I am looking to make a order on LFC online store for the first time.



Looking to get the Caraboo cup winners tee shirt but its only available in small. Do you think they will get larger sizes like L/ XL or am I am I wasting my time. Just wanted to get something to remember our cup wins as a keepsake. Also looking at a PL champions tee shirt but that is on sale and is only available in small sizes. I know I am a bit bargain basement. Being from London those who live in Liverpool are so lucky that they get to go to Liverpool One etc.