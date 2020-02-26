I met up with a mate who supports Chester, and we discussed the process of buying tickets
Mine came across almost as satirical
You pay for a membership which entitles you to enter a ballot to possibly win a chance to pay for a seat, oh also, it's got a dodgy queuing system and I've not been lucky in 3 years now, but the club send me emails about hospitality seats...
Yeah
The prices are shit
And the chances of getting them, worse than they should be
So you have to be 1) rich and 2) patient and 3) probably a little bit technical
As opposed to "walk up, first come first served, pay yer money" - I know that would be a logistical nightmare at our level, but surely there is some inbetween point