brian eno is a celebrated musician, composer, and record producer who is best known for coining the term ambient music. a self-described non-musician, he has been named as one of the most influential and innovative figures of contemporary music, contributing to the industry with his unique conceptual approaches and recording techniques.but eno is also a celebrated visual artist, exhibiting multiple works all around the globe since the 1970s. drawing inspiration from james turrells works, mondrian, suprematism, and early-20th-century russian avant-gard, his extensive oeuvre continuously explores the potential of light. for his latest venture, the british creative has collaborated with londons paul stolper gallery, to develop a limited run of psychedelic, color-changing LED turntables.the turntable has lighting mechanisms integrated into both its base and platter, leading to a free flow of unique LED color combinations as the music plays.the light from it was tangible as if caught in a cloud of vapor, eno explained upon first seeing the finished product. we sat watching for ages, transfixed by this totally new experience of light as a physical presence.released in a limited edition run of 50 units, the turntable takes shape as a psychedelic combination of sound and vision. each piece comes signed by the legendary record producer himself, along with its batch number engraved on the back. the units are available for purchase through enquiries on the paul stopler gallery website (find more here).project info:name: turntable, 2021artist: brian enoin collaboration with: paul stolper gallerymaterials: acrylic, LED lightsdimensions: 420mm x 420mm x 76mm case on 16mm feet with an 18mm clear platter, total height from top of platter to base 110mm