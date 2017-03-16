If they lift the trophy before the last game of the season, I doubt it very much they will change their match shirts at any time.



They might (after the game) have a set of champions T-shirts printed to go. Or they might gave a set of plater shirts with 19 or champions printed on back, but they will not be allowed to deviate from the shirt they've worn all season.



They have to register their match shirts with The Premier League at the beginning of the season, and cannot deviate from that without the Premier League giving approval. ie: A change of main shirt sponsor for their eye charity, as example.



The only caveat in the rules, is that for the last game of the season, they're allowed to swap their outgoing shirt for their new incoming shirt, in order to show it off and give it some display time for advertising/sales purposes.



When I say change into new shirts, I mean the same New Balance home shirt but a fresh one that wasnt worn in the match, with the gold champions sleeve patches on rather than the standard blue patch.Man City changed into shirts with gold patches on when they lifted the 2017/18 trophy (Chelsea went into that season as champions). And last year they changed out of their away shirts into their home shirt with gold 2018/19 patches on. Would we do the same do you think? Would expect New Balance would love to squeeze the last penny out of us before Nike take over.I want to frame this shirt, to go along with my Champions League shirts from 2005 and 2019, but wondering whether to get it with the standard blue patch or the gold patch. Ideally itll be what the players wear when they lift the trophy.