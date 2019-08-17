Gérard Houllier told RMC of an anecdote from his time as Liverpool manager, convincing central defender Jamie Carragher of lifestyle changes.



One day I was speaking with Jamie Carragher and I said to him do you like football? He said to me: of course. I said well you know that you will be finished at 25 or 26. He said: what? I said now you feel like you can go out, drink. But at 25 you will start to have physical problems, slight muscular things, etc. If you love football and you want to play until you are 35, I suggest this (a different lifestyle). Of course it is tempting because you have money and are well-known. I said to him: instead of going to a nightclub at 25 you could buy one at 35. That stayed with him.



THat should be imprinted on every wayward footballer