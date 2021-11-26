« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: Any vinyl junkies out there....?  (Read 39921 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #480 on: November 26, 2021, 05:43:39 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on November 26, 2021, 05:19:22 pm
Ordered, thanks 🙏
Bet ya made up youve saved a few quid so youll be able get that Gary Barlow Christmas album youve been saving up for n all
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #481 on: November 26, 2021, 05:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 26, 2021, 05:43:39 pm
Bet ya made up youve saved a few quid so youll be able get that Gary Barlow Christmas album youve been saving up for n all

Maybe  ;D
Logged

Offline Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #482 on: November 26, 2021, 06:52:31 pm »
I collect a bit of vinyl still but mainly early 90's dance tunes - from my hey day.  Normally buy from Discogs.

What I am looking for is the wrong meeting boxset by two lone swordsmen. In truth it's not for the music but I was a big fan of Weatherall early 90's and want the signed print in there to put up in the record room. There is one going on Discogs for about £500 but seems a bit excessive.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #483 on: November 26, 2021, 07:47:11 pm »
Just got these over the last week

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Edition 3XLP. Package design by Alan Hynes. Pressed on 3x 180 Gram Colored Vinyl. Pressed at RTI. Housed in an interactive, accordion style package with die-cut elements, and perforated easel. Package printed and constructed at Stoughton Printing.


Wizardof-Oz-F-1024x" border="0

Wizardof-Oz-C-1024x" border="0


Wizardof-Oz-B-1024x" border="0


Wizardof-Oz-K-1024x" border="0



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6OtOew0Ceak&amp;ab_channel=Mondo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6OtOew0Ceak&amp;ab_channel=Mondo</a>

Trading Places - Music from the Motion Picture LP - Dollar Bill Split Vinyl
[img width= height= alt=ETR122-Trading-Places-COVER-300dpi-1024x" border="0]https://i.ibb.co/F76mFw2/ETR122-Trading-Places-COVER-300dpi-1024x.jpg[/img]


Trading-Places-B-1024x" border="0


Trading-Places-C-1024x" border="0


[img width= height= alt=ETR122-Trading-Places-BACKSIDE-300dpi-1024x" border="0]https://i.ibb.co/TYc0xBx/ETR122-Trading-Places-BACKSIDE-300dpi-1024x.jpg[/img]
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #484 on: November 27, 2021, 06:07:25 pm »
Just got hold of a The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou Soundtrack RSD release on Cerulean Blue Vinyl LPx2


First time its been released on Vinyl.


8-EF710-B9-FF3-B-425-C-A4-C7-28-B406190-DC0" border="0

40-E66-AC5-C7-AB-48-B4-96-BC-CC872-E75344-C" border="0


6-B966940-C3-BE-4441-96-C0-3606823-DC5-B0" border="0

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Q8kpYNvtN9E&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Q8kpYNvtN9E&amp;feature=share</a>
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #485 on: November 28, 2021, 11:33:03 am »
Just got a copy of 'Magic Sam Blues Band - West Side Soul'

s-l400" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #486 on: December 15, 2021, 07:55:24 pm »
Brian Eno develops limited run of color-changing LED turntables

BRIAN ENO UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION TURNTABLES

paulstolper-brian-eno-turntable-2021-1" border="0

brian-eno-turntable-3-thumb-960xauto-141339" border="0


 

brian eno is a celebrated musician, composer, and record producer who is best known for coining the term ambient music. a self-described non-musician, he has been named as one of the most influential and innovative figures of contemporary music, contributing to the industry with his unique conceptual approaches and recording techniques.

 

but eno is also a celebrated visual artist, exhibiting multiple works all around the globe since the 1970s. drawing inspiration from james turrells works, mondrian, suprematism, and early-20th-century russian avant-gard, his extensive oeuvre continuously explores the potential of light. for his latest venture, the british creative has collaborated with londons paul stolper gallery, to develop a limited run of psychedelic, color-changing LED turntables.

paulstolper-brian-eno-turntable-2021-5" border="0

A FREE FLOW OF MUSIC AND LED COLOR COMBINATIONS
 

the turntable has lighting mechanisms integrated into both its base and platter, leading to a free flow of unique LED color combinations as the music plays.the light from it was tangible as if caught in a cloud of vapor, eno explained upon first seeing the finished product. we sat watching for ages, transfixed by this totally new experience of light as a physical presence.

