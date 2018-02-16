« previous next »
Author Topic: The Liverpool Gig Thread  (Read 106526 times)

Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #960 on: February 16, 2018, 11:27:54 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 23, 2018, 01:22:42 PM
Ezra Furman at the Arts Club on Feb 4th straight after the Spurs game.

Quote from: Sir Afghan on January 23, 2018, 10:35:02 PM
Yes! I will be there and cannot wait

Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 25, 2018, 10:35:33 AM
Have you seen him before? This will be my fourth gig of his I think, he's a bit mental but really good live.

I was at this too - thoroughly enjoyed it.  Only really been following him a couple of years, and I've certainly not delved fully into his back-catalogue yet.

Take of Your Sunglasses from 'Inside the Human Body' has probably been one of my favourite songs for a while actually!

He's playing at Manchester's Albert Hall in a few months by the way :wave


---


British Sea Power at the Academy for me tonight - another I've not seen before.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #961 on: February 16, 2018, 12:06:35 PM »
Quote from: jackh on February 16, 2018, 11:27:54 AM

British Sea Power at the Academy for me tonight - another I've not seen before.


I'm headed to this .

Just a pity it's at the Academy - Begrudge paying the rip off bar prices !
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #962 on: February 16, 2018, 01:46:01 PM »
Quote
He's playing at Manchester's Albert Hall in a few months by the way :wave

Already got tickets for it! Although I'm hoping to be in Kiev that weekend instead...!
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #963 on: February 16, 2018, 10:00:01 PM »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on February 16, 2018, 12:06:35 PM
I'm headed to this .

Just a pity it's at the Academy - Begrudge paying the rip off bar prices !
What the prices like at District?
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #964 on: February 18, 2018, 03:48:47 PM »
Looking forward to seeing Howie Payne for the first time on Tuesday, at the Unity Theatre
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #965 on: April 12, 2018, 10:32:27 PM »
Has the old late bus from Manchester - Liverpool been cancelled?  Is there any alternative?

It's a joke that travel is apparently so limited.  From the Albert Hall, Deaf Institute, Academy, Ritz, and so on, it's easy enough from Oxford Road but from the Arena or Apollo it looks tough.

The Manics are playing the Arena at the end of the month but the last train is 23:09 - presumably easy if you get a clear run through the thousands of people...  ::)
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #966 on: April 12, 2018, 11:50:33 PM »
I think there's a Megabus around 11.30pm, the national express used to be great as well but I don't think that runs anymore.

Think I've previously had to leave a gig early to get a taxi back to Oxford Road for a train home.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #967 on: April 13, 2018, 09:41:10 AM »
Quote from: John_P on April 12, 2018, 11:50:33 PM
I think there's a Megabus around 11.30pm, the national express used to be great as well but I don't think that runs anymore.

Think I've previously had to leave a gig early to get a taxi back to Oxford Road for a train home.

Looks like the last return is at 22:20 :butt
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #968 on: April 13, 2018, 10:13:26 AM »
Think a national express still runs to John Lennon airport. We got it back after a Roger Waters gig.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #969 on: April 13, 2018, 12:55:30 PM »
Quote from: jackh on April 12, 2018, 10:32:27 PM
Has the old late bus from Manchester - Liverpool been cancelled?  Is there any alternative?

It's a joke that travel is apparently so limited.  From the Albert Hall, Deaf Institute, Academy, Ritz, and so on, it's easy enough from Oxford Road but from the Arena or Apollo it looks tough.

The Manics are playing the Arena at the end of the month but the last train is 23:09 - presumably easy if you get a clear run through the thousands of people...  ::)


23:20 from Oxford Road is as late as it gets I think. The Arena is miles away from that though isn't it.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #970 on: April 13, 2018, 02:14:40 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on April 13, 2018, 12:55:30 PM
23:20 from Oxford Road is as late as it gets I think. The Arena is miles away from that though isn't it.

