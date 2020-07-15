« previous next »
LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread

lfcrule6times

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
July 15, 2020, 09:08:48 PM
Was after the champions league final programme from last year. Sold out on the club store but the Spurs website has it for 6 quid for those those interested. Cheapest I've seen as well.
calvin

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
July 16, 2020, 11:51:39 PM
Quote from: kb2x on July  1, 2020, 02:08:33 PM
Are these genuine patches or knock off?

Quote from: AI Pro on June 30, 2020, 03:13:03 PM
🏆 NOW IN-STOCK: GOLD Champions 19/20 Badges

🆕 Iron-On Badges for your 2019/20 #LFC shirts

✅ FULLY LICENSED OFFICIAL BADGES

🚚 Badges from £5.99 each, Adult & Kid sizes available with fast Worldwide shipping available.

🛒 Buy Online at https://www.eplindex.shop/collections/badges-lfc

Ordered them last week. Arrived today. Seems like good quality.
rewood

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
July 17, 2020, 01:32:32 PM
https://webshop.carlsberg.com/carlsberg-liverpool-fc-champions-24x0-5-l.html

My app that used to scan the ticketing website come up trumps on Carlsberg website.  Just come up as in stock again! 
Craig 🤔

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
July 17, 2020, 02:12:26 PM
Quote from: rewood on July 17, 2020, 01:32:32 PM
https://webshop.carlsberg.com/carlsberg-liverpool-fc-champions-24x0-5-l.html

My app that used to scan the ticketing website come up trumps on Carlsberg website.  Just come up as in stock again!

Sept 7th delivery though by sounds of it (week 37).
pallemus

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
July 17, 2020, 02:52:48 PM
It's possible to order up to 10 units.  (10x24 pcs.)  limited batch.
Red Pat

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
July 17, 2020, 03:06:47 PM
Anyone know how to get hold of those champions Carlsberg pint glasses ?
Craig 🤔

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
July 17, 2020, 03:17:19 PM
Quote from: Red Pat on July 17, 2020, 03:06:47 PM
Anyone know how to get hold of those champions Carlsberg pint glasses ?

Open hand, wrap around the glass, close hand.
Red Pat

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
July 17, 2020, 04:43:56 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 17, 2020, 03:17:19 PM
Open hand, wrap around the glass, close hand.

This guy lol
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 03:55:31 PM
I was searching for the 19-20 coin. But the club only has a 20-21 season, which doesn't make sense IMO.

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/lfc-season-coin-20-21

Does anyone know if the club ever offered a 19-20 coin?
Caligula?

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 04:06:32 PM
Just got myself 7 cans of our Carlsberg beer. I'm drinking one tomorrow evening and keeping the rest. Or should I drink them all and just keep the cans?  ;D
Samio

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 06:25:33 PM
https://store.liverpoolfc.com/home-gk-ss-jersey-19-20

£15 for a large black goalkeeper top from this season. Comes with the Champions patch too.

Might be a website fuck up, might not be - but for £15, worth putting in here.

You have to click 'L' size and the custom personalization option but then you don't select any lettering and it's £15.
1964allezallezallez

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 06:41:56 PM
Can you buy a PL patch on its own ?
Barneylfc∗

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 06:49:07 PM
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 06:25:33 PM
https://store.liverpoolfc.com/home-gk-ss-jersey-19-20

£15 for a large black goalkeeper top from this season. Comes with the Champions patch too.

Might be a website fuck up, might not be - but for £15, worth putting in here.

You have to click 'L' size and the custom personalization option but then you don't select any lettering and it's £15.

Reason is with the custom one you are getting nothing on the back. The other one you are getting "CHAMPIONS 19-20" on the back.
Dalglish to Rush

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 08:07:41 PM
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 06:25:33 PM
https://store.liverpoolfc.com/home-gk-ss-jersey-19-20

£15 for a large black goalkeeper top from this season. Comes with the Champions patch too.

Might be a website fuck up, might not be - but for £15, worth putting in here.

You have to click 'L' size and the custom personalization option but then you don't select any lettering and it's £15.

Might be a glitch, just tried to get one but its not being added to cart when I try.
Barneylfc∗

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 08:25:12 PM
Quote from: Dalglish to Rush on Yesterday at 08:07:41 PM
Might be a glitch, just tried to get one but its not being added to cart when I try.

Probably sold out. I ordered one. Not available now.
fucking appalled

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 08:51:50 PM
Thanks for the heads up Samio, managed to bag 7 of those.
Samio

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 10:07:48 PM
No worries all, glad some people on here got sorted!

royhendo

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Today at 08:24:56 AM
I want that Levis CAMPIONES t shirt for some reason. No idea why. I never wear t shirts.
