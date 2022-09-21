Hi, as an overseas customer I thought others might like to hear about the great customer service I got from Mick at Hat Scarf Or A Badge (https://hat-scarf-or-a-badge.com/
) last week.
I was after a copy of Dave Kirby's book "Those were the days my friend" which was listed on the website but showing as out of stock.
I emailed them morning my time (Sydney, Aus) which would have been late at night in the UK asking when they would be available and not only did Mick answer more or less immediately to sort things for me, a copy of the book was sent the next day.
I mentioned in the email that I had a Rd end season ticket many years ago and he even sorted me out a Rd end badge too.
Great service and well deserved of a mention.
Their website is well worth a look or a visit to the shop when they are open would be reccomended.
Big thanks to Mick and best wishes
Cheers
Bob