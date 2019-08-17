« previous next »
Andy Carroll

Offline stoa

Re: Andy Carroll
August 17, 2019, 06:37:49 pm
Offline Chakan

Re: Andy Carroll
August 17, 2019, 06:38:45 pm
Has he played a game yet?
Offline Zlen

Re: Andy Carroll
August 17, 2019, 06:52:27 pm
Quote from: Chakan on August 17, 2019, 06:38:45 pm
Has he played a game yet?

Since he left Liverpool?
Dont think so.
Offline Chakan

Re: Andy Carroll
August 17, 2019, 06:53:24 pm
Quote from: Zlen on August 17, 2019, 06:52:27 pm
Since he left Liverpool?
Dont think so.

Money well spent Newcastle
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Andy Carroll
August 18, 2019, 10:11:34 am
Gérard Houllier told RMC of an anecdote from his time as Liverpool manager, convincing central defender Jamie Carragher of lifestyle changes.

One day I was speaking with Jamie Carragher and I said to him do you like football? He said to me: of course. I said well you know that you will be finished at 25 or 26. He said: what? I said now you feel like you can go out, drink. But at 25 you will start to have physical problems, slight muscular things, etc. If you love football and you want to play until you are 35, I suggest this (a different lifestyle). Of course it is tempting because you have money and are well-known. I said to him: instead of going to a nightclub at 25 you could buy one at 35. That stayed with him.

THat should be imprinted on every wayward footballer
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Andy Carroll
August 19, 2019, 06:49:29 pm
Strangely enough would have suited Everton perfectly, something about that club that suits a big guy, even these days. Would have been a hero at Goodison, especially with Ferguson as a mentor.

Always wanted him to do well and came close to saving Kenny's job with that last half hour at Wembley. But for Cech may have been a legend.


https://xcancel.com/i/status/1085285577027665921

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ULlhhfWJ3M8

City double also

https://www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/581302792350775/
Offline JoeCole

Re: Andy Carroll
August 19, 2019, 07:02:15 pm
Quote
And Carroll, who returned to boyhood club Newcastle this summer, has reiterated how he had to Google some of his new team-mates on the way down to signing on the dotted line at Anfield.

When I was last here (in Newcastle), Id go home, mess about with my mates, play football, go out, whatever, but Id never watch football, I never knew any players," he said, speaking to the official Newcastle United website.

When I was in the helicopter down to Liverpool, I was like, I know Stevie G, I know Carragher... who else?. My agent at the time had to tell me, and I would get it on Google and find out the team.

Its bad because its Liverpool players, but its not disrespectful  I just literally didnt watch football, so I didnt know."

Carroll arrived at Liverpool on the same deadline day as Luis Suarez joined and Fernando Torres left for Chelsea in a £50m move.

And he recalled: "It was mad. I was in the gym on the bike doing some work and it came up on Sky Sports News  £20m rejected, £25m rejected, £30m rejected.

"Everyones coming in saying, whats happening?, and I was like, basically, Im not going anywhere, Ive got a new contract here.

"And then suddenly it was, go and see the gaffer. Next thing I knew I was in a helicopter to Liverpool.

I was happy, just about to sign a new deal, and then gone. Id just bought a house, Id just got a cat. It was in the house, and I never went back to the house  I left in the helicopter and my brother had to have the cat!

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/andy-carroll-makes-fresh-admission-16781343
Offline CraigDS

Re: Andy Carroll
August 20, 2019, 07:35:12 pm
Don't blame him, I'd have had to search who the likes of Poulsen and Konchesky were.
Offline newterp

Re: Andy Carroll
August 20, 2019, 09:29:46 pm
Is he sober yet?
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Andy Carroll
August 21, 2019, 02:39:00 pm
Forget about being sober, I just don't think he's playing with a full deck.
Offline pathetic

Re: Andy Carroll
August 21, 2019, 02:50:53 pm
I actually quite liked Carroll. I remember seeing him for Newcastle in those six months in the premiership and he was amazing. So dominant in the air and strong. He wasn't that bad for us too. Pity he got hampered by injuries.
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: Andy Carroll
August 21, 2019, 03:47:23 pm
Quote from: pathetic on August 21, 2019, 02:50:53 pm
I actually quite liked Carroll. I remember seeing him for Newcastle in those six months in the premiership and he was amazing. So dominant in the air and strong. He wasn't that bad for us too. Pity he got hampered by injuries.
Apart from the return of Kenny, the signing of Suarez and the league cup win. Those were dark times for Liverpool with regards to the squad.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Andy Carroll
August 21, 2019, 04:41:54 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 20, 2019, 07:35:12 pm
Don't blame him, I'd have had to search who the likes of Poulsen and Konchesky were.

Or just could have asked his Mum...
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Andy Carroll
August 21, 2019, 11:38:17 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on August 21, 2019, 03:47:23 pm
Apart from the return of Kenny, the signing of Suarez and the league cup win. Those were dark times for Liverpool with regards to the squad.

