Was at the final day of the 'On the Waterfront' festival last night, with Red Rum Club, The Coral, and James topping the bill. A great afternoon & evening out, despite the downpour!
Thought the whole thing was really well organised - easy in (although I did arrive relatively early) & out, loads of toilets, and huge bars selling loads of ponchos too (although I thought this was a big odd alongside plastic cups that had their green credentials printed on them!).
Glad that James got a good gig after the farce of 'Hope & Glory' back in 2017.