 

released in a limited edition run of 50 units, the turntable takes shape as a psychedelic combination of sound and vision. each piece comes signed by the legendary record producer himself, along with its batch number engraved on the back. the units are available for purchase through enquiries on the paul stopler gallery website (find more here).

project info:

 

 

name: turntable, 2021

artist: brian eno

in collaboration with: paul stolper gallery
materials: acrylic, LED lights
dimensions: 420mm x 420mm x 76mm case on 16mm feet with an 18mm clear platter, total height from top of platter to base 110mm

https://www.designboom.com/art/brian-eno-limited-edition-color-changing-turntables-12-14-2021/

paulstolper-brian-eno-turntable-2021-3-0" border="0

landpaulstolper-brian-eno-turntable-2021" border="0

brian-eno-turntable-1-thumb-960xauto-141338" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #487 on: December 16, 2021, 10:17:47 am »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #488 on: December 16, 2021, 10:38:35 am »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 15, 2021, 07:55:24 pm
Brian Eno develops limited run of color-changing LED turntables



These are beautiful. Love them.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #489 on: December 16, 2021, 10:56:38 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on December 16, 2021, 10:38:35 am

These are beautiful. Love them.
Arent they?  :)

Waiting on an email or phone call to do with em . If theyre not stupid prices thinking of getting one
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #490 on: December 16, 2021, 11:05:43 am »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 16, 2021, 10:56:38 am
Arent they?  :)

Waiting on an email or phone call to do with em . If theyre not stupid prices thinking of getting one

No way! Let me know how you get on. Hope you get one, but the Eno nuts are devoted bunch. Hopefully It's a set price and not a bidding war. Fingers, legs - everything crossed you get one. 

They are absolutely gorgeous.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #491 on: December 16, 2021, 11:11:39 am »
Quote from: Chip Evans on December 16, 2021, 11:05:43 am
No way! Let me know how you get on. Hope you get one, but the Eno nuts are devoted bunch. Hopefully It's a set price and not a bidding war. Fingers, legs - everything crossed you get one. 

They are absolutely gorgeous.
Yeah, will do. Gorra feeling theyre gonna cost an absolute fortune. Think its a set price to be honest. Not paying stupid money like (Got enough record players) but itd be a nice piece to have. From the sounds of it I think they might do another load after the initial run
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #492 on: December 16, 2021, 11:55:29 am »
Pre ordered



Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You


C5-AC0-F89-FB9-D-4-E3-E-9278-B1752-A431-C04" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #493 on: December 16, 2021, 05:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on December 16, 2021, 11:05:43 am
No way! Let me know how you get on. Hope you get one, but the Eno nuts are devoted bunch. Hopefully It's a set price and not a bidding war. Fingers, legs - everything crossed you get one. 

They are absolutely gorgeous.
Haha mate :lmao :lmao

20 grand ;D

Did not fuckin expect that.Fuck that for a laugh

https://www.synthtopia.com/content/2021/12/15/brian-eno-turntable-looks-amazing-costs-20k/
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #494 on: December 22, 2021, 06:54:33 am »
Just picked up

LOW - HEY WHAT (Crystal Clear Vinyl)
Ataxia {John Frusciante} - Automatic Writing (Deep Red Vinyl)
Emma Ruth Rundle - Some Heavy Ocean (Splatter Vinyl Re-issue)
Hardal - Nasıl? Ne Zaman? LP
Gay Poppers - I Want To Know / I've Got It (7", Single, RE)

Pre ordered the new Jack White album for April
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #495 on: December 22, 2021, 09:52:18 am »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 16, 2021, 05:09:11 pm
Haha mate :lmao :lmao

20 grand ;D

Did not fuckin expect that.Fuck that for a laugh

https://www.synthtopia.com/content/2021/12/15/brian-eno-turntable-looks-amazing-costs-20k/

 :lmao - yeah, fuck that. Thanks but no thanks, Bri Bri. Some lad in China will have them out in January for 200 blips. 

