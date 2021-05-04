« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread  (Read 661378 times)

Offline kb2x

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
  • The Mystery Continues....
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3880 on: May 4, 2021, 07:54:54 am »
JD sports already selling some of next seasons training kit
Logged

Online Redking83

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
« Reply #3881 on: Today at 10:15:22 am »
The LFC store currently has an upto 65% off sale on, there's a few training tops there I have my eye on.  Do you think they'll stop selling this years stuff when the sale ends on the 31st May or more likely there will be further reductions?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 