It is.  Ridiculous that.  There must be loads of people - most nights and for that very same reason - who'd make a slightly later train worthwhile.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #971 on: April 18, 2018, 04:38:40 PM »
Quote from: jackh on April 12, 2018, 10:32:27 PM
The Manics are playing the Arena at the end of the month but the last train is 23:09 - presumably easy if you get a clear run through the thousands of people...  ::)
Don't chance it, I tried a few weeks ago when I went to the The Courteeners and missed it.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #972 on: May 20, 2018, 11:15:58 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 16, 2018, 01:46:01 PM
Already got tickets for it! Although I'm hoping to be in Kiev that weekend instead...!
So yeah, I'll be missing Ezra Furman next weekend now! ;D
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #973 on: May 22, 2018, 12:15:10 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 20, 2018, 11:15:58 AM
So yeah, I'll be missing Ezra Furman next weekend now! ;D

Ha I'm missing Aiden Moffat on Friday for exactly the same reason
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #974 on: May 23, 2018, 06:22:23 PM »
Jack White playing Space at the echo arena (the exhibition centre) in October. Tickets on sale this week.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #975 on: August 1, 2018, 08:05:28 AM »
Not exactly a gig but saw John O'Connell in McKenzies last week, quality
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #976 on: August 24, 2018, 09:22:28 AM »
Anticipation building for MICHAEL HEAD AND THE RED ELASTIC BAND at the Museum of Liverpool Life tonight, always wanted to see Mick in a museum, today's the day !
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #977 on: August 26, 2018, 11:16:59 PM »
The Musical Box ( Genesis ) are playing on the 18th October. I seen these doing the whole Lamb Lies Down on Broadway in 2005 .

Outside the cage I see my Brother John.......
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #978 on: August 26, 2018, 11:18:10 PM »
Quote from: moondog on August 24, 2018, 09:22:28 AM
Anticipation building for MICHAEL HEAD AND THE RED ELASTIC BAND at the Museum of Liverpool Life tonight, always wanted to see Mick in a museum, today's the day !

Bollocks. Somebody was meant to remind of this . Oh well.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #979 on: October 28, 2018, 04:12:37 PM »
FJM was excellent at the Olympia last night.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #980 on: December 15, 2018, 08:56:35 AM »
Michael Head and the Red Elastic Band (how do Evertonians cope with the name of Micks band I wonder), tonight at Central Hall.
Also looking forward to the totally different Toast Gang at Studio 2 Parr St on 28th December
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #981 on: December 17, 2018, 10:49:21 AM »
Quote from: moondog on December 15, 2018, 08:56:35 AM
Michael Head and the Red Elastic Band (how do Evertonians cope with the name of Micks band I wonder), tonight at Central Hall.
Also looking forward to the totally different Toast Gang at Studio 2 Parr St on 28th December

Saw photos from this on line, looked epic
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #982 on: December 17, 2018, 04:24:12 PM »
Quote from: moondog on December 15, 2018, 08:56:35 AM
Michael Head and the Red Elastic Band (how do Evertonians cope with the name of Micks band I wonder), tonight at Central Hall.

I went to this, it was boss. Mick on great form.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #983 on: December 22, 2018, 07:52:56 AM »
Cast tonight at Mountford Hall
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #984 on: December 23, 2018, 01:14:57 AM »
Cast were boss and it turned into a mini away day at the end.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #985 on: January 27, 2019, 11:48:50 PM »
The Wailers playing the same night as Bayern away. Bugger. Roy Harper at the Phil 2 days earlier. 30 years-ish after him playing the Lomax. Twisted.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #986 on: April 16, 2019, 12:34:48 PM »
Saw Art Garfunkel at the Philharmonic last night. Ive never been in there before, lovely little hall and a great evening.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #987 on: April 16, 2019, 11:07:37 PM »
Looking forward to seeing Idlewild on Friday evening - my first visit to Grand Central Hall.

Told Roddy after his solo gig in 2017 that he needed to bring the band back to Liverpool and be sure it wasn't just a Manchester gig on the next door.  Good man, Roddy.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #988 on: June 4, 2019, 11:22:56 PM »
Enjoyed the Manics' show at the Olympia last week.  The four massive singles aside, I expected it to be a tough album to carry off live but they did a cracking job.  Prologue to History was a welcome bonus inclusion, and If You Tolerate... a no-brainer to close the 'album portion' with.  Sweet Child 'O Mine was great fun.

