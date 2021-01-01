« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any vinyl junkies out there....?  (Read 50671 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,211
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #640 on: Today at 01:22:19 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:06:15 am
So take it ya ended up gerrin a turntable Chak? What ya get mate?

Yup ended getting one of these.

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB-BK... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089T77WK2?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share

Goes well with my Bluetooth headphones.

Plus it was on sale.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,681
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #641 on: Today at 01:31:42 am »
Ive got 2 Audio Technicas Mate :D

'The Sound Burger'

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Gjx-ehHSOMI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Gjx-ehHSOMI</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,211
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #642 on: Today at 01:35:25 am »
Nice! Looks very interesting that!
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,681
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #643 on: Today at 01:36:43 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:35:25 am
Nice! Looks very interesting that!
My Mum bought me my first 1 for aboot 2 quid on a car boot. I got my second for around the same i think. You can buy one now broke for £300

Fuck knows what they go for working
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,211
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #644 on: Today at 01:47:49 am »
Ok so recent pick ups for me..

Natalie Cole- Unforgettable  2LP
Credence Clearwater Revival - Chronicle 2LP
Pantera 1999-2000 A decade of Domination 2LP
Led Zepplin - Led Zepplin
Fleetwood Mac - Rumours
Juluka - Stand your Ground
Cat Stevens - Back to Earth
Cat Stevens - Teaser and the Firecat
Cat Stevens -  Greatest Hits
Paul Simon - Still Crazy after all these years
Deep Purple - Fireball
Chicago -  Chicago 2LP
Ray Charles - Invites you to listen
Eagles - Their Greatest Hits
Kansas - Point of know return
Boston - Don't look back
Coltrane Plays the blues.
Roger Waters - Pros and Cons of Hitchhiking
Neil Diamond - The Jazz Singer
Alice Cooper - Greatest Hits
Bobby McFerrin - The Voice
Billy Joel = Glass Houses
Los Lobos - By the light of the moon
Santana - Santana
Santana- Welcome
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,211
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #645 on: Today at 01:48:43 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:36:43 am
My Mum bought me my first 1 for aboot 2 quid on a car boot. I got my second for around the same i think. You can buy one now broke for £300

Fuck knows what they go for working

Wow that's a mint! Yeah no idea what a working one would go for!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 