« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Liverpool Gig Thread  (Read 205825 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,413
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1160 on: October 29, 2024, 09:09:45 pm »
aw thanks

Was nice to back up my words since it feels like everytime i come on here I'm elitist about tunes :D

Anytime Tel you MADE it
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,413
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1161 on: October 29, 2024, 09:10:02 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 29, 2024, 04:14:27 pm
What this like folks?
I've found an online site that can allow it to be amended easily if anyone has suggestions.
It was done in a bit of a rush.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SrGzqGyw8vk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SrGzqGyw8vk</a>

new page
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,685
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1162 on: October 29, 2024, 09:11:11 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October 29, 2024, 08:56:41 pm
Brilliant BUT its just

coups

Deffo a silent p mate.

Do you both reckon its ok and not a shity presentation, I'm happy to do it again. Only took 10 mins once I'd figured how.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,685
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1163 on: October 29, 2024, 09:12:17 pm »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,845
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1164 on: October 29, 2024, 09:12:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 29, 2024, 09:11:11 pm
Deffo a silent p mate.

Do you both reckon its ok and not a shity presentation, I'm happy to do it again. Only took 10 mins once I'd figured how.
It's sound John.
Straight to the point.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,413
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1165 on: October 29, 2024, 09:31:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 29, 2024, 09:12:17 pm
What do you mean Tone?


I mean it's a new page so I quoted the video to get it on this one so people just goin on this page see it :D

---
coups not coup's in the text but it gets thumbs up from me!

the words



nowt to do with the audio :D
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,685
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1166 on: October 29, 2024, 09:48:25 pm »
Ah ok, it was never gonna be perfect :)
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1167 on: November 5, 2024, 11:26:40 am »
Quote from: jackh on October  8, 2024, 10:51:29 am
Went to the Ezra Collective gig and really enjoyed it.

Heard Jalen Ngonda interviewed by Craig Charles at some point last year and liked the songs I heard - got my dad his album and have enjoyed what I've heard of it, so I'll probably look to go to that.

Based on those two, I should probably check out the other from your post ;D
Glad you enjoyed Ezra. What was the gig like? I've only ever seen Ezra in London and they are a band,to steal from Yellowman, "who make the dance go ram". ;D

MT Jones live is worth a look/listen. I'd describe his music as Blue Eyed Scouse Soul.

Tomorrow there's live music from  TC & The Groove Family, at The District. Supported by Bop Kaballa. TC are a good Afro-fusion collective. Worth a listen.

Sorry about the tardy reply, I've just today got back from a break in the USA.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,399
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1168 on: November 5, 2024, 12:39:55 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 17, 2024, 04:47:21 pm
@Tonela @Terry or anyone who knows about music or any willing musicians.


1/ What's the copyright score about recording songs and putting them on youtube?
2/ Do you know anyone who could do a simple acoustic version of this so we can try to get it circulating?

(to the tune of Englishman in New York by Sting)

I dont like voting I like coups my dear
Id like to hang Mike Pence up high
Eleven thousand votes to commit election fraud
Ive been convicted in New York

See me living on Fifth Avenue
Though Ive been bankrupted six times
I leave chaos everywhere I walk
Ive been convicted in New York

Oh oh, not a genius, Im not a stable genius
Ive been convicted in New York
Oh oh, not a genius, Im not a stable genius
Ive been convicted in New York

I dont agree with girls abortion rights
Been called a rapist by a judge
Ive been unfaithful to all of my three wives
Ive been convicted in New York

Oh oh, not a genius, Im not a stable genius
Ive been convicted in New York
Oh oh, not a genius, Im not a stable genius
Ive been convicted in New York

Insurrection, impropriety can lead to notoriety
Jail if I end up the losing one
Honesty, sobriety are rare in my society
Impeachment was the way said everyone

Takes more than a liar to make a President
I told thirty thousand in four years
Using bone spurs, avoid the army when I can
A coward wholl never face my fears

Covfefe made me mad as someone said
In litigation Ill delay
It takes a dolt to curse a windmill and smile
Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say
A misogynist, no matter what they say
Just tell more lies no matter what they say
Inject some bleach no matter what they say
A huge racist, no matter what they say
Ive been convicted in New York
https://tryparrotai.com/video?id=w_ytppiuti
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,685
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1169 on: November 5, 2024, 01:12:04 pm »
hahaha boss that Capon
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,845
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1170 on: November 5, 2024, 01:43:41 pm »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,845
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1171 on: November 5, 2024, 01:45:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  5, 2024, 01:12:04 pm
hahaha boss that Capon
The orange rapist will come looking for us if he gets in, mate.  ;) :P
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,685
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1172 on: November 5, 2024, 05:36:30 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  5, 2024, 01:45:15 pm
The orange rapist will come looking for us if he gets in, mate.  ;) :P
He's openly said "it'll get nasty"  ;D
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,845
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1173 on: November 5, 2024, 10:10:22 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  5, 2024, 05:36:30 pm
He's openly said "it'll get nasty"  ;D
:o ::) :-X ;D
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,685
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1174 on: November 7, 2024, 08:09:43 am »
So, Terry & Tone, unfortunately we're not going to be number One on Christmas Day :)
Thanks again guys  :wave
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,845
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1175 on: November 7, 2024, 01:37:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  7, 2024, 08:09:43 am
So, Terry & Tone, unfortunately we're not going to be number One on Christmas Day :)
Thanks again guys  :wave
Was a blast mate.
Really enjoyed working on it.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,413
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1176 on: November 10, 2024, 03:19:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  7, 2024, 08:09:43 am
So, Terry & Tone, unfortunately we're not going to be number One on Christmas Day :)
Thanks again guys  :wave

There's always the next one
Unfortunately for the world

Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on November  5, 2024, 12:39:55 pm
https://tryparrotai.com/video?id=w_ytppiuti

lol
Logged

Offline Baby Huey

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1177 on: November 14, 2024, 02:44:14 pm »
Clear your calendars. This is a very talented musician.



Michael Kiwanuka: Unique Stripped Back Performance.
Liverpool.
Jacaranda Baltic.
Sun 24 Nov 2024.



Further to Michaels recently announced (and near sell out) UK/European tour for next Spring, he is excited to announce details of an intimate, stripped-back live run in support of UK record stores next month. The six dates offer fans a chance to hear the new music in much closer confines ahead of the full electric tour next year. The new dates call at Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, Kingston Upon Thames, concluding in Southampton. Tickets for these dates go on sale tomorrow (25th October) via the links listed below.





From his latest LP., out on Nov 22. I've heard four tracks from it on a pre-release and it's a good LP.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R_4DFV365bY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R_4DFV365bY</a>

Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,740
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 05:28:56 pm »
Will be making a sadly-rare visit to Liverpool for Future Islands in May at the Olympia. Hopefully it's good, I've never been there before!
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 