Couldn't help but think the Olympia was a bit of a shambles though.  The queues were big right on opening time on Thursday night, but it took about 40 minutes before the queuing system was explained to visitors (with people finding out they were in the wrong queues and being left in awkward situations after having waited ages).  Inside, there was a single card machine on the go between the bars on the lower balcony and the measures being served were offensive.  The toilets were a show too, though thankfully nowhere near as bad as when I saw The Coral a few years back (the full-length urinals were blocked and literally overflowing & running over the step that night).

To look up and around inside, the Olympia is a beautiful venue and is exactly the size of venue I've felt that the City has needed for a good few years.  It's a source of some frustration that I find that I go to 2/3 Manchester-based gigs for every 1 in Liverpool (gigs of a size-able nature, anyway) - I'm aware that this s largely down to geographical accessibility, but it's disappointing to find a venue that feels so unloved compared to some of those in Manchester (off the top of my head, the Ritz, Albert Hall, and Academy have all been in a good way on recent visits).

Overall, I'm left feeling that the Olympia has just been re-opened without a moment's thought for renovation - it seems sadly neglected, and that belies its innate beauty.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #989 on: June 5, 2019, 01:06:23 PM »
Pete Wylie gig this Saturday. Saw him a couple of years ago. As good as when I first seen him in the eighties. And very funny banter.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #990 on: August 30, 2019, 08:52:19 AM »

Anyone headed to Fusion Presents at Sefton Park tonight ? Wasn't going to bother , but good lineup.

What is it with UK festivals and gigs about giving basic information ? Starts around 2pm but no gig times given from what I can see ? Probably because they want to sell you a gig guide with the times given that they should give you anyway !

Guarantees are shit facilities like not enough bogs , shit and overpriced bars , queues for everything , etc

Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #991 on: August 30, 2019, 09:30:38 AM »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on August 30, 2019, 08:52:19 AM
Anyone headed to Fusion Presents at Sefton Park tonight ? Wasn't going to bother , but good lineup.

What is it with UK festivals and gigs about giving basic information ? Starts around 2pm but no gig times given from what I can see ? Probably because they want to sell you a gig guide with the times given that they should give you anyway !

Guarantees are shit facilities like not enough bogs , shit and overpriced bars , queues for everything , etc



Yeah I'm going, not the biggest Kings of Leon fan but with the decent support acts it's was worth buying a ticket. Nice to have a big gig like this in Liverpool to attend as well.
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #992 on: August 30, 2019, 10:15:15 AM »
Quote from: John_P on August 30, 2019, 09:30:38 AM
Yeah I'm going, not the biggest Kings of Leon fan but with the decent support acts it's was worth buying a ticket. Nice to have a big gig like this in Liverpool to attend as well.

Same here , looking forward to the supports more , but suspect Kings of Leon may surprise me .

Especially looking forward to seeing The Bunnymen - been a while since I've seen them . Saw Franz Ferdinand a few weeks ago and they played a top quality gig .
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #993 on: August 30, 2019, 10:46:21 AM »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on August 30, 2019, 08:52:19 AM
What is it with UK festivals and gigs about giving basic information ? Starts around 2pm but no gig times given from what I can see ? Probably because they want to sell you a gig guide with the times given that they should give you anyway !
I generally find the bands' twitter of Facebook to be the best source of running times for gigs - especially the support bands' pages, they want to try and make sure people get there in time to see them!
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #994 on: August 30, 2019, 11:46:07 AM »
Full set times for Fusion Presents
Artist   Time
The Clockworks   2pm - 2:20pm
Sam Fender   2:35pm - 3:10pm
Circa Waves   3:25pm - 4:05pm
Jake Bugg   4:25pm - 5:10pm
Echo & the Bunnymen   5:35pm - 6:35pm
Franz Ferdinand   7pm - 8pm
Kings of Leon   8:30pm - 10:15pm
 
Re: The Liverpool Gig Thread
« Reply #995 on: Today at 09:20:21 PM »
https://www.livenation.co.uk/festival/utilita-live-from-the-drive-in-liverpool-tickets

Has anyone booked for this?  Tempted but it's a leap into the unknown!
