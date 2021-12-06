« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread  (Read 700798 times)

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,681
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3920 on: December 6, 2021, 09:02:52 pm »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,151
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3921 on: December 10, 2021, 02:09:56 pm »
The jacket Jürgen wore during press conference today. Is that online for sale anywhere?
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • Twitter me bro
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3922 on: December 10, 2021, 02:25:01 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 10, 2021, 02:09:56 pm
The jacket Jürgen wore during press conference today. Is that online for sale anywhere?

it's tech fleece but i don't think that specific one has released yet
Logged
YNWA.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • Twitter me bro
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3923 on: December 10, 2021, 02:25:57 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on December  6, 2021, 09:02:52 pm
is this jacket/gilet the players are wearing

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXJ7DttIlXf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

the same as this?

https://www.nike.com/gb/t/sportswear-windrunner-gilet-C1ZsnX/DD6817-010

similar but the LFC version is a bit different (beyond the branding) i think, slightly diff cut. the bigger puff jacket is the same though
Logged
YNWA.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,151
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3924 on: December 10, 2021, 05:24:17 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on December 10, 2021, 02:25:01 pm
it's tech fleece but i don't think that specific one has released yet
Ah okay.

It's proper nice.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,132
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3925 on: December 11, 2021, 02:59:40 pm »
Couldn't resist the home striped pre match top and shorts for the gym. 63 quid combined with the 30% off for members weekend deal.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Danny Boy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,034
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3926 on: January 2, 2022, 04:13:01 pm »
Anyone know where I can find the all black hooded top and T-shirt that the players were wearing on their way in to Stamford Bridge today? Cant find them anywhere on the website. Thanks
Logged

Online Lovely Cushioned Header

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3927 on: January 28, 2022, 01:36:50 am »
Not a great pic, but anyone know where to get these?

Its a hoodie w Liverpool England on but England is crossed out.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,442
  • 27 years...
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3928 on: January 28, 2022, 05:22:04 pm »
Quote from: Lovely Cushioned Header on January 28, 2022, 01:36:50 am
Not a great pic, but anyone know where to get these?

Its a hoodie w Liverpool England on but England is crossed out.

I actually saw a kid with one of those very tops on last night when I was online and following different links. I then saw your post, but couldn't get back to where I'd seen the top.  :butt  I Googled for ages to try to find the top but couldn't. Sorry. If I come across it again I'll try to find out where they are from.

It was a light grey top with Liverpool, then England written underneath. The 'England' was crossed out in red. From what I can see in your picture, pretty much identical. They must be on sale somewhere, because it was a kid wearing it on a post from either Twitter or Facebook.

EDIT: Closest I've found today is this T-Shirt.  https://shopee.co.id/Kaos-Bola-Liverpool-Liverpool-Not-England-i.79803580.9805795061
« Last Edit: January 28, 2022, 05:53:51 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • Twitter me bro
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3929 on: Yesterday at 08:55:37 am »
Quote from: Lovely Cushioned Header on January 28, 2022, 01:36:50 am
Not a great pic, but anyone know where to get these?

Its a hoodie w Liverpool England on but England is crossed out.

outside the ground quite a few vendors have these in tees, not seen it as a hoodie yet but maybe worth looking if you go matches/are nearby.
Logged
YNWA.

Online Lovely Cushioned Header

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 12:36:19 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 28, 2022, 05:22:04 pm
I actually saw a kid with one of those very tops on last night when I was online and following different links. I then saw your post, but couldn't get back to where I'd seen the top.  :butt  I Googled for ages to try to find the top but couldn't. Sorry. If I come across it again I'll try to find out where they are from.

It was a light grey top with Liverpool, then England written underneath. The 'England' was crossed out in red. From what I can see in your picture, pretty much identical. They must be on sale somewhere, because it was a kid wearing it on a post from either Twitter or Facebook.

EDIT: Closest I've found today is this T-Shirt.  https://shopee.co.id/Kaos-Bola-Liverpool-Liverpool-Not-England-i.79803580.9805795061



Thanks for looking around. Im working abroad right now so will have to look outside the ground next time Im back home

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 94 95 96 97 98 [99]   Go Up
« previous next »
 