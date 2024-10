@Tonela @Terry or anyone who knows about music or any willing musicians.





1/ What's the copyright score about recording songs and putting them on youtube?

2/ Do you know anyone who could do a simple acoustic version of this so we can try to get it circulating?



(to the tune of Englishman in New York by Sting)



I donít like voting I like coupís my dear

Iíd like to hang Mike Pence up high

Eleven thousand votes to commit election fraud

Iíve been convicted in New York



See me living on Fifth Avenue

Though Iíve been bankrupted six times

I leave chaos everywhere I walk

Iíve been convicted in New York



Oh oh, not a genius, Iím not a stable genius

Iíve been convicted in New York

Oh oh, not a genius, Iím not a stable genius

Iíve been convicted in New York



I donít agree with girls abortion rights

Been called a rapist by a judge

Iíve been unfaithful to all of my three wives

Iíve been convicted in New York



Oh oh, not a genius, Iím not a stable genius

Iíve been convicted in New York

Oh oh, not a genius, Iím not a stable genius

Iíve been convicted in New York



Insurrection, impropriety can lead to notoriety

Jail if I end up the losing one

Honesty, sobriety are rare in my society

Impeachment was the way said everyone



Takes more than a liar to make a President

I told thirty thousand in four years

Using bone spurs, avoid the army when I can

A coward whoíll never face my fears



Covfefe made me mad as someone said

In litigation Iíll delay

It takes a dolt to curse a windmill and smile

Be yourself no matter what they say



Be yourself no matter what they say

A misogynist, no matter what they say

Just tell more lies no matter what they say

Inject some bleach no matter what they say

A huge racist, no matter what they say

Iíve been convicted in New York