that line Partridge style. Missus looks at me like I've gone potty.
Just been to Tandys and played with a CD player, it had a nice action.
