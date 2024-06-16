@Tonela @Terry or anyone who knows about music or any willing musicians.





1/ What's the copyright score about recording songs and putting them on youtube?

2/ Do you know anyone who could do a simple acoustic version of this so we can try to get it circulating?



(to the tune of Englishman in New York by Sting)



I dont like voting I like coups my dear

Id like to hang Mike Pence up high

Eleven thousand votes to commit election fraud

Ive been convicted in New York



See me living on Fifth Avenue

Though Ive been bankrupted six times

I leave chaos everywhere I walk

Ive been convicted in New York



Oh oh, not a genius, Im not a stable genius

Ive been convicted in New York

Oh oh, not a genius, Im not a stable genius

Ive been convicted in New York



I dont agree with girls abortion rights

Been called a rapist by a judge

Ive been unfaithful to all of my three wives

Ive been convicted in New York



Oh oh, not a genius, Im not a stable genius

Ive been convicted in New York

Oh oh, not a genius, Im not a stable genius

Ive been convicted in New York



Insurrection, impropriety can lead to notoriety

Jail if I end up the losing one

Honesty, sobriety are rare in my society

Impeachment was the way said everyone



Takes more than a liar to make a President

I told thirty thousand in four years

Using bone spurs, avoid the army when I can

A coward wholl never face my fears



Covfefe made me mad as someone said

In litigation Ill delay

It takes a dolt to curse a windmill and smile

Be yourself no matter what they say



Be yourself no matter what they say

A misogynist, no matter what they say

Just tell more lies no matter what they say

Inject some bleach no matter what they say

A huge racist, no matter what they say

Ive been convicted in New York