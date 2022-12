When those two got going, it was either comedy gold or incredible tales, but usually both of those things together.



I got on to this forum by randomly finding myself on the Auld arse thread one day. I probably read a hundred pages of it in one go, all the stories in there. Thats what I'm in it for, tales of the real days before all the crap we have now. Shanklyboy's bag of kittens. Their memories of the boys pen and away days. John Mac dishing out verbal smack downs to the kind of young internet whoppers that run this place now.