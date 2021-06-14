Not a gig but couldnt find anywhere else to put this.



Went to see Macbeth tonight at The Depot off Edge Lane.



Absolutely boss - great to see stuff like this put on and being so well attended in the city.



Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma are brilliant in the main roles, and the supporting cast were also excellent.



A few pointers for anyone going:



Buy the cheapest seats available. Its a much more intimate venue than it looks. We were virtually on the back row and we had a great view. At about 10% of the cost of the dearest tickets



Car park was a bit manic getting out, although they did have loads of lads on managing the traffic so fair play. Anyway dont pay to park like we did - no one checks anything anyway, so just drive in.



Drinks are a rip off and the bar queue is mad - take your own in as no one searches you at any point.



Really boss night. Highly recommended.



