LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
May 31, 2020, 10:42:54 AM
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on May 30, 2020, 11:57:53 PM
makes sense, would guess there is a period then where the club wont sell any replica kit?

A bit like much of the year when stock runs out then? ;)
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 1, 2020, 09:44:01 PM
Quote from: oojason on May 31, 2020, 10:42:54 AM
A bit like much of the year when stock runs out then? ;)
haha, this time theyll have no training kit, even in kids sizes!
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 2, 2020, 03:40:54 PM
I think you'll have a period of still being able to buy the last scraps of the New Balance kits but probably worth buying at a discount now, if you can. We'll win the league in this kit and I'm sure there'll be a surge in interest in all home/away/third kits. *

*Edit: just looked and it's down to the scraps already lol.

Nike home kit will get announced 1 August.
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 2, 2020, 04:23:02 PM
Quote from: Bigly Red Richie on May 30, 2020, 05:34:41 PM
If they lift the trophy before the last game of the season, I doubt it very much they will change their match shirts at any time.

They might (after the game) have a set of champions T-shirts printed to go. Or they might gave a set of plater shirts with 19 or champions printed on back, but they will not be allowed to deviate from the shirt they've worn all season.

They have to register their match shirts with The Premier League at the beginning of the season, and cannot deviate from that without the Premier League giving approval.  ie: A change of main shirt sponsor for their eye charity, as example.

The  only caveat in the rules, is that for the last game of the season, they're allowed to swap their outgoing shirt for their new incoming shirt, in order to show it off and give it some display time for advertising/sales purposes.

When I say change into new shirts, I mean the same New Balance home shirt but a fresh one that wasnt worn in the match, with the gold champions sleeve patches on rather than the standard blue patch.

Man City changed into shirts with gold patches on when they lifted the 2017/18 trophy (Chelsea went into that season as champions). And last year they changed out of their away shirts into their home shirt with gold 2018/19 patches on. Would we do the same do you think? Would expect New Balance would love to squeeze the last penny out of us before Nike take over.

I want to frame this shirt, to go along with my Champions League shirts from 2005 and 2019, but wondering whether to get it with the standard blue patch or the gold patch. Ideally itll be what the players wear when they lift the trophy.
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 3, 2020, 10:58:35 PM
Anyone know if the club still stock the FIFA Champions badge. My son has decided he wants it on his top.

Otherwise anyone recommend any on eBay in particular?


Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 4, 2020, 10:02:31 AM
Quote from: wackojackouk on June  3, 2020, 10:58:35 PM
Anyone know if the club still stock the FIFA Champions badge. My son has decided he wants it on his top.

Otherwise anyone recommend any on eBay in particular?


As far as I am aware, the club will not sell single badges to you unfortunately.

You have to buy a new shirt with it already on, so if you have already bought your son the kit then you will have to use eBay which would be the better option anyway money wise.
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 4, 2020, 10:17:38 AM
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on June  4, 2020, 10:02:31 AM
As far as I am aware, the club will not sell single badges to you unfortunately.

You have to buy a new shirt with it already on, so if you have already bought your son the kit then you will have to use eBay which would be the better option anyway money wise.
The club were putting the badges on pre-bought shirts before they closed the shops
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 10, 2020, 06:00:27 PM
Took delivery of these today
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 10, 2020, 06:43:00 PM
The perfect gift for every FKW.
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 12, 2020, 12:19:31 AM
Quote from: gray19lfc on June 10, 2020, 06:00:27 PM
Took delivery of these today
Nice where are they from?
    • Teestreet
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 12, 2020, 04:36:53 PM
New range of T Shirts added this week. Discount code still running.
www.teestreet.co.uk
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 14, 2020, 02:59:36 PM
New Balance got a sale on, I noticed the goalkeepers shirt half price which is £32.50.

https://www.newbalance.co.uk/sports/football/football-club-product/liverpool-fc/?searchSource=liverpool

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 19, 2020, 05:02:03 AM
£25 for a snood  ;D

Good luck because I think you're going to need it.
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 19, 2020, 02:32:41 PM
Im assuming youre not a Liverpool fan and just someone making these for loads of different NFL, PL, etc sports teams.

Not sure if RAWK allows such advertising?
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 19, 2020, 03:18:29 PM
We've released a Together Range of merchandise. All proceeds go to NHS Charities and the LFC Foundation.

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/fashion/collections/big-red-charity

Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 22, 2020, 03:42:42 PM
Maybe this was just me not knowing, but I noticed the club site says we can get CWC patches next year on the new kit too.  8)
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
June 23, 2020, 09:18:54 AM
our retail site is awful

is anyone having issues trying to log on?
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 07:50:17 PM
Quote from: Alf on June 14, 2020, 02:59:36 PM
New Balance got a sale on, I noticed the goalkeepers shirt half price which is £32.50.

https://www.newbalance.co.uk/sports/football/football-club-product/liverpool-fc/?searchSource=liverpool
Has anyone else received theirs? Ordered 2 and both sponsor badges must have been printed on by Stevie Wonder FFS .

Wondering if these are returns or seconds since the club doesnt have any etc


Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 07:57:57 PM
Quote from: Alf on June 14, 2020, 02:59:36 PM
New Balance got a sale on, I noticed the goalkeepers shirt half price which is £32.50.

https://www.newbalance.co.uk/sports/football/football-club-product/liverpool-fc/?searchSource=liverpool
Has anyone else received theirs? Ordered 2 and both sponsor badges must have been printed on by Stevie Wonder FFS .

Wondering if these are returns or seconds since the club doesnt have any stock for ages.
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Yesterday at 09:01:52 PM
Quote from: wackojackouk on Yesterday at 07:57:57 PM
Has anyone else received theirs? Ordered 2 and both sponsor badges must have been printed on by Stevie Wonder FFS .

Wondering if these are returns or seconds since the club doesnt have any stock for ages.

Got mine and it's fine, definitely not a return or second.
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Today at 12:00:51 AM
Where would be best for a cheap Prem Champions Shirt? Don't have the cash for the official one sadly so happy with a good quality shirt witj badges from elsewhere.
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Today at 12:07:29 PM
Quote from: Stand Free on Today at 12:00:51 AM
Where would be best for a cheap Prem Champions Shirt? Don't have the cash for the official one sadly so happy with a good quality shirt witj badges from elsewhere.

dhgate mate, although not sure if they'll have the patches ready to go yet.
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Today at 12:08:21 PM
What's everyones' favourite independent league winner t-shirts then?

Bought the Transalpino one Carra wore on TV. Can't decide between all I've seen elsewhere, there's just so much to choose from :o
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Today at 12:55:37 PM
Does anyone know where I can buy a proper replica of the Prem trophy full size?
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Today at 01:10:24 PM
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Today at 01:16:39 PM
Quote from: Danyaals Kop on Today at 12:55:37 PM
Does anyone know where I can buy a proper replica of the Prem trophy full size?
Pretty much every replica I've seen has been one of those Chinese ones I bought myself recently. They are made of resin, not metal though. They come in different sizes and cost depends on the size you order.

Prices have shot up very recently. I bought a 32cm one for £62 with free shipping. The cheapest I've seen them in the last week or two has been £90. I've also spotted the same size going for more than double what I paid.

I don't know anywhere at all that does quality, metal replicas of it. They'd probably get the arse sued off them if they did. Everything I've seen online and in the hands of fans have been these resin, Chinese imports.

Edit: Forgot to say, you'll find them on Amazon.
Re: LFC Merchandise (Official and Unofficial) Thread
Today at 02:04:53 PM