Imagine the heads on the people who end up actually getting one.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #496 on: December 22, 2021, 10:24:52 am »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 22, 2021, 06:54:33 am
Just picked up

LOW - HEY WHAT (Crystal Clear Vinyl)
Ataxia {John Frusciante} - Automatic Writing (Deep Red Vinyl)
Emma Ruth Rundle - Some Heavy Ocean (Splatter Vinyl Re-issue)
Hardal - Nasıl? Ne Zaman? LP
Gay Poppers - I Want To Know / I've Got It (7", Single, RE)

Pre ordered the new Jack White album for April


Hate clear vinyl...cant see the fucking tracks...
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #497 on: December 22, 2021, 12:55:35 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on December 22, 2021, 10:24:52 am
Hate clear vinyl...cant see the fucking tracks...
know what ya mean. Apparently its the best for sound an all, though.

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #498 on: December 22, 2021, 12:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Chip Evans on December 22, 2021, 09:52:18 am
:lmao - yeah, fuck that. Thanks but no thanks, Bri Bri. Some lad in China will have them out in January for 200 blips. 

Imagine the heads on the people who end up actually getting one.
haha I know, right ;D

Theyd well sold them by the time I sent my email. Felt like Julia roberts in pretty woman going into that shop on Beverly Hills. ;D

Way outta my price range for a fucking turntable ;D

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 09:35:31 pm »
Which company buys vinyl these days? Just checked Music Magpie because it is in the name and they dont buy vinyls?! Ive got a very small collection with a few of them played just the once years ago and Im looking to flog.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 09:43:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:35:31 pm
Which company buys vinyl these days? Just checked Music Magpie because it is in the name and they dont buy vinyls?! Ive got a very small collection with a few of them played just the once years ago and Im looking to flog.
Sell them on discogs mate, youll get fuck all off anyone else. Just like them games shops who give you a quid for 400 xbox games.

What ya got ? put ya list up. Maybe a few Chaps n Chappettes on here might be interested
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 10:12:59 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:43:44 pm
Sell them on discogs mate, youll get fuck all off anyone else. Just like them games shops who give you a quid for 400 xbox games.

What ya got ? put ya list up. Maybe a few Chaps n Chappettes on here might be interested

Hiya mate

Nice one Ill have a look on discogs! The vinyls Ive got which Im looking to sell are:-

The Last Shadow Puppets - Everything Youve Come To Expect (still wrapped)
Dr. Dre - Compton
Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp a Butterlfly (still wrapped)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (still wrapped)
Jay-Z - The Blueprint (still wrapped)
The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses
Prince - Purple Rain (still wrapped)

Told ye it was small  ;D oower.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 10:18:16 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:12:59 pm
Hiya mate

Nice one Ill have a look on discogs! The vinyls Ive got which Im looking to sell are:-

The Last Shadow Puppets - Everything Youve Come To Expect (still wrapped)
Dr. Dre - Compton
Kendrick Lamar - To Pimp a Butterlfly (still wrapped)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (still wrapped)
Jay-Z - The Blueprint (still wrapped)
The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses
Prince - Purple Rain (still wrapped)

Told ye it was small  ;D oower.
Put some prices up soft arse ;D

Did you used to go out with a girl who worked at a record shop you jibbed after giving you your presents or somethinfg? Why they all still wrapped ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:18:16 pm
Put some prices up soft arse ;D

Did you used to go out with a girl who worked at a record shop you jibbed after giving you your presents or somethinfg? Why they all still wrapped ;D

Shit I forgot prices  ;D

Hahaha no mate I bought them years ago along with a shitty record player from Urban Outfitters which made the ones I actually played sound terrible so I jibbed it and lashed the player.

