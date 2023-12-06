« previous next »
Author Topic: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool  (Read 119530 times)

Offline carl123uk

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #360 on: December 6, 2023, 12:37:50 pm »
Quote from: sergeiNT1 on December  4, 2023, 11:02:16 pm
Thank you for the advice! I will definitely keep that in mind :)

Keep searching Twitter and tickets will definitely be available for this. Usually get hospitality about half the price the club charge
Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #361 on: March 14, 2024, 01:25:16 pm »
A friend of a friend is over from Greece next month - big Liverpool fan and wants to do a stadium tour.

I've offered to go with him and would ideally like to watch the game (Fulham on the 20th at 3pm) at a pub near the ground shortly after the tour has finished.

Have never been to a pub near the ground on a non-home matchday - any recommendations?

Also, what do we think the probability is of the time of the game being changed?
Online Craig S

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #362 on: March 14, 2024, 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: .adam on March 14, 2024, 01:25:16 pm
A friend of a friend is over from Greece next month - big Liverpool fan and wants to do a stadium tour.

I've offered to go with him and would ideally like to watch the game (Fulham on the 20th at 3pm) at a pub near the ground shortly after the tour has finished.

Have never been to a pub near the ground on a non-home matchday - any recommendations?

Also, what do we think the probability is of the time of the game being changed?

That could be the FA cup semi final date. Its also very likely we play on the Sunday anyway. Unless we mess up a 4 goal lead tonight.
Offline sheepfest

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #363 on: April 2, 2024, 11:19:14 am »
Was thinking of heading to Jürgen's on Brunswick St for the game on Sunday as can't be bothered with any blues again in the pub. Never been before but do you need to book a table or is there loads of standing?
Offline Jshooters

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #364 on: April 22, 2024, 07:14:13 pm »
Any recommendations near lime street? Coming back from London and will be getting in for just after 9 so wanted to watch the second half of the Derby before heading over the water
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #365 on: April 24, 2024, 12:23:19 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on April 22, 2024, 07:14:13 pm
Any recommendations near lime street? Coming back from London and will be getting in for just after 9 so wanted to watch the second half of the Derby before heading over the water

lime st central have a projector, install the greene king sport app for 10% off too

one of my fav pubs
Offline Jshooters

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #366 on: April 24, 2024, 02:45:37 pm »
Nice one mate
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #367 on: April 25, 2024, 10:43:52 am »
Slightly off topic, but what's happening with the Midland Pub, opposite Liverpool Central? It's had scaffold around it for months, presumably being renovated. But also the tarp says "open as usual", the doorways have been blocked by wooden boards the past few weeks.

Have they closed it temporarily for interior works, or did something suddenly happen that forced them to close, like running out of money? I know it's a bit of an old man's pub, but I certainly qualify for that now, and it's a decent little place in a good location.
Offline fridgepants

Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #368 on: May 18, 2024, 06:44:35 pm »
Any recommendations for pubs likely to be showing the Scotland v Finland friendly, or are we better off trying to stream iPlayer in our hotel? I realise it's pretty niche down here, but you never know..m
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #369 on: May 19, 2024, 11:27:15 am »
Quote from: fridgepants on May 18, 2024, 06:44:35 pm
Any recommendations for pubs likely to be showing the Scotland v Finland friendly, or are we better off trying to stream iPlayer in our hotel? I realise it's pretty niche down here, but you never know..m

Well, it's after the PL matches so you might have a chance

I bet you could ask a place, if it's quietish, to put it on. I've done with this Porto games in the Lime St Central, when nobody there seems arsed
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #370 on: November 3, 2024, 11:42:34 am »
Debating whether to go into town to watch the match on Saturday for that weird 8PM kick off thing. It has to revolve around food though, I was thinking of going for an early tea at Mr Chilli. Any pubs in that area worth a punt?
Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #371 on: November 3, 2024, 02:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on November  3, 2024, 11:42:34 am
Debating whether to go into town to watch the match on Saturday for that weird 8PM kick off thing. It has to revolve around food though, I was thinking of going for an early tea at Mr Chilli. Any pubs in that area worth a punt?

Pogues will have it on, just over the road.
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #372 on: November 3, 2024, 05:44:19 pm »
Quote from: gregor on November  3, 2024, 02:33:04 pm
Pogues will have it on, just over the road.

Ta, was actually thinking of a place I used to go to watch the match. Roscoe Arms just round the corner, on google its down as 'Permanently Closed'. Shame, used to get scouse at half time.
 :(
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #373 on: November 4, 2024, 11:04:41 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on November  3, 2024, 05:44:19 pm
Ta, was actually thinking of a place I used to go to watch the match. Roscoe Arms just round the corner, on google its down as 'Permanently Closed'. Shame, used to get scouse at half time.
 :(

It's something else now. They had a band on the only time I've been in, can't remember if they had TVs
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #374 on: November 4, 2024, 11:07:11 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on November  4, 2024, 11:04:41 am
It's something else now. They had a band on the only time I've been in, can't remember if they had TVs

Think thats closed down now too hasnt it?
Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #375 on: November 4, 2024, 11:33:06 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on November  4, 2024, 11:07:11 am
Think thats closed down now too hasnt it?

Has it? It was probably a fair while since I was in there. Was back seeing a few mates and ended up getting dragged along renshaw st
Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #376 on: November 4, 2024, 01:06:14 pm »
Danny Mac's Tavern apparently. It has reviews from about a month ago. Dunno, might find somewhere nearer the station as it's going to be a late finish.
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
Re: Pubs to watch the match in Liverpool
« Reply #377 on: Today at 11:47:41 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on April  2, 2024, 11:19:14 am
Was thinking of heading to Jürgen's on Brunswick St f

is this Arne's yet
