Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
Topic:
LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Topic: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread (Read 661378 times)
kb2x
kb2x
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
May 4, 2021, 07:54:54 am
JD sports already selling some of next seasons training kit
Redking83
Redking83
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Today
Today at 10:15:22 am
The LFC store currently has an upto 65% off sale on, there's a few training tops there I have my eye on. Do you think they'll stop selling this years stuff when the sale ends on the 31st May or more likely there will be further reductions?
