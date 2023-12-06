Slightly off topic, but what's happening with the Midland Pub, opposite Liverpool Central? It's had scaffold around it for months, presumably being renovated. But also the tarp says "open as usual", the doorways have been blocked by wooden boards the past few weeks.



Have they closed it temporarily for interior works, or did something suddenly happen that forced them to close, like running out of money? I know it's a bit of an old man's pub, but I certainly qualify for that now, and it's a decent little place in a good location.