Wrapped ones tenner and unwrapped fiver Ill say  ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:22:56 pm
Shit I forgot prices  ;D

Hahaha no mate I bought them years ago along with a shitty record player from Urban Outfitters which made the ones I actually played sound terrible so I jibbed it and lashed the player.

Wrapped ones tenner and unwrapped fiver Ill say  ;D
;D

Facebook marketplace is good for selling stuff an all. They come to ya door. I sell allsorts on there. Music equipment etc Furniture, Tvs,

Wouldve had that Prince one off ya but got the old an reissue but for 10 thats smart
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm
;D

Facebook marketplace is good for selling stuff an all. They come to ya door. I sell allsorts on there. Music equipment etc Furniture, Tvs,

Wouldve had that Prince one off ya but got the old an reissue but for 10 thats smart

No probs mate Ill give there and Discogs a go! If not Ill just buy a new record player, that Brian Eno one a few posts up looks smart, wonder if ASDA by mine have it in stock  ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 10:31:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:29:31 pm
No probs mate Ill give there and Discogs a go! If not Ill just buy a new record player, that Brian Eno one a few posts up looks smart, wonder if ASDA by mine have it in stock  ;D
hahaha yeah, try Asda mate. I think theyre by the pot noodles and the cup o soups :lmao

 ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:31:37 pm
hahaha yeah, try Asda mate. I think theyre by the pot noodles and the cup o soups :lmao

 ;D

 ;D

Cracking player that though.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #508 on: Yesterday at 10:38:06 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:34:27 pm
;D

Cracking player that though.
Saw people talking aboot the components theyre using on em an basically saying theyre fucking shite. Nowhere near worth what theyre asking. Still look fucking ace though  :)
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,147
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #509 on: Today at 10:34:48 am »
My dream came true. We got our own apartment this year and my wife surprised me with a record player for Christmas (plus a handfull of albums we both love). Now I can attend this thread not only as a weird stalker. :D It's some entry level Audiotechnica player and basic bookshelf speakers - and still the sounds brings a smile to my face. There's just something about the ritual, it almost forces you to properly dive into music.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #510 on: Today at 11:23:34 am »
Paul has finally decided we need our music back so is looking into getting a DJ controller and some new speakers.

Trouble is all the ones he's been looking at are out of stock so we've a while to wait yet.

It'll be great to get the decks set back up though, have a sift through our vinyl collection and get mixing again 😁

Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #511 on: Today at 11:50:11 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:34:48 am
My dream came true. We got our own apartment this year and my wife surprised me with a record player for Christmas (plus a handfull of albums we both love). Now I can attend this thread not only as a weird stalker. :D It's some entry level Audiotechnica player and basic bookshelf speakers - and still the sounds brings a smile to my face. There's just something about the ritual, it almost forces you to properly dive into music.
Posted a load of record stores to look at that Ive bought from that you can trust further back up the page. Have a gander at them mate. Theres loads Ive left out  but glad to hear youre on the vinyl bandwagon. Now get digging  ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,050
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #512 on: Today at 11:52:10 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:23:34 am
Paul has finally decided we need our music back so is looking into getting a DJ controller and some new speakers.

Trouble is all the ones he's been looking at are out of stock so we've a while to wait yet.

It'll be great to get the decks set back up though, have a sift through our vinyl collection and get mixing again 😁


Eyy up Deborah. Nice to see ya back. Missed ya mate.  :D

Ive got a Roland dj808 controller. Absolutely boss it is. Did ya get ya new house?

I couldnt live without my decks. Id be lost :P
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,147
Re: Any vinyl junkies out there....?
« Reply #513 on: Today at 11:56:32 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:50:11 am
Posted a load of record stores to look at that Ive bought from that you can trust further back up the page. Have a gander at them mate. Theres loads Ive left out  but glad to hear youre on the vinyl bandwagon. Now get digging  ;D

Thanks for that, I'll definitely dig in and treat myself to a few albums.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 