Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
September 21, 2022, 09:58:16 am
YNWA

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
September 21, 2022, 11:23:00 am
I think if someone offered me £170 to wear those I would turn it down.  :o

Fire in your belly comes from pride and passion in wearing the red shirt - Bill Shankly

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
September 22, 2022, 09:35:15 am
Really don't know why they aren't taking the opportunity to do a pair of special 110s for us. Would sell tonnes round Liverpool. Maybe these other shite designs sell more worldwide
YNWA

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
September 25, 2022, 10:50:00 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on September 22, 2022, 09:35:15 am
Really don't know why they aren't taking the opportunity to do a pair of special 110s for us. Would sell tonnes round Liverpool. Maybe these other shite designs sell more worldwide

unless it's a dark toned subtle 110 with minimal-to-no Liverpool branding i can imagine most of the matchgoing 110 enthusiasts not wanting them cos it's too 'wool' or whatever to be honest, but is a little baffling they don't anyway.

the lebrons will be sale fodder eventually but they'll just churn them out anyway.
YNWA.

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
October 30, 2022, 09:46:37 am
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
October 30, 2022, 08:55:43 pm
YNWA

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
November 13, 2022, 08:23:55 pm
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
November 21, 2022, 08:53:46 am
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
January 2, 2023, 05:53:44 pm
Hi all

Had a clear out and found I had 2 scarfs from the final in Basel in 2016. Anyone missing from collection and want? Can meet at Anfield during the season. Won’t let me upload so message if you want a photo. Don’t want anything for it.

Cheers
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
February 9, 2023, 08:24:25 am
More LBJ gear.

Great timing considering the publicity he's currently getting. Wouldn't be surprised if it's release was held back to link up with him breaking the record.

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/kit/lfc-lebron-collection?wgu=7413_140963_16759309120243_e9b57c5d08&wgexpiry=1707466912&source=webgains&siteid=140963&utm_source=webgains&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=140963
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
March 22, 2023, 06:50:58 am
Now apparently hooking up with Converse for some street wear.

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2023/03/21/liverpool-new-sponsorship-deal/

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
March 23, 2023, 01:47:09 pm
Hi gang, want to get a Bobby shirt for the youngfella before Bobby goes away. Any reasonable priced outlets anywhere ? DHGate doesn't work for some reason.
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
March 24, 2023, 07:43:04 pm
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
March 27, 2023, 12:41:55 am
Hi, as an overseas customer I thought others might like to hear about the great customer service I got from Mick at Hat Scarf Or A Badge (https://hat-scarf-or-a-badge.com/) last week.

I was after a copy of Dave Kirby's book "Those were the days my friend" which was listed on the website but showing as out of stock.

I emailed them morning my time (Sydney, Aus) which would have been late at night in the UK asking when they would be available and not only did Mick answer more or less immediately to sort things for me, a copy of the book was sent the next day.

I mentioned in the email that I had a Rd end season ticket many years ago and he even sorted me out a Rd end badge too.

Great service and well deserved of a mention.

Their website is well worth a look or a visit to the shop when they are open would be reccomended.

Big thanks to Mick and best wishes

Cheers
Bob
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 02:44:03 pm
Has anyone seen the hoody and cap Klopp is wearing today for sale anywhere? They arent in the official store
This club will always be the most important thing for ­millions of fans all over the world, just like Everton are the most important club to some people." - King Kenny

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Today at 09:07:32 am
Quote from: gods_left_peg on Yesterday at 02:44:03 pm
Has anyone seen the hoody and cap Klopp is wearing today for sale anywhere? They arent in the official store

Was going to post the same request- love the hoody