To be fair, Reina, Johnson, Skrtel, Agger, Gerrard, Carragher, Henderson, Suarez, Kuyt, Maxi not too shabby plus a few lessers added, which was the problem really

might not be up to current requirements but I'd take it over the Souness or Hodgson squads, the really dark days.

In theory Charlie Adam corners and Stuart Downing delivering balls into Carroll with Suarez sniffing about seems like a potential recipe. Downing forgot how to cross and Charlie had peaked before he came here. Not really a Liverpool style either, more of an Everton.

Offline Simplexity

Re: Andy Carroll
August 22, 2019, 10:38:03 pm
Quote from: pathetic on August 21, 2019, 02:50:53 pm
I actually quite liked Carroll. I remember seeing him for Newcastle in those six months in the premiership and he was amazing. So dominant in the air and strong. He wasn't that bad for us too. Pity he got hampered by injuries.

Carroll had about 5 decent games for us, he was absolutely horrendous outside of that, not that one can blame him that much, he was in an out of the team perpetually his one full season with us which made it impossible for him to get any sort of rythm going.
Offline Fortneef

Re: Andy Carroll
November 11, 2019, 04:16:08 pm
Carroll was a ludicrous signing, because even if he'd cleaned up and kept fit, a Big Lad  like that is only suitable to be a Plan B for a top-4 club.


PS if you disagree, you have to take Benteke back.
Offline Adeemo

Re: Andy Carroll
November 11, 2019, 04:19:54 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on November 11, 2019, 04:16:08 pm
Carroll was a ludicrous signing, because even if he'd cleaned up and kept fit, a Big Lad  like that is only suitable to be a Plan B for a top-4 club.


PS if you disagree, you have to take Benteke back.

Drogba? Because that's the sort of player I guess they envisioned Carroll developing into.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Andy Carroll
November 11, 2019, 07:39:19 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on November 11, 2019, 04:16:08 pm
Carroll was a ludicrous signing, because even if he'd cleaned up and kept fit, a Big Lad  like that is only suitable to be a Plan B for a top-4 club.


PS if you disagree, you have to take Benteke back.
In hindsight it was a bit of an odd signing for a club like ours..

But when you view the signing in the context of the spin below, it seemed like a master-stroke at the time:

Carroll was bought because he was a dominant striker in form, banging in headers for fun.
We also bought his supply line in Downing and Henderson who would ensure he continued to bang those headers in for fun.
Aaand to top it all off, we also bought a cheeky, little striker called Luis Suarez who would profit from the big man's knock downs and flick-ons.
Oh yeah, and we also had deadball specialist Charlie Adam to further increase the opportunities for Carroll to be supplied with decent balls to bang in for fun.
What's there not to like?
Sounded like a plan.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: Andy Carroll
December 7, 2019, 11:58:50 am
"Steve Bruce says Andy Carroll would have made a 'world-class centre-half'"

to be honest he's not wrong. Maybe not world-class but probably would have had a better career than a striker.
Offline newterp

Re: Andy Carroll
December 8, 2019, 01:23:44 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on December  7, 2019, 11:58:50 am
"Steve Bruce says Andy Carroll would have made a 'world-class centre-half'"

to be honest he's not wrong. Maybe not world-class but probably would have had a better career than a striker.

Not if you played a high line.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Andy Carroll
December 9, 2019, 11:52:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on December  8, 2019, 01:23:44 am
Not if you played a high line.
cos he was slow to turn n run?
Offline newterp

Re: Andy Carroll
December 10, 2019, 02:43:58 am
Or just slow in general
Offline paulrazor

Re: Andy Carroll
December 10, 2019, 09:50:06 am
belter of a cross for Shelveys goal (think it was Shelvey)
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Andy Carroll
December 16, 2019, 12:03:57 pm
Wonder if his injuries will clear up now that he's back with a club he actually wants to play for?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Andy Carroll
December 16, 2019, 05:43:53 pm
He's got a decent left foot for a big lump.

Strange player was/is Carroll.  The injuries and mentality have definitely held him back to.
Offline Party Phil

Re: Andy Carroll
September 18, 2024, 07:53:48 pm
Carroll joins Bordeaux in French fourth tier - https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c5y3xze0jw2o

How the mighty have fallen. I remember us playing Bordeaux in the CL on the way to Athens in 2006-07 and in the EL on the route to Basel in 2015-16.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Andy Carroll
September 19, 2024, 12:28:35 am
To be fair, he's 36 just after christmas, most 36 year olds have packed in all together
Offline paulrazor

Re: Andy Carroll
September 19, 2024, 08:50:31 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 19, 2024, 12:28:35 am
To be fair, he's 36 just after christmas, most 36 year olds have packed in all together
I would say he has probably lost a yard of pace but you cant lose what you never had
Offline KC7

Re: Andy Carroll
September 21, 2024, 09:49:14 pm
Quote from: Fortneef on November 11, 2019, 04:16:08 pm
Carroll was a ludicrous signing, because even if he'd cleaned up and kept fit, a Big Lad  like that is only suitable to be a Plan B for a top-4 club.


