Does anyone know where I can buy a proper replica of the Prem trophy full size?
Pretty much every replica I've seen has been one of those Chinese ones I bought myself recently. They are made of resin, not metal though. They come in different sizes and cost depends on the size you order.
Prices have shot up very recently. I bought a 32cm one for £62 with free shipping. The cheapest I've seen them in the last week or two has been £90. I've also spotted the same size going for more than double what I paid.
I don't know anywhere at all that does quality, metal replicas of it. They'd probably get the arse sued off them if they did. Everything I've seen online and in the hands of fans have been these resin, Chinese imports.
Edit: Forgot to say, you'll find them on Amazon.