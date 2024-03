I love the Future Yard. Being on this side of the water, it's amazing to be able to hop on a bus and be 10 minutes away from such a good venue and it means I've seen people (who I've ended up loving) that I wouldn't normally head to Manchester for. I'm there tonight actually for Nuggets Live which Edgar Jones and Will Sergeant are DJing.



They also have plans to buy and use the old railway tunnel over the fence outside which will make it big venue and should get even bigger names.