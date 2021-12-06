Not a great pic, but anyone know where to get these?
Its a hoodie w Liverpool England on but England is crossed out.
I actually saw a kid with one of those very tops on last night when I was online and following different links. I then saw your post, but couldn't get back to where I'd seen the top.
I Googled for ages to try to find the top but couldn't. Sorry. If I come across it again I'll try to find out where they are from.
It was a light grey top with Liverpool, then England written underneath. The 'England' was crossed out in red. From what I can see in your picture, pretty much identical. They must be on sale somewhere, because it was a kid wearing it on a post from either Twitter or Facebook.
EDIT: Closest I've found today is this T-Shirt. https://shopee.co.id/Kaos-Bola-Liverpool-Liverpool-Not-England-i.79803580.9805795061