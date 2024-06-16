@Tonela @Terry or anyone who knows about music or any willing musicians.
1/ What's the copyright score about recording songs and putting them on youtube?
2/ Do you know anyone who could do a simple acoustic version of this so we can try to get it circulating?
(to the tune of Englishman in New York by Sting)
I dont like voting I like coups my dear
Id like to hang Mike Pence up high
Eleven thousand votes to commit election fraud
Ive been convicted in New York
See me living on Fifth Avenue
Though Ive been bankrupted six times
I leave chaos everywhere I walk
Ive been convicted in New York
Oh oh, not a genius, Im not a stable genius
Ive been convicted in New York
Oh oh, not a genius, Im not a stable genius
Ive been convicted in New York
I dont agree with girls abortion rights
Been called a rapist by a judge
Ive been unfaithful to all of my three wives
Ive been convicted in New York
Oh oh, not a genius, Im not a stable genius
Ive been convicted in New York
Oh oh, not a genius, Im not a stable genius
Ive been convicted in New York
Insurrection, impropriety can lead to notoriety
Jail if I end up the losing one
Honesty, sobriety are rare in my society
Impeachment was the way said everyone
Takes more than a liar to make a President
I told thirty thousand in four years
Using bone spurs, avoid the army when I can
A coward wholl never face my fears
Covfefe made me mad as someone said
In litigation Ill delay
It takes a dolt to curse a windmill and smile
Be yourself no matter what they say
Be yourself no matter what they say
A misogynist, no matter what they say
Just tell more lies no matter what they say
Inject some bleach no matter what they say
A huge racist, no matter what they say
Ive been convicted in New York