Clear your calendars. This is a very talented musician.







Michael Kiwanuka: Unique Stripped Back Performance.

Liverpool.

Jacaranda Baltic.

Sun 24 Nov 2024.







Further to Michaels recently announced (and near sell out) UK/European tour for next Spring, he is excited to announce details of an intimate, stripped-back live run in support of UK record stores next month. The six dates offer fans a chance to hear the new music in much closer confines ahead of the full electric tour next year. The new dates call at Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, Kingston Upon Thames, concluding in Southampton. Tickets for these dates go on sale tomorrow (25th October) via the links listed below.











From his latest LP., out on Nov 22. I've heard four tracks from it on a pre-release and it's a good LP.







<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/R_4DFV365bY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/R_4DFV365bY</a>



