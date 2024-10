As opposed to "walk up, first come first served, pay yer money" - I know that would be a logistical nightmare at our level, but surely there is some inbetween point



Honestly wish I could transport you back to the days when you did that at Anfield Tone. You and every other supporter who tries but canít get tickets. It would blow your mind. Didnít realise how lucky we were. Some seasons/games meant getting there very early, and Man Utd and the derby meant queuing up for tickets at the ground on a given day before the game. But otherwise, roll up, join the queue, and in. Would love to see the club implement it for a section of the ground, maybe for just under 25s or 30s. Might be chaos like you say, but a proper feasibility study should be able to do it. Who knows. One day maybe.