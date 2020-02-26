« previous next »
Author Topic: AGAINST MOD£RN FOOTBALL: A Complaint against Premier League Ticket Prices  (Read 123505 times)

Re: AGAINST MOD£RN FOOTBALL: A Complaint against Premier League Ticket Prices
« Reply #120 on: February 26, 2020, 04:44:05 pm »
Link doesn't work I'm afraid...
Re: AGAINST MOD£RN FOOTBALL: A Complaint against Premier League Ticket Prices
« Reply #121 on: June 18, 2020, 01:31:48 pm »
Totally agree with you, Dave.

The ticket price issue is not only of Football bur these kind of issues are faced in other sports as well
the prices go high that normal people who love sports! are not comfortable to but tickets...
Thanks for raising this issue!
Re: AGAINST MOD£RN FOOTBALL: A Complaint against Premier League Ticket Prices
« Reply #122 on: September 4, 2020, 02:59:03 pm »
Good article from the FSA on how supporters will be denied seeing their teams on tv with the connivance of the PL.

https://thefsa.org.uk/news/top-flight-fans-message-to-premier-league-let-us-watch-our-teams/
Re: AGAINST MOD£RN FOOTBALL: A Complaint against Premier League Ticket Prices
« Reply #123 on: September 6, 2020, 09:27:28 am »
Strange protest against commercialisation of the game in Germany a couple of weeks back.  :D


https://www.dw.com/en/football-players-in-germany-go-naked-in-artist-protest/a-54590561
Re: AGAINST MOD£RN FOOTBALL: A Complaint against Premier League Ticket Prices
« Reply #124 on: October 5, 2020, 09:22:26 am »
I guess it is true, comercialization undermines a lot of sports. At the point where even athletes complain about it. Big competitions asking fot huge registration fees for em.
In football it translates especially in the tickets prices...
Re: AGAINST MOD£RN FOOTBALL: A Complaint against Premier League Ticket Prices
« Reply #125 on: September 13, 2024, 12:48:34 pm »
Absolutely agree with this opinion! Ticket prices in modern soccer have really reached absurd heights. Soccer used to be an affordable entertainment for all walks of life, but now it seems that the game has turned into an elitist show where only money and profit matter. And this, of course, takes its toll on fan loyalty. Many fans simply can't afford to attend matches as often as they used to. If the situation does not change, we risk losing the spirit of real soccer culture, because new generations will not be able to support their teams as actively.
Re: AGAINST MOD£RN FOOTBALL: A Complaint against Premier League Ticket Prices
« Reply #126 on: Today at 11:14:00 am »
I met up with a mate who supports Chester, and we discussed the process of buying tickets

Mine came across almost as satirical

You pay for a membership which entitles you to enter a ballot to possibly win a chance to pay for a seat, oh also, it's got a dodgy queuing system and I've not been lucky in 3 years now, but the club send me emails about hospitality seats...

Yeah

The prices are shit

And the chances of getting them, worse than they should be

So you have to be 1) rich and 2) patient and 3) probably a little bit technical

As opposed to "walk up, first come first served, pay yer money" - I know that would be a logistical nightmare at our level, but surely there is some inbetween point
