Carroll was a ludicrous signing, because even if he'd cleaned up and kept fit, a Big Lad like that is only suitable to be a Plan B for a top-4 club.





PS if you disagree, you have to take Benteke back.



Remember being devastated when he signed. Probably the only time that's ever happened with a player.Was relieved every time a bid was rejected (think we went in four times with 5m added each time) followed by please no more bids.Carroll meant one thing and one thing only, going direct. And the signing of Downing meant crosses being swung into the box.Kenny thought it was still the 90s with Ripley/Wilcox providing Sutton. The game had moved on from that.There were still target men, Drogba being the prime example, but mobile target men who could run the channels. Carroll was a big Dunc copy, and the Ev with Dunc could only play one way.Sometimes a signing dictates the way a team will play, and Carroll was one such player. The worst signing United made post Fergie was Fellaini, as that cumbersome yard dog in midfield meant they were going to be dreadful in possession, and play in a more direct style (think they still have the record number of crosses in one game with around 85 against Fulham in that 2-2 draw at home when Moysie did that arm waving celebration to the crowd).Carroll wasn't terrible on the floor, and he did have some good finishes, but his limited style and mobility was all wrong for a team that aspired to be successful. His aerial ability did provide the odd quality moment (winners against Blackburn and Everton), but he was as close to a guaranteed failure for us before he'd kicked a ball that I can recall.