PS if you disagree, you have to take Benteke back.

Remember being devastated when he signed. Probably the only time that's ever happened with a player.

Was relieved every time a bid was rejected (think we went in four times with 5m added each time) followed by please no more bids.

Carroll meant one thing and one thing only, going direct. And the signing of Downing meant crosses being swung into the box.

Kenny thought it was still the 90s with Ripley/Wilcox providing Sutton. The game had moved on from that.

There were still target men, Drogba being the prime example, but mobile target men who could run the channels. Carroll was a big Dunc copy, and the Ev with Dunc could only play one way.

Sometimes a signing dictates the way a team will play, and Carroll was one such player. The worst signing United made post Fergie was Fellaini, as that cumbersome yard dog in midfield meant they were going to be dreadful in possession, and play in a more direct style (think they still have the record number of crosses in one game with around 85 against Fulham in that 2-2 draw at home when Moysie did that arm waving celebration to the crowd).

Carroll wasn't terrible on the floor, and he did have some good finishes, but his limited style and mobility was all wrong for a team that aspired to be successful. His aerial ability did provide the odd quality moment (winners against Blackburn and Everton), but he was as close to a guaranteed failure for us before he'd kicked a ball that I can recall.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Andy Carroll
September 22, 2024, 09:19:12 pm
Quote from: Party Phil on September 18, 2024, 07:53:48 pm
Carroll joins Bordeaux in French fourth tier - https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/c5y3xze0jw2o

How the mighty have fallen. I remember us playing Bordeaux in the CL on the way to Athens in 2006-07 and in the EL on the route to Basel in 2015-16.

Quote
Carroll, 35, has dropped two divisions in France's football pyramid, despite playing in all four of Amiens' Ligue 2 matches this term.

He scored four goals in 35 appearances since joining the club in September 2023 on a free transfer from Reading.

In a statement, Bordeaux said: "His size, his goal-scoring talent and his fighting spirit will certainly help the Navy and White this season.

"We can't wait to see him on the pitch!"

Six-time Ligue 1 winners Bordeaux surrendered their status as a professional club in July after being relegated out of Ligue 2 down to Championnat National 2 due to bankruptcy.
Offline LiamG

Re: Andy Carroll
September 23, 2024, 08:00:51 am
Scored two yesterday as well
Offline bradders1011

Re: Andy Carroll
September 23, 2024, 10:05:09 am
It's a shame, because he was a Petr Cech worldy away from having a cup final named after him.
Offline rowan_d

Re: Andy Carroll
September 23, 2024, 04:25:46 pm
He is fucking massive now. Felt like in his time here he only looked fully fit and lean in about 20% of his time on the pitch and he was a very good player when that was the case. Anything less than that though and he was really cumbersome and clumsy, not sure how much of that was down to his professionalism which was badly lacking by all accounts.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Andy Carroll
September 26, 2024, 09:58:05 pm
Scored twice on his debut including an 88 minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw. A towering header.

Apparently earning 3500 euros a month.
Offline Jm55

Re: Andy Carroll
Yesterday at 08:20:31 pm
His latest comments on his current salary just show how divorced from reality some footballers are.

Hes on about £3,500 a month apparently, more than the average salary and his job is to play footy, in Bordeaux, which is really nice.

Hes now come out and told the world how that job apparently costs him money and how its not about the money, I dont necessarily doubt that either of those things are true, but if it costs him money thats because of his own lifestyle choices as the majority of people living in Bordeaux will be on less than that.

For most of us we earn a similar amount or less than what he earns; we do it to keep the lights on, pay the mortgage etc, hes in the fortunate enough position to do it for the love of it and gets to play footy in France and hes telling the world how his job costs him money.

Genuinely dont think he means any malice or anything else by it but it just shows how out of touch some footballers are.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Andy Carroll
Today at 12:32:39 am
To be honest, its even costing me money to come and play for Bordeaux but Im playing football and I am simply happy to be playing football. I want to be a part of this clubs history and to be frank, it wasnt a question of money. In my career, its never been a question of money,

I don't think there's much wrong with that, I agree with you about footballers in general (remember Ashley Cole), but £35k a year (that's what 3.5k euros a month is) is not a great sum (but not poor either). He's got money in the bank so he won't starve.

At £35k, half the population will be earning less, the other half more (the median salary is £35k), the average salary is £42k.
Just to contrast, Raheem Sterling is on £18.2m a year
Online GreatEx

Re: Andy Carroll
Today at 03:52:10 am
It still makes me laugh (because it's either that or cry) to think we bought Suarez to feed on Carroll's knock-downs from Downing's crosses. Nevertheless, I think it's cool that at age 36 (or whatever) he's playing abroad for the love of the game. If you'd asked me back in his Liverpool days what he'd be doing in 2024 I'd have said something involving throwing up in a Greggs.
