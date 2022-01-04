« previous next »
Author Topic: Any vinyl junkies out there....?  (Read 40265 times)

Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #520 on: January 4, 2022, 07:53:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January  4, 2022, 01:04:14 pm
It's good to be back mate.

I'm not sure which ones he's looking at, I leave those decisions to him.  All I know is they're 4 channel ones so that we've got the vinyl decks and hard drive/memory stick connected.

We got the house on Anglesey.  Totally isolated so we can play our music as loud as we want, at any time of the day or night.

We've not had our decks set up for about 10yrs now, we've just used mp3s, CDs and things like Spotify.

I can't wait, though a bit scared that I'll have forgotten what to do 🤦
Ypull be sound ya daft apeth. If you want to control mp3s etc with ya vinyl decks Youll most likely have to pay that bit extra to be able to play vinyl on ya controller. The DVS software is usually a bit more then you have to buy the time coded vinyls. If its just vinyl mixing along with the mp3s just go through the other channels (3 & 4) and you should be sound. Most of the cheaper ones dont give you any extra ins an outs which is shite.

Get yaself a soundcloud and throw ya mixes up or on mixcloud or something ;)

Nice one about the house. haha itll be rockin
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #521 on: January 4, 2022, 08:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on January  4, 2022, 07:53:35 pm
Ypull be sound ya daft apeth. If you want to control mp3s etc with ya vinyl decks Youll most likely have to pay that bit extra to be able to play vinyl on ya controller. The DVS software is usually a bit more then you have to buy the time coded vinyls. If its just vinyl mixing along with the mp3s just go through the other channels (3 & 4) and you should be sound. Most of the cheaper ones dont give you any extra ins an outs which is shite.

Get yaself a soundcloud and throw ya mixes up or on mixcloud or something ;)

Nice one about the house. haha itll be rockin

Yeah that's how we'll do it mate, keep it simple like me 😂

Not sure about sharing mixes, they only sound decent in my head and absolutely terrible listening back to them 🙄
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:12:14 am »
Quote from: reddebs on January  4, 2022, 08:40:44 pm
Yeah that's how we'll do it mate, keep it simple like me 😂

Not sure about sharing mixes, they only sound decent in my head and absolutely terrible listening back to them 🙄
haha So, how long you been mixing? Are you a novice are ya?
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 12:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:12:14 am
haha So, how long you been mixing? Are you a novice are ya?

Not long really mate, I started in 2002 when I met Paul but he'd been mixing for years. 

I'm still very much a novice but he's really good and can mix pretty much anything whereas I just like to play a few tunes 😁

I have missed it though and I'm excited to go through my vinyl again.  It's been locked away in flight cases for over a decade.

In fact that's given me an idea for my next DIY project.  Build some shelving to house all our vinyl 👍
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 04:33:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:35:41 pm
Not long really mate, I started in 2002 when I met Paul but he'd been mixing for years. 

I'm still very much a novice but he's really good and can mix pretty much anything whereas I just like to play a few tunes 😁

I have missed it though and I'm excited to go through my vinyl again.  It's been locked away in flight cases for over a decade.

In fact that's given me an idea for my next DIY project.  Build some shelving to house all our vinyl 👍
If ya go down the buying route,Kallax are ya best bet from IKEA. Struggled for years to find anything decent. Easy to assemble etc and solid. Ive got loads of em.

 Glad its all coming together for ya. The house an everything. Well in .

Something dead relaxing about mixing isnt there once you get the hang of it?

i got a new OMNITRONIC 4 Channel Rotary Mixer last week. Turns up new years eve. Pretty much knackered straight out the box. Brand new it was. Waiting on the company to get bck in touch

Making loadsa noise an no sound from headphones. Was gorgeous sounding up until that point. Dead cushioned velvet sound like no mixer id had before. Ive loads (Digital and anolog) This was easily the best sounding

E2-E46835-C91-F-437-D-9336-87-DFFE70-D668" border="0
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 05:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 04:33:16 pm
If ya go down the buying route,Kallax are ya best bet from IKEA. Struggled for years to find anything decent. Easy to assemble etc and solid. Ive got loads of em.

 Glad its all coming together for ya. The house an everything. Well in .

Something dead relaxing about mixing isnt there once you get the hang of it?

i got a new OMNITRONIC 4 Channel Rotary Mixer last week. Turns up new years eve. Pretty much knackered straight out the box. Brand new it was. Waiting on the company to get bck in touch

Making loadsa noise an no sound from headphones. Was gorgeous sounding up until that point. Dead cushioned velvet sound like no mixer id had before. Ive loads (Digital and anolog) This was easily the best sounding

E2-E46835-C91-F-437-D-9336-87-DFFE70-D668" border="0

That looks a beaut so how annoying it's not working properly.

I've no idea if ours still works it's that long since we used it and they're obsolete now so no chance of getting parts.

I'll have a look at those kallax thanks, if nothing else it'll give me a template to work from 👍
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #526 on: Today at 09:10:39 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:12:08 pm
That looks a beaut so how annoying it's not working properly.

I've no idea if ours still works it's that long since we used it and they're obsolete now so no chance of getting parts.

I'll have a look at those kallax thanks, if nothing else it'll give me a template to work from 👍
Youll be surprised at the parts you can get on eBay for discontinued mixers. Yeah, its annoying but they got intouch late yesterday and agreed to take it back and replace so thats good
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #527 on: Today at 12:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:10:39 am
Youll be surprised at the parts you can get on eBay for discontinued mixers. Yeah, its annoying but they got intouch late yesterday and agreed to take it back and replace so thats good

That's good news then mate.

Not sure about parts for ours as I was planning on buying Paul a table for all our gear and needed the measurements for the mixer to make sure everything would fit but couldn't find anything when I googled it.

There were a few ads selling for parts but the most recent I could find were from 2005/6.

I've still got an old DJMag somewhere as I contacted them about getting some repairs done years ago and they featured the letter with the contact details of the guy who made them.

It's an Intimidation Don if you've ever heard of them.
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #528 on: Today at 01:03:17 pm »
Found and bought Lana Del Rey's 'Norman Fucking Rockwell' double LP.
Can't wait for it to arrive.

Quite enjoying this hunt for 'dear to me for whatever reason' albums.
Only about 200 to go until I cover my base. :D

Desperately resisting the urge not to start looking for better